Lauf announces the updated Lauf True Grit - Updated gravel bike gets e*thirteen wheels for 2021
Fresh for 2021 Lauf has unveiled the updated True Grit that now comes with hoops from e*thirteen, offering up to 310 grams in weight savings. The brand has also taken this launch as an opportunity to show off the True Grit's four new upgrade colour options.
Lauf has picked e*thirteen over a shared passion to make bikes better. Lauf liked the small details found on e*thirteen's wheels, such as the captive thread on the rear hub axle and the brands approach to tubeless valves that are designed to allow for more air to pass through while not needed all of the pressure in the world to provide a proper seal.
Lauf's new lineup sees in e*thirteens XCX Alu and Race Carbon wheels with the Weekend Warrior and Weekend Warrior AXS models getting the aluminum set, saving a few grams, and offering a 1.5mm wider rim, from 22.5mm to 24mm.
Then the Race AXS swaps the DT Swiss XR1501 wheelset for the XCX Race Carbon wheels which save 310g against the DT Swiss hoops and giving the bike 1.5mm wider rims, like the Weekend Warrior models. However, this model sees a price increase to £4,090
Finally, the top end Ultimate model also gets an XCX Race Carbon wheelset which is 1mm wider than the aero Zipp 303's that the bike came with before.
Of course, fresh wheels aren't the only things that the True Grit range sees in for 2021. Lauf has also added new colour upgrade options with Pearl White being available for an extra $190. Then Purple Craze, Gravelnauts and Moss Green are the premium colours that'll set you back an extra £340
Staying in the colour line-up is the standard Lava Black and the premium Racing Rocket Red.
Prices for the 2021 Lauf True Grit range start at £2,490 and go up to £6,030.