Komoot opens applications for the Women’s Slovenia Rally

Applications are now open for women interested in bikepacking the 664km route
Komoot opens applications for the Women’s Slovenia Rally
|
Mar 15 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 komoot womens torino nice challenge cover .jpg
A first for adventure cycling: a women’s-only Torino-Nice Rally with Lael Wilcox
20 women from 7 countries to tackle 700km bikepacking challenge
Video: Two Wheeled Adventure Across Slovenia header
Video: Going Places - Slovenia Mountains to Sea
A two wheel'd adventure across Slovenia
Komoot competition header
Tell us your best UK routes on komoot and win a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus worth £519!
Win a Garmin Edge 1030 worth £519
2021 komoot EDT 2.jpg
Komoot reveals the European Divide Trail - A new route that spans Europe
7,600km of endless trail starts in Portugal and ends in Norway

Komoot Women’s Rally is back for the second time this year and, this time, the event takes riders to Slovenia to explore the 664km long route designed by Slovenian Beatrice Mezzena Lona. 

The komoot women's rallies were started with the aim to connect, unite and break down barriers for women in bikepacking, by making the adventures more accessible regardless of the riders' background. 

The Slovenia women's rally marks the fifth edition of the rallies since they were first launched in 2021 with the Torino Nice rally. The Slovenia rally is the second of three komoot women's rallies for this year: the final 2023 rally will take place in November in Tucson, Arizona.

The first 2023 rally took 50 women riding the komoot GranGuanche rally across four Canary Islands, led by established ultra-cyclist Lael Wilcox. She has now been recceing the Slovenian route with her wife Rue Kaladyte.

471270-Komoot Womens Slovenia Rally recce image 2 - Credit Kae-Lin Wang.jpg-844061-original-1678220758.jpg
471270-Komoot Womens Slovenia Rally recce image 2 - Credit Kae-Lin Wang.jpg-844061-original-1678220758.jpg, by komoot


"We had a spectacular time – from the rugged mountains in the north to lush valleys, forests, castles, wine country and caves, we loved it!" says Wilcox. "There are still a couple of sections we need to work on to make them super enjoyable and achievable for every rally rider, so we’re aiming to publish the final route in May." 

The concept of the rally is very accessible and flexible: participants can take shortcuts, 'long cuts’, detours, and replan whichever sections they fancy while on the rally – "it’s your adventure as much as ours," Wilcox says.

Komoot Women’s Slovenia Rally - Key route facts

Distance: 664km 
Elevation: 14,930m 
Terrain: Paved, unpaved, gravel 

Applications are open for the Slovenia Rally from the 14-24 March and places are limited to 50 participants. Further information on how to apply can be found in the komoot Collection linked below, and the successful applicants will be notified by email on 7th April.

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£127.99
-20%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£75
-46%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£56.99
-12%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£255
Buy now
News
2023 Specialized RECON_GROUP_BLACK_ALT_6360_V2 copy.jpg
Specialized launches new Recon gravel shoes
The new gravel shoes boast performance gains and improved walkability
News
2023 revel rodeo hero.jpg
Revel Rodeo is the world's first fully 3D-printed DH rig
Concept thermoplastic carbon bike proves what is possible
News
2023 Liv Embolden E+ hero
Liv and Giant expand e-MTB ranges
The new full-suspension electric mountain bikes come with more travel and more powerful motors
News
2023 canyon grizl cf sl 7 throwback hero.jpg
Canyon Grizl goes retro
Canyon pays homage to the 90s with the Grizl CF SL 7 Throwback
Review
2023 endura mt500 freezing point trouser hero.jpg
Endura MT500 Freezing Point trousers review £150.00
The last word in cold-weather cycling trousers
Feature
Opener.JPG
Protecting your bike is made easy with Gtechniq Ceramic
Forget your bucket and washing-up liquid, you need to take advantage of Gtechniq’s scientific approach
Review
2023 lazer coyote kineticore hero.jpg
Lazer Coyote KinetiCore helmet review £80.00
A top-quality trail lid at an accessible price
Feature
techotwmarch.jpg
Fresh updates from Trek, Focus, YT Industries and more
Our round-up of the very best tech stories of the week