Komoot opens applications for the Women’s Slovenia Rally
Komoot Women’s Rally is back for the second time this year and, this time, the event takes riders to Slovenia to explore the 664km long route designed by Slovenian Beatrice Mezzena Lona.
The komoot women's rallies were started with the aim to connect, unite and break down barriers for women in bikepacking, by making the adventures more accessible regardless of the riders' background.
The Slovenia women's rally marks the fifth edition of the rallies since they were first launched in 2021 with the Torino Nice rally. The Slovenia rally is the second of three komoot women's rallies for this year: the final 2023 rally will take place in November in Tucson, Arizona.
The first 2023 rally took 50 women riding the komoot GranGuanche rally across four Canary Islands, led by established ultra-cyclist Lael Wilcox. She has now been recceing the Slovenian route with her wife Rue Kaladyte.
"We had a spectacular time – from the rugged mountains in the north to lush valleys, forests, castles, wine country and caves, we loved it!" says Wilcox. "There are still a couple of sections we need to work on to make them super enjoyable and achievable for every rally rider, so we’re aiming to publish the final route in May."
The concept of the rally is very accessible and flexible: participants can take shortcuts, 'long cuts’, detours, and replan whichever sections they fancy while on the rally – "it’s your adventure as much as ours," Wilcox says.
Komoot Women’s Slovenia Rally - Key route facts
Distance: 664km
Elevation: 14,930m
Terrain: Paved, unpaved, gravel
Applications are open for the Slovenia Rally from the 14-24 March and places are limited to 50 participants. Further information on how to apply can be found in the komoot Collection linked below, and the successful applicants will be notified by email on 7th April.