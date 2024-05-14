 LCP

It's all about performance as art meets science in GRVL's Team GB's UCI Gravel World Championship 2024 kit

New GRVL Team GB kit (is literally) all about perfromance as rider data is used to create design
It's all about performance as art meets science in GRVL's Team GB's UCI Gravel World Championship 2024 kit
|
May 14 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
The Bike Place Show Gallery-17.jpg
9 Exciting New Things We Saw at The Bike Place Show
Plus a whole big gallery of biking goodness
Cool things header.jpg
6 cool things from Giro, Continental, Goodyear, Juice Lubes, and Invisiframe
New rubber for both the feet and the wheels
Lidl riding.jpg
Get dressed for cycling with Lidl for £30! New summer cycling gear in store from Thursday 5th July
There's a new range of keenly priced clothing available from Thursday
Cool things 02-10-18.jpg
5 cool things from Crankbrothers, Tioga, Gusset, Problem Solvers and Donnelly
A nifty problem solver and new carbon wheels in for test

GRVL, the brand behind the 3 Season Jacket has been chosen to create Team GB's kit for the upcoming UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium. The brand, which is also known for its collaboration with 1816 in the creation of the L'Enfer du Nord gravel bike was picked through its partnership with The Gralloch.

Art meets science in their design for th Worlds kit as they intend to gather all of the performance data of every rider to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships after The Gralloch – which is a qualifying event. This data will then be translated to a specific line for each qualifying rider that's printed onto the jersey. GRVL tells us that every line can be linked to a rider through Morse code which will recognise their initials. The thickness of the line refers to the age category that the rider will compete in.

2024 gb kit jersey.jpg
2024 gb kit jersey.jpg, by Liam Mercer


As for details, the jersey will be made from recycled polyester that uses plastics scooped from the ocean and as a race-specific jersey, it's cut with an aero fit with textured sleeves to promote airflow. It then comes sorted with three cargo pockets at the rear with an extra stretch-mesh pocket.

On top of the jersey, GRVL is bringing a bib short to Team GB which again, use recycled polyester but there are two stretch mesh pockets and a gravel-specific chamois. The shorts are completed thanks to a silicone gripper to keep them in place.

2024 gb kit bib.jpg
2024 gb kit bib.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Replicas of GRVL's Team GB gravel kit will be available to purchase for a limited time with the jerseys costing £90 and the bibs, £95. The deadline for any orders is the 1st of June, 2024 so get your orders in quick.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as revelling in cycling's intricacies. Whether it's gravel, mountain, or e-MTB as long as it's a bike on dirt, he's happy.

Find great off-road deals

Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
Feature
panaracer-gravelking-10th-anniversary-april-2024-v2.jpg
The world’s mightiest gravel tyre hits its 10th anniversary
To mark a decade since its first appearance, find out everything you need to know about the Panaracer GravelKing tyres
Review
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series - Packshot.jpeg
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series clipless shoe review £189.00
Efficient and racy shoes for tough days in the saddle or stage races.
Review
2024 Fizik Terra Argo X3 Hero.jpeg
Fizik Terra Argo X3 saddle review £150.00
A comfortable saddle for gravel rides on broken surfaces.
News
2024 enduro podium finale.jpg
Ritchie Rude and Hattie Harden take 2024's first enduro wins
2024's first Enduro World Cup took place last weekend. Here's how it played out.
News
2024 mark scott vid cover.jpg
Video: A full round of Golf with Mark Scott
Join Mark Scott has he sets out to ride every trail on the Golfie.
Feature
2024 totw 11.05.24.jpg
Best pedals, threaded bottom bracket replacement and more
We bring to you this week’s tech news roundup.
Review
2024 madison crypto hero.jpg
Madison Crypto glasses review - Affordable riding specs that don't slack on performance £40.00
Everything needed in a great pair of glasses at a very accessible price.
Review
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit Hero.jpg
Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit review £54.99
An excellent ratchet multi-tool with 10 bits and superb 2-10Nm torque range setting.