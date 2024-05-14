It's all about performance as art meets science in GRVL's Team GB's UCI Gravel World Championship 2024 kit
GRVL, the brand behind the 3 Season Jacket has been chosen to create Team GB's kit for the upcoming UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium. The brand, which is also known for its collaboration with 1816 in the creation of the L'Enfer du Nord gravel bike was picked through its partnership with The Gralloch.
- Gravel racing - what's next for cycling's growing discipline
- 13 of the best ways to attach gear to your mountain or gravel bike
- Gravel cycling: Unsupported vs organised gravel event
Art meets science in their design for th Worlds kit as they intend to gather all of the performance data of every rider to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships after The Gralloch – which is a qualifying event. This data will then be translated to a specific line for each qualifying rider that's printed onto the jersey. GRVL tells us that every line can be linked to a rider through Morse code which will recognise their initials. The thickness of the line refers to the age category that the rider will compete in.
As for details, the jersey will be made from recycled polyester that uses plastics scooped from the ocean and as a race-specific jersey, it's cut with an aero fit with textured sleeves to promote airflow. It then comes sorted with three cargo pockets at the rear with an extra stretch-mesh pocket.
On top of the jersey, GRVL is bringing a bib short to Team GB which again, use recycled polyester but there are two stretch mesh pockets and a gravel-specific chamois. The shorts are completed thanks to a silicone gripper to keep them in place.
Replicas of GRVL's Team GB gravel kit will be available to purchase for a limited time with the jerseys costing £90 and the bibs, £95. The deadline for any orders is the 1st of June, 2024 so get your orders in quick.