Is Gelu Carbon Creations' Dracon the lightest hardtail ever?

Portuguese brand's cross-country hardtail weighs just north of 7kg
Aug 4 2022
News
Gelu Carbon Creations, a brand best known for its boutique and incredibly lightweight carbon saddles and componentry, has turned its hand to a whole frameset, creating a bike that weighs just a little more than seven kilograms.

With Gelu's new Dracon cross-country mountain bike, the brand wanted to create something using componentry almost exclusively sourced from Portugal as its primary aim. However, Gelu, being known for its sleek and lightweight carbon componentry, it comes as no surprise that the full build is ridiculously light with a large frame and all of the kit weighing 7.285kg.

2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon saddle seatpost
2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon saddle seatpost, by Suvi Loponen


Gelu has achieved this by creating its own carbon frame and pairing it with prototype carbon wheels, all of which have been made in Portugal. Along with that, the bars, seatpost and saddle come from Gelu's existing range. The bike also uses a Fox 32 Step-Cast Factory fork which has been upgraded with the OVR system and carbon steerer by Portugal-based ND TUNED.

2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon cockpit
2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon cockpit, by Suvi Loponen


It goes without saying that not everything could be locally sourced and that goes for the Magura MT8 brakes, SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, and the GarbarUK cassette but the SRAM chainring, of all things, is made in the country.

2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon drivetrain
2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon drivetrain, by Suvi Loponen


Finally, the name of the bike, 'Dracon', is a throwback to Gelu's roots.

Might be the lightest production HT ever (assuming they are making more than 1 or 2) but I'm betting there are multiple loons on WeightWeenies.com who have done better.

