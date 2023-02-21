Hutchinson's tyre range now available in 50mm width

Brand's gravel tyre range gets fat
|
Feb 21 2023
|
News
Cool things 02-10-18.jpg
Hutchison's gravel tyres are often praised for their grip over a range of conditions and, now, the Toureg, Tundra and Overide have gotten even wider. The new 50mm width on each tyre promises to open up a range of new opportunities.

The French tyre brand has introduced 50mm widths to its range of gravel tyres in pursuit of ultimate versatility. Not only does the new width offer benefits to leg-powered gravel bikes, but it's said that the fat tyres should be ideal for the increasing popularity of e-gravel bikes.

2023 hutchinson 50mm tyre on bike.jpg
2023 hutchinson 50mm tyre on bike.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Each tyre remains exactly the same, using the very same tread patterns and casings but they're simply wider. This has been done with the aim of offering a more comfortable ride, thanks to the vibration-damping characteristics of wide rubber and to encourage exploration far off of the beaten track.

2023 hutchinson toureg 50mm.jpg
2023 hutchinson toureg 50mm.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The 700x50c tyres feature scaled tread patterns to retain the performance benefits of their slimmer counterparts for reliable grip and durability, thanks to the Hardskin puncture protection.

Each of Hutchinson's new 50mm tyres can be picked up for £49.95

