Hutchinson's tyre range now available in 50mm width
Hutchison's gravel tyres are often praised for their grip over a range of conditions and, now, the Toureg, Tundra and Overide have gotten even wider. The new 50mm width on each tyre promises to open up a range of new opportunities.
The French tyre brand has introduced 50mm widths to its range of gravel tyres in pursuit of ultimate versatility. Not only does the new width offer benefits to leg-powered gravel bikes, but it's said that the fat tyres should be ideal for the increasing popularity of e-gravel bikes.
Each tyre remains exactly the same, using the very same tread patterns and casings but they're simply wider. This has been done with the aim of offering a more comfortable ride, thanks to the vibration-damping characteristics of wide rubber and to encourage exploration far off of the beaten track.
The 700x50c tyres feature scaled tread patterns to retain the performance benefits of their slimmer counterparts for reliable grip and durability, thanks to the Hardskin puncture protection.
Each of Hutchinson's new 50mm tyres can be picked up for £49.95