Guava Bikes blasts onto the UK market with Barcelona-assembled gravel bikes
|
Jul 22 2024
|
News
Founded in 2023, Guava Bikes is a brand that's led by David Alvarez and Nacho Suarez who together have over 30 years of experience in the cycling industry. With a modest range of three models, Guava has now opened sales to the UK market and is offering a guided ride in Barcelona for a collection of customers for a limited time only.

As a brand very much in its infancy, it only has one bike on offer, the Spot. However, it uses Guava's own carbon frame and fork, so it's not one of those off-the-shelf jobs. The brand says the Spot is primed for all kinds of gravel with gearing that'll get it up the steepest of inclines while providing nimble and stable descending. That's all while being fast and efficient through everything in between.

2024 guava bikes hero 1.jpg
2024 guava bikes hero 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Spot is rammed full of cool features, too. So the chainstay is asymmetric which allows for up to 50mm tyres and there's full internal cable routing for an extra sleek aesthetic. Lining up perfectly with most modern gravel bikes, this one isn't without internal frame storage found on the downtube and it's built for use with 1x drivetrains.

The rims and hubs are optimised for the Spot, says Guava and they're built using rims with 28mm internal widths. Oh, and there's a one-piece cockpit, too, designed by the guys behind the brand.

2024 guava bikes riding 2.jpg
2024 guava bikes riding 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


On top of that, Guava offers eight frame colours and 10 decal colours resulting in an impressive 80 colourways. Each bike is painted to order, so it's painted, assembled and shipped within three weeks.

As for geometry, the Spot is certainly on the money with a 71.5-degree head tube angle a 73-degree seat tube angle and a 430mm chainstay. A large frame benefits from a 385mm reach and a 568mm effective top tube. Each size (from S to XL) is built with a size-specific crank length, stem length and bar width. Customers are then free to choose between 38T and 42T chainrings.

On offer are three builds, the Shimano GRX, SRAM Rival AXS and SRAM Force AXS. The GRX build features GRX619 with a GRX822 derailleur and GRX610 brakes. There's a Guava aluminium bar and seatpost, as well as a Selle Italia Model X saddle and Volte Alu Gravel wheels. Those are wrapped with 45mm WTB Raddlers.

2024 guava bikes hero 2.jpg
2024 guava bikes hero 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Spot SRAM Rival AXS steps up a notch with a SRAM Rival 1x AXS drivetrain with an NX Eagle 11-50 cassette. The rest of the bike is the same as the GRX build.

Finally, the SRAM Rival AXS build tops the range with Rival AXS shifting. However, the finishing kit and wheels are carbon and the bike uses SRAM's GX Eagle Derailleur and cassette.

For a limited time, Guava is offering customers the chance to fly to Barcelona to collect and ride their new bike. The trip covers flights as well as collection to and from the airport and a guided ride in Barcelona. The bike will then be boxed for your return flight.

Guava is keen to say that what you see on its website is what you'll pay, without any nasty hidden charges. So the range starts at £2,950 for the Shimano GRX 610 build, then goes to £3,550 for the Rival AXS build and up to £4,950 for the Force AXS bike.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as revelling in cycling's intricacies. Whether it's gravel, mountain, or e-MTB as long as it's a bike on dirt, he's happy.

