Giant Trance X Advanced E+ and Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ get an update

Both the unisex and women-specific e-bike models get Elite added to their name and shave off weight and add performance
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ and Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ get an update
|
Mar 21 2023
|
News
Giant and Liv have launched new Elite models of their Trance X Advanced E+ and Intrigue X Advanced E+ e-mtb models, both coming equipped with a mullet wheel setup, brand new integrated cockpit, carbon frame and a more powerful motor. 

This launch comes after the brands’ Embolden and Stance e-mtb models received their update just last week, and introduces the same more powerful Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor with 85Nm of torque to the plushy full-suspension e-mtb lineup. Let’s have a look at what is new on these capable full-suspension Elite models.

New ergonomic controls

Giant Integrated handlebar.jpg
Giant Integrated handlebar.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The top models of the new Giant and Liv e-mtbs are equipped with a neatly integrated new Contact SLR Trail cockpit and completed with electronic assistance controls. The assistance on the new Liv Intrigue and Giant Trance E+ models is controlled by not only one, but two controllers: the RideControl Go button, which is cleanly integrated into the top tube of the frameset, and a new RideControl Ergo 3, is integrated with the handlebar grips.

2023 Giant Trance E+ Elite RideControl Ergo 3.jpg
2023 Giant Trance E+ Elite RideControl Ergo 3.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The RideControl Go button allows riders to quickly turn the power on and off and switch between power modes, while the second control unit, the RideControl Ergo 3 on the grips has three buttons that can be set up for personal preference. The remote can be mounted on either side of the handlebar, and there’s an option to add a second Ergo 3 and have buttons on each side of the bar to control features such as walk-assist mode or lights.                           

Adjustable geometry

Giant Maestro suspension.jpg
Giant Maestro suspension.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


This is not exactly new, but both the new Liv and Giant e-mtb models come with a flip chip located on the Maestro rear suspension linkage that allows riders to quickly adjust frame geometry to suit the terrain they are riding - which is very handy when you're riding a mullet set-up that both of the new bikes have as standard. 

The high position is recommended for slower, tighter, more technical terrain. It offers a steeper head angle for quick handling and a steeper seat tube angle to put the rider in a more aggressive climbing position.

2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1 motor
2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1 motor, by Suvi Loponen


The low position is ideal for faster, more open terrain and adjusts to a slacker head angle and places the front wheel a bit farther out in front of the rider for more confidence on steeper terrain. The low position also lowers the centre of gravity, making the E-bike feel more stable at higher speeds.

Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite

Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite profile.jpg
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite profile.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The new Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite is the lightest full-suspension e-mtb from Giant. The brand has installed an all-new EnergyPak battery system on the bike and in the process, shaved off 4kg, leaving the bike to tip the scales at 18.8kg. 

The new battery itself weighs 2.3kg and utilises a new 22700 larger cell type that should help keep them cooler, stressing the system less and thus, leading to longer battery life. As mentioned above, the motor is also updated to the powerful SyncDrive Pro with 85Nm of torque.

In terms of non-electronic specs, the new Trance comes with 150mm of front and 140mm of rear travel, a mullet wheel set-up (27.5in at the back, 29in wheel at the front) and a brand-new cockpit. The Contact SLR Trail cockpit is a new integrated handlebar and stem unit, weighing just 255g and offering comfort and a sleek integrated look.

The bars are available with 40mm, 45mm and 50mm stem lengths and 780mm width and can be rotated to change the angle. The sizing ranges from S to XL for the four models that are priced as follows: 

Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 0 £12,999
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 1 £8,999
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 2 £6,499
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 3 £5,499

The new Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite models are available now and you can see the full spec details on Giant's website

Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite

2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1 range extender
2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1 range extender, by Suvi Loponen


The Liv Intrigue doesn’t boast the lightness claims of the Trance, but that is because this is the very first carbon performance e-mtb with a mixed wheel (mullet) setup. You get 150mm of front and 140mm of rear suspension for the rowdier trails, and electric assistance for powering up hills. 

The new Liv Intrigue X E+ Elite models utilise the same EnergyPak battery that has a range of 225km with the 200Wh extender, Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor, integrated cockpit - only for the top model - and the RideControl Ergo 3 control for adjusting the assistance levels. 

2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1
2023 Liv Intrigue E+ Elite 1, by Suvi Loponen


Liv bikes have women-specific touchpoints, meaning that the new Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite models come with 760mm (XS-S), 780mm (M-L) or 800mm (L)  wide size-specific handlebars, Liv grips and saddles. 

The Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is available in three configurations and XS, S, M and L sizes. The pricing is as follows: 

Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 1 £8,999
Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 2 £6,499
Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 3 £5,499

The new Liv IntrigueX Advanced E+ Elite models are available now and you can check out the full tech details on Liv's website

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

