Genesis add two new gravel bikes to the line up and give the Fugio a fresh lick of paint
As a result of going back to the brands' gravel pioneering roots, Genesis has unveiled two new bikes for 2021, the Croix De Fer 50 and 40. Alongside the addition of the two bikes, the brand has updated the Fugio with new colours.
Genesis says that the new Croix De Fer 50 (CdF for short) is the fanciest off the shelf CdF ever that's not made from titanium.
The frame is made from Reynolds 853 steel and comes kitted with Shimanos GRX RX800 groupset and larger tyres than before.
Up front you'll find a Genesis CGR1 carbon fork with the bike rolling on WTB ST Light i23 TCS 2.0, 32h rims. They're wrapped in a choice of Kenda Booster 700x40c Tubeless Ready tyres or Tubeless Ready 700x40c WTB Riddlers.
Not only has the brand released the CdF 50 but also the CdF 40 which is essentially a watered down version.
This one gets a Reynolds 725 Heat-Treated Chromoly frame with a Shimano GRX FC-RX600 drivetrain. It rolls on the same wheels as the CdF 50 and uses the same tyres.
As well as the two new bikes, the brand has added flat bar versions of the CdF 10 and 20.
Alongside the release of the two CdFs, Genesis has updated the colourway of the much loved Fugio 30 with faded paint jobs across the range. There's also been a few spec updates.
For 2021 the Fugio 30 comes kitted with the Genesis full carbon gravel disc fork with Anything cage mounts, a Shimano GRX ST-RX810 11spd drivetrain with Shimano GRX 810 brakes too. It gets the same wheels as the CdFs but they're shod with WTB Venture 650x47c tyres.
The Fugio 20 gets a Genesis Mjolnir seamless double-butted chromoly frame with the same carbon fork like the 30 and it gets a SRAM Apex drivetrain.
The Fugio 10 sits at the bottom of the range and it comes with an aluminium frame, the Genesis carbon forks with Anything cage mounts and a SRAM Apex drivetrains.
If a new gravel bike tickles your fancy, the Croix De Fer 40 will set you back £2,300 and the 50 costs £3000.
The newly painted Fugio line up starts at £950 for the frame only and tops out at £3,000 for the brightly coloured 30.