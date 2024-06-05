 LCP

Fulcrum goes all-road with the wave-shaped Sharq wheelset

Fulcrum is celebrating 20 years of advanced wheelset development with a new aero all-terrain wheelset claimed to have unique riding benefits.
Fulcrum goes all-road with the wave-shaped Sharq wheelset
Jun 5 2024
News
The new wheelset is called the Sharq, and that acronym loosely decodes as ‘smoothness, handling, aerodynamics, reactivity and comfort’. The Sharq’s most distinctive feature is a wave-shaped external rim form, created after exhaustive wind tunnel testing and product development by Fulcrum’s engineers. 

Fulcrum Sharq wheels
Fulcrum Sharq wheels, by Aaron Borrill


These new Sharq wheels feature a unique rim shape that is patent-pending, with the rim depth being variable. How does that work? The Sharq’s blended symmetric and asymmetric rim ‘waves’ vary from 42- to 47mm. But how does this influence aerodynamics and rolling stability in windy conditions?  

Fulcrum’s wind tunnel test data proves that the Sharq’s asymmetric rim wave shape reduces wind-induced instability by 30% when riding at a 10- to 20-degree lean angle. In a less severe lean angle, between upright and 10-degrees, these rims are 21% more stable in windy conditions than a conventionally shaped carbon wheel of similar rim depth. 

Fulcrum Sharq wheels
Fulcrum Sharq wheels, by Aaron Borrill


Beyond the Sharq’s unique wave-shaped rims, these new Fulcrum wheels are built onto a cup-and-cone hub system, spinning on ceramic bearings. Lacing this patent pending new carbon rim design to Fulcrum’s hubs, are 24 A3RO flat profile steel spokes per wheel, engineered for optimised aerodynamics and long-term spoke tension, regardless of riding surface. 

The A3RO spokes have a flattened base to resist twisting and movement, with a profile that measures 3mm in width and 0,8mm in thickness for enhanced aerodynamics. Created to work with the Sharq hubs, these spokes are non-touching, which prevents premature tensioning issues and delivers consistent performance. 

Fulcrum Sharq wheels
Fulcrum Sharq wheels, by Aaron Borrill


Fulcrum’s targeting its latest Sharq wheels at all-terrain riders who value the benefits of an aero wheelset for dropbar adventure riding. An internal rim diameter of 25mm tyre compatibility should accommodate higher volume gravel tyres, although 30mm wide casing tyres are the peak aero option – proving the Sharq’s gravel riding credentials. Fulcrum had a set rolling with success at this year’s Unbound Gravel event in Kansas.  

Fulcrum Sharq wheels
Fulcrum Sharq wheels, by Aaron Borrill


Like many other Fulcrum rims, the Sharq wheels are tubeless and tubed-compatible. The rim is shaped with a mini-hooked bead to enable riders to run rubes or tubeless without requiring rim tape. 

The reference wheelset weight for the Sharq is 1,440g, with four available freehub bodies: N3W, HG, MicroSpline, XDR. Recommended retail pricing for this new wave Fulcrum Sharq wheelset is £2,289. 

