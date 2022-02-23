Fizik launches the Terra Atlas - The one shoe for all off-road riding
With the TERRA ATLAS, Fizik aims to offer one shoe for all manners of off-road riding, be it gravel, mountain, and more. That's with thanks to a host of features and a generous fit.
The TERRA ATLAS is designed to suit a range of riding styles from all-mountain, to cross country and gravel. Delivering the shoe's efficiency is the brand's X5 nylon shank and rubber outsole, which also covers the shoe's traction off of the bike. The sole is then complimented with a pair of studs and a rubber coating that covers the whole sole. That sits at a five within Fizik's stiffness index.
Claiming to weigh in at 355g per shoe, it benefits from a single BOA, closing the shoe up. To offer some protection, the toecap gets a TPU overlay. The low cut upper then allow for rub-free movement, says the brand.
The new Fizik TERRA ATLAS is available in 36-48 with 37-47 in half sizes. They're then priced at £160.