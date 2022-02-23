Fizik launches the Terra Atlas - The one shoe for all off-road riding

New shoe is designed for all kinds of off-road riding
Fizik launches the Terra Atlas - The one shoe for all off-road riding
|
Feb 23 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 Fizik Versor Flat and Clip shoes -5.jpg
Fizik launches the brand new Gravita shoe range - new DH and trail shoes for 2021 with flat and clip-in options
New flat and clip-in shoes for a mix of trail riding
TERRA-ARGO-X3-150_detail.jpg
Fizik launch updated Terra Argo, a new gravel specific saddle
Argo saddle adapted for off-road riding
Endura MT500 Plis Overshoe 1.jpg
Dry Feet For Flat Shoe Fans
Endura introduce the MT500 Plus Overshoe for flat pedal riders
Specialized S-Works Recon shoe-8.jpg
Specialized say the new S-WORKS Recon is “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
Claimed to be “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"

With the TERRA ATLAS, Fizik aims to offer one shoe for all manners of off-road riding, be it gravel, mountain, and more. That's with thanks to a host of features and a generous fit.

The TERRA ATLAS is designed to suit a range of riding styles from all-mountain, to cross country and gravel. Delivering the shoe's efficiency is the brand's X5 nylon shank and rubber outsole, which also covers the shoe's traction off of the bike. The sole is then complimented with a pair of studs and a rubber coating that covers the whole sole. That sits at a five within Fizik's stiffness index.

2022 fizik TERRA-ATLAS-pink-burgundy_side_floating.jpg

Claiming to weigh in at 355g per shoe, it benefits from a single BOA, closing the shoe up. To offer some protection, the toecap gets a TPU overlay. The low cut upper then allow for rub-free movement, says the brand.

2022 fizik TERRA-ATLAS-army_detail1.jpg

The new Fizik TERRA ATLAS is available in 36-48 with 37-47 in half sizes. They're then priced at £160.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£45.99
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
boundaries 2022 - mark beaumont.jpg
Watch now: Explore Your Boundaries
Exploring the familiar in unfamiliar ways, a video by Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz.
News
2022 lee cougan comptrol bar hero.jpg
Lee Cougan's Comptrol is engineered for off-road performance
One piece handlebar and stem promises direct handling without a weight penalty
Review
100percent Hydromatic Waterproof Pants Review main.JPG
100% Hydromatic Waterproof Trousers Review £150.00
A good, tough and light pair of waterproof trousers
Feature
2022 talking tech starling.jpg
We talk with Starling Cycles about thermoplastic carbon
And take a look at the brand's first carbon e-bike
News
2022 Canyon_NeuronON_9_MY22_dark sage.jpg
Canyon updates the Neuron:ON
The brand's 130mm e-bike gets an updated spec and fresh colourways
News
UCI scotland.jpeg
Is the UCI MTB World Cup going pay-per-view?
Discovery Sports snap up the rights to the UCI MTB World Cup from 2023.
Review
7iDP Chill Gloves Review 2022 0.JPG
7iDP Chill Gloves Review £30.00
A cheaper set of winter gloves for dry and cold riding
Feature
Steve Thomas CX cyclocross 2022 001.jpg
The Perfect Mix – why mixing off-road disciplines is the way
Steve explains why mixing your off-road disciplines is the new way to go