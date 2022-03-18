First look: PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E

Jim gets his hands on the revised PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E, so here's a first look.
First look: PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E
|
Mar 18 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2022 5ct cover 18.03.22.jpg
5 cool things from Fizik, Forme, e*thirteen, Fasthouse and Syncros
This week sees in another gravel bike, along with gravel shoes and some fresh Fasthouse kit
2022 yt industries capra MX uncaged 9 cover.jpg
YT Industries unleashed the latest Uncaged models
The Decoy MX and Capra MX get a touch of Öhlins
2022 forme monsal 1 hero.jpg
First Look: Forme Monsal 1 - The brand's top end gravel rig
Forme's range topping gravel bike has landed for testing, here's a quick look
2022 markus stitz Wild About Bikepacking cover 1.jpg
Video: Wild About Bikepacking - A new film from Markus Stitz
Watch Markus Stitz ride a wooden bike around Argyll's islands

The PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. is a go-anywhere, do (nearly) anything modern adventure bike. It looks to cover a huge range of riding, from commutes on lanes to mountain bike trails. With a slight change to geometry and increased tyre clearance, plus a heap of mounting options, dropper post compatibility, and a new for in steel or carbon, the A.L.I.C.E. looks like it’ll cover a huge amount of riding requirements.

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20220.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20220.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The new A.L.I.C.E (All-purpose Lightweight Individual Carrying Equipment) is an update rather than a redesign, keeping its versatility while adding features to increase its ability. The key things are revised geometry - typically longer, slacker, lower, but these aren’t great leaps, more subtle improvements.

The head angle is 1-degree less, but the seat tube changes from 71.6 to 74.5-degrees (on the Large). The frame comes with a fork, which has been designed specifically for the A.L.I.C.E. The model pictured has a carbon fork unpainted; production ones will come with paint to match the frame.

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20222.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20222.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The frame is heat-treated 4130 CrMo with an oval top tube for compliance and comfortable shouldering, if not using a frame bag. If you want to use your own fork, the 44mm internal head tube is compatible with tapered or straight steerer tubes. There is a 142x12 rear axle included with dropout sliders, bolts and cable clips, plus three sets of bottle bosses, with the up side of the down tube having triple bolts.

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20225.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20225.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


Other updates include dropper post compatibility, and flat and post mount brake options. The dropouts allow almost anything drive-wise you might want; geared, single speed and chain or Gates Carbon Drive.

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20223.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20223.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


It’s finished in three colourways and includes a matching fork - this is all-new, and the carbon fork isn’t any old mould, but a custom mould designed by PipeDream. The CrMo fork is flat-mount and offers the same clearance up to 29 x 2.8” tyres whilst the frame offers up to 29 x 2.4”.  

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20224.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20224.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The main differences to the new model are the tyre clearance and the dropper post routing - plus the new fork. It opens the A.L.I.C.E up to more mountain bike terrain, reflecting the trend to more all-round bikes becoming even more capable.

PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20226.JPG
PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. first look 20226.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


Price-wise, the PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E retails at £816 for the frame and fork, with wheels and finishing kit available from PipeDream. It comes in three colours, Desert (yellow-green pictured), British racing green (Dark Green) and Wonderland Blue (Light Blue).

 

Initial rides are positive. The larger volume tyres, the slightly steeper seat tube angle aids climbing when seated, and the slacker head tube helps with steeper terrain and higher speed stability. I have this on test currently, and a full review will follow, so stay tuned.

You may also enjoy:

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Lakes based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£40.99
-36%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
2022 5ct cover 18.03.22.jpg
5 cool things - Fizik, Forme, Fasthouse, Syncros & more
This week sees in another gravel bike, along with gravel shoes and some fresh Fasthouse kit
News
2022 yt industries capra MX uncaged 9 cover.jpg
YT Industries unleashed the latest Uncaged models
The Decoy MX and Capra MX get a touch of Öhlins
News
2022 forme monsal 1 hero.jpg
First Look: Forme Monsal 1
Forme's range topping gravel bike has landed for testing, here's a quick look
News
2022 markus stitz Wild About Bikepacking cover 1.jpg
Video: Wild About Bikepacking
Watch Markus Stitz ride a wooden bike around Argyll's islands
News
2022 cyclorise donate and win.jpg
Donate to a good cause and win a Revel bike!
Help raise funds for the DEC and be in with a chance to win a bike and other great prizes
Review
2022 YT Izzo Core 3 003.jpg
YT Industries IZZO CORE 3 review £4300.00
A highly capable trail bike that's not to be underestimated.
News
2022 rockshox flight attendant YT shock fork unit.jpg
Is Shimano working to take on SRAM's Flight Attendant?
We've also heard rumblings of a wireless dropper post
Review
Scott_Trail_Storm_2.JPG
Scott Trail Storm Waterproof Shorts £109.00
Well cut and comfortable pair of shorts, but not 100% waterproof and the orange colourway stains easily