First look: PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E
The PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. is a go-anywhere, do (nearly) anything modern adventure bike. It looks to cover a huge range of riding, from commutes on lanes to mountain bike trails. With a slight change to geometry and increased tyre clearance, plus a heap of mounting options, dropper post compatibility, and a new for in steel or carbon, the A.L.I.C.E. looks like it’ll cover a huge amount of riding requirements.
- Video: Wild About Bikepacking - A new film from Markus Stitz
- Hutchinson's new gravel tyre lives for the wet
- 10 of best saddles you can buy for mountain bikes and gravel bikes - tried and tested
The new A.L.I.C.E (All-purpose Lightweight Individual Carrying Equipment) is an update rather than a redesign, keeping its versatility while adding features to increase its ability. The key things are revised geometry - typically longer, slacker, lower, but these aren’t great leaps, more subtle improvements.
The head angle is 1-degree less, but the seat tube changes from 71.6 to 74.5-degrees (on the Large). The frame comes with a fork, which has been designed specifically for the A.L.I.C.E. The model pictured has a carbon fork unpainted; production ones will come with paint to match the frame.
The frame is heat-treated 4130 CrMo with an oval top tube for compliance and comfortable shouldering, if not using a frame bag. If you want to use your own fork, the 44mm internal head tube is compatible with tapered or straight steerer tubes. There is a 142x12 rear axle included with dropout sliders, bolts and cable clips, plus three sets of bottle bosses, with the up side of the down tube having triple bolts.
Other updates include dropper post compatibility, and flat and post mount brake options. The dropouts allow almost anything drive-wise you might want; geared, single speed and chain or Gates Carbon Drive.
It’s finished in three colourways and includes a matching fork - this is all-new, and the carbon fork isn’t any old mould, but a custom mould designed by PipeDream. The CrMo fork is flat-mount and offers the same clearance up to 29 x 2.8” tyres whilst the frame offers up to 29 x 2.4”.
The main differences to the new model are the tyre clearance and the dropper post routing - plus the new fork. It opens the A.L.I.C.E up to more mountain bike terrain, reflecting the trend to more all-round bikes becoming even more capable.
Price-wise, the PipeDream Cycles A.L.I.C.E retails at £816 for the frame and fork, with wheels and finishing kit available from PipeDream. It comes in three colours, Desert (yellow-green pictured), British racing green (Dark Green) and Wonderland Blue (Light Blue).
Initial rides are positive. The larger volume tyres, the slightly steeper seat tube angle aids climbing when seated, and the slacker head tube helps with steeper terrain and higher speed stability. I have this on test currently, and a full review will follow, so stay tuned.