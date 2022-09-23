Factor launches the OSTRO gravel - an aero gravel bike

Factor adds a third gravel bike to its product portfolio, using all the aero lessons learned from high-performance road frames
Factor launches the OSTRO gravel - an aero gravel bike
|
Sep 23 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2022 merida one-sixty hero.jpg
Merida overhauls its One-Sixty and One-Forty mountain bikes
Enduro and trail bikes get a huge update with fresh geometries and a flex stay
2022 merida one forty hero.jpg
Merida One-Forty 10K first ride review - an all-new trail mountain bike
We take a spin on the new Merida One-Forty, equipped with wild geometry and brimming with cool kit
2022 Pirelli Cinturato Gravel S hero
Pirelli launches Cinturato Gravel S - a gravel tyre for mud and wet conditions
Taking its inspiration from the Scorpion S MTB tyre, this tyre has the most off road tread pattern in the range
2022 Corima Essentia 40 gravel wheelset hero
Ultra-versatile Corima Essentia 40 gravel wheels launched by French brand
New gravel wheels are claimed to be fast, reliable and excel on all roads

The Factor OSTRO gravel bike joins the brand’s existing LS and Vista platforms giving customers the choice of three distinct off-road-specific models, a rarity in the best gravel bike category.

Although aero is not one of the first considerations for many gravel bikers, it makes a difference - especially on the faster gravel races in the USA.  Rolling along flat gravel roads, speeds can edge towards those you'd pedal on a road bike. Small aerodynamic efficiencies compound into energy saving and fatigue mitigation on a 100-miles off-road adventure ride. 

Factor’s product planners have cleverly taken some established aerodynamic benefits of an OSTRO VAM and enabled big tyre ability. This new gravel bike is categorised as a ‘crossover’ option, capable of highly efficient road riding and gravel route exploration. 
Over the last few years, the most significant comfort and performance trends in gravel biking have been increased frame and fork clearance, enabling large tyres to run at lower pressures. 

Big tyres, big comfort

2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike tyres
2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike tyres, by Factor


The Factor OSTRO Gravel is rated to clear 700cx45 tyres without issue, compared to an OSTRO VAM’s 32mm maximum tyre width specification. 

Accounting for those loose gravel road descents and greater diversity in riding surfaces, Factor’s designers shaped the OSTRO Gravel with very forgiving geometry. Compared to the VAM, it has more stack and reach, with a slacker head angle to calm steering responses. 

2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike front
2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike front, by Factor


For reference, the size 56 OSTRO Gravel has 15mm more stack and 10mm longer reach than a similarly sized VAM. Its head angle is a degree slacker, too, at 72.3-degrees. To optimise these gravel riding geometry numbers fork offsets are 50mm, instead of the road-going VAM’s 43mm. 

And the trick aero shapes that promise reduced riding fatigue by lowering this new gravel bike’s overall drag-coefficient? Its headtube shape is most notable, formed to reduce low-pressure zones and the resulting drag. 

Threaded bottom bracket

2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike drivetrain
2022 Factor OSTRO gravel bike drivetrain, by Factor


A carbon-fibre frame purposed for off-road riding duty will suffer a lot of mud and dust exposure. To prevent the dreaded bottom bracket creak, Factor’s design team relies on CeramicSpeed T47A  threaded bottom bracket with aluminium cups and CeramicSpeed bearings, with a much lower prospect of dust-induced component creaking. 

Aerodynamic and agile, the OSTRO Gravel is also notably light, as expected from a premium carbon-fibre frame. Factor claims that its size medium OSTRO Gravel weighs only 900g. 

Factor offers a selection of build options, all featuring Black Inc integrated carbon handlebars and wheels. The Thirty Four model wheels are Black Inc’s first off-road products, featuring a hookless bead design, 34mm depth and 25mm internal diameter – making them ideal to support those larger gravel bike tyres when inflated.
 
The OSTRO gravel range starts at £7050 for a SRAM Force XPLR build (with a power meter). Riders desiring SRAM RED will pay £9030, with a power meter increasing that price to £9,380. 

Want to migrate your current gravel bike kit to a new OSTRO Gravel fame? Factor offers its new aero gravel model as a frameset for £4,730. Keen on a rolling chassis? For £6,450 you can have that frameset with Black Inc carbon wheels. 

You might also like: 

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£31.99
-41%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.95
-35%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
2022 merida one-sixty hero.jpg
Merida overhauls its One-Sixty and One-Forty mountain bikes
Enduro and trail bikes get a huge update with fresh geometries and a flex stay
Feature
2022 5ct cover 23.09.2022.jpg
Torque wrenches, a helmet made from recycled stuff and more
We've got 5 cool things and some of the best stories of the week
Feature
2021_MET_Veleno_MIPS.JPG
What is a Mips helmet? Is it safer, what does Mips mean?
Everything you need to know about the yellow liner in your helmet and how it can save your life
Review
Voodoo_Nakisi_Main.JPG
2022 Voodoo Nakisi review £650.00
Over-geared and basic wheelset spoil a potentially good bike
Review
Zipp_101_XPLR_Main.JPG
Zipp 101 XPLR wheelset review £1746.00
A premium, top-end product aimed more toward the average rider than pro
News
2022 Pirelli Cinturato Gravel S hero
Pirelli launches Cinturato Gravel S - a gravel tyre for wet
Taking its inspiration from the Scorpion S MTB tyre, this tyre has the most off road tread pattern in the range
Review
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted.jpg
Tailfin Cage Packs review £35.00
Smart, lightweight and strong with ample cargo capacity
Buying
2021 scott gravel shoe pro.jpeg
Best gravel bike shoes 2022
The ultimate guide to choosing the best gravel bike shoes