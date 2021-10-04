Cyclorise launches Twenty21 - Own brand drivetrain components
Thanks to COVID-19, supply chain issues have been the story of the past year and a half with some brands seeing lead times stretching into 2022. Distribution house, Cyclorise has felt these issues and has launched Twenty21 offering a range of drivetrain components to combat these severe supply problems.
Twenty21 was born in the year that the cycle supply chain broke down and has been launched to meet the huge demand for drivetrain components, specifically, 12-speed chains and cassettes.
As the whole industry is currently riding a huge boom, Cyclorise wanted to make sure that bike shops were able to ride the same wave without suffering the shortages that have been endured so far.
The Twenty21 range is made up of four cassettes, three 12-speed, and one 11-speed with the former available with Microspline, SRAM XD and HG freehub compatibility with the latter only available in HG.
To go with the cassettes, there are 12-speed, 11-speed, and 10-speed chains. Those are made to be compatible with all drivetrains whether it's Shimano or Box and they're suitable for any kind of bike. The chains are manufactured by TAYA.
While at the moment, the brand is only offering a select few drivetrain components, we're told that there's a big expansion plan in the works, so watch this space.
Cassettes are priced from £80 for the 11-speed HG cassette up to £130 for the 12-speed Microspline cassette. Then chains will cost from £17 up to £33.
Hi, the chains are made by the chain-giant, TAYA.
Interesting. The cassettes seem like a good idea but the chains leave me wary. Any idiot with a cnc machine can make a cassette but chains require dedicated equipment afaik.
