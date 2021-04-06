Cairn pulls the cover off the BRAVe - Two brand new do-it-all ebikes with Shimano E7000 Steps motors

Two new category defying ebikes get Shimano E7000 motors
2021 Cairn drop bar hero cover.jpg
|
Apr 6 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 canyon grailon hero.jpg
First Look: 2021 Canyon Grail:ON CF 8 - A full carbon gravel e-bike with Bosch motor
We have Canyon's gravel e-bike fresh in for testing - Here's a quick look
2021 Ribble_Gravel_Ti_1hero cover.jpeg
Ribble unveils whole new gravel platform - Four new gravel bikes in three materials for 2021
Four new bikes get three different frame materials and a new e-bike is added to the range
Cairn Cycles E-Adventure V2 700C Detail-3.jpg
Cairn Cycles E-Adventure V2 gets neat frame and spec updates boosting value of 2021 bikes
Neat frame and spec updates boost e-value further
2021 Cairn Cycles BRAVe e-bike.jpeg
We spy new Cairn Cycles BRAVe 1.0 drop bar electric gravel bike
Chunky tyres, MTB geometry and big battery for new e-graveller

Today marks the release of the new Cairn BRAVe, an all-new ebike that blurs the line between gravel and mountain bike riding to create a bike that's ripe for exploration and above all, fun. It comes with two models donning either a flat or drop handlebar and the bike is built around Shimano's E7000 Steps motor system.

With the new BRAVe, Cairn has aimed to create a bike that will take its riders back to the core of what cycling is about., and that's adventure, freedom, and fun. With that, the brand has brought inspiration from both gravel and mountain bikes to offer a balanced geometry that's both slacker and longer than many gravel bikes out there but without sacrificing the ride when it's fully laden.

cairn-flat-bar-b-11.jpg

It gets a mountain bike-esque 74° seat tube angle, a 68° head angle and a 425mm reach on a large frame with a reasonably short 480mm seat tube length. Then there's clearance for up to a 29x2.5" tyre.

Before making the decision, the brand has extensively tested several e-bike systems only to find that some had an abrupt power delivery which could be unpredictable and potentially unsafe on a fully rigid bike. With that in mind, Cairn has chosen the Shimano E700 Steps drive unit as it balances power, range, and weight nicely, says the brand.

2021 cairn flt bar battery.jpg

The BRAVe gets a semi-integrated 630wh externally fitted battery pack that offers easy removal while leaving plenty of space for frame bags. Throughout the frame you'll find five bottle mounts and a total of 14 bosses, making the BRAVe a very valid bikepacking rig. Also, the fork bridge has been lowered which allows for full fender compatibility.

As for the bike's spec there are two models available. Of course, there's the drop bar and flat bar model with the only difference between the two being either the Ritchey Beacon drop bar, or a 760mm wide flat bar with 12mm of rise and 6° of back sweep.

2021 cairn flt bar motor.jpg

However, both models share the Shimano E7000 drive unit with an E8016 630wh battery with a pair of Maxxis Recon 29x2.35" EXO TR tyres seated to tubeless rims and boost hubs.

Both bikes get 180mm brake rotors at the front and rear. Shifting comes from either SRAM's Apex groupset on the 1.0 Drop Bar, and the 2.0 Flat Bar build gets microSHIFT's Advent X drivetrain.

2021 Cairn drop bar hero.jpg

The BRAVe will be available in sizes S up to XL and will set you back £2,189 for the 2.0 Flat Bar model and £2,550 for the 1.0 Drop Bar model.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Hunt and Miss Grape Compo March 2021
£709 of Hunt Gravel Wheels and Miss Grape bags up for grabs!
Win bikepacking bags and gravel wheels in our competition
News
2021 zipp 3zero moto front hero.png
Zipp updates the 3ZERO MOTO wheelset
Motocross single-walled rims offer 'ankle compliance' in new update
Review
Ribble HT 725 Sport riding
Ribble HT 725 Sport Build review £1499.00
A good entry-level steel hardtail for those who love descents, though the fork is a weak point
Review
2020 sweet protection ripper hero.jpg
Sweet Protection Ripper Helmet review £60.00
A breezy and great looking lid, but a little lacking in comfort
Review
Fabric Magic Elite Radius Saddle Review 2020 top.jpg
Fabric Magic Elite Radius saddle review £50.00
A tough saddle for hard riders, but not for long rides
Feature
Bikepacking-budget-cheap-bivvy-kit-100.jpg
How to bikepack on a budget: complete bivvy kit under £100
Everything you need for an overnight adventure
Buying
BestGravelBikesUnder1k.png
The best gravel and adventure bikes under £1000
With new video of the top 5 bikes we've tested
Buying
or-best MTB clipless shoes.jpg
Best trail and enduro clipless shoes
Tried and tested, these are the best you can buy