The Dorset 330 Challenge Kit List

Here's what got Brad through the overnight bikepacking challenge
The Dorset 330 Challenge Kit List
|
Jan 25 2022
|
Buying
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

As an avid reader, you may be aware that Brad embarked on a chilly overnight bikepacking adventure around the Dorset 330 loop shortly before Christmas. The idea behind the ride was to prove that with ample preparation and the right equipment, bikepacking is an activity that can be thoroughly enjoyed all year round and not just something for fairer weather. 

Having thawed from his journey, we take a look at the bike, the kit and accessories supplied by ISON that got Brad through the Dorset 330.

Halo Vapour 35 27.5" wheels // £480
 

Halo Vapour 35 MTB 27.5 wheelset.jpg
Halo Vapour 35 MTB 27.5 wheelset.jpg, by Jessica Strange


For any off-road bikepacking expedition, you'll need reliable wheels to get you there and back again. For the Dorset 330, Brad equipped his bike with a set of Halo Vapour 35s. Although lightweight, this tubeless-ready wheelset is designed for trail action with reliability and stiffness in mind, thanks to the MTC wide-spaced flange hub with 120-point engagement. By utilising a wide 30mm internal width, these rims are ideal for mounting tyres sized from 2.25" up to 2.8".
 

 

Passport Cycles bags // From £23
 

2022 ISON Passport gravel bikepacking promo 003.jpg
2022 ISON Passport gravel bikepacking promo 003.jpg, by Jessica Strange


Arguably as important as the bike itself are bags! When packing all your ride essentials, you need strong, secure and robust bags for storing and transporting your kit. 

 

The Passport collection is British made, which means they're designed to withstand the turbulent UK weather, making them ideal for all-day and night rides. Using Velcro straps for attachment, these Passport Bags are tool-free and straightforward to install and use. The handlebar, seat and frame bags are fully waterproof to ensure your kit stays dry, no matter the weather. 3M reflective tape is used across the range with LED light mounts to add extra visibility. For more info, check out our reviews of the Passport Cycles Seat Pack and the Handlebar Bag.
 

 

TSG Scope MIPS helmet // £140 
 

TSG Scope .jpg
TSG Scope .jpg, by Jessica Strange


Providing headwear protection for the Dorset 330 was the TSG Scope lid with MIPS. Constructed with a shock-absorbing EPS liner and Polycarbonate shell, this trail helmet offers ventilation and a precision fit, thanks to the TUNED FIT SYSTEM. Each helmet includes two sets of pads to dial in the fit and shape to suit your head, giving you the ultimate protection while being 100% comfortable all the time. Read our review of the TSG Scope helmet here.
 

 

Drop Rain Jacket // £130
 

TSG Drop Jacket.jpg
TSG Drop Jacket.jpg, by Jessica Strange


Let's face it, you just never know what the British weather is going to throw at your ride, which is why it's best to be prepared for the worst. Featuring 4-way stretch fabric with 5,000mm water-resistance and 3,000mm breathability, this jacket has Velcro adjustable arm cuffs, rear panel venting, zip pockets, an adjustable helmet-compatible hood and reflective detailing. Finally, the drop jacket is built with zippered underarm ventilation, zipped chest and hand pockets and a drawcord bottom hem to cinch in the fit.
 

 

Drop Rain Pants // £120
 

drop rain pants.jpg
drop rain pants.jpg, by Jessica Strange


The Drop Rain Jacket accompanies the Drop Rain pants, featuring 5000mm water resistance with 3000g/M2/24H breathability. These pants use 4-Way stretch fabric, zip-off legs, elastic waist and compression straps at ankle and knee. Finally, a flexible knee panel allows for kneepads to be worn underneath the full trouser without restricting movement or comfort. 
 

 

Fidlock bottles // From £40
 

2021 fidlock 450 + bike base hero 2.jpg
2021 fidlock 450 + bike base hero 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Essential for any bike ride is having enough water to stay well hydrated. Fortunately for Brad, he had Fidlock on hand to help. Using the tried and tested magnetic design, Brad managed to equip his bike with bottles and a toolbox, all compatible with the Twist ecosystem. There are three sizes to choose from; 450ml, 590ml and the new 800ml while utilising the same mounts for the super versatile Toolbox. Check out our review of the Fidlock TWIST 450 here.
 

 

Surly Karate Monkey // Frame only £850.00

2021 dorset bikepacking 330.jpg
2021 dorset bikepacking 330.jpg, by Jessica Strange


And as for the bike that saw Brad safely through the Dorset 330 winter challenge, that was a Surly Karate Monkey. Originally designed as a 29er, the Karate Monkey is designed to perform just as admirably as a 27.5" x 3" rig as well. It's suitable for dropper posts and compatible with most mountain bike standards, making it the perfect parts bin bike.

 

So there you have it, all the essentials that Brad used to successfully complete a very chilly winter bikepacking excursion of the Dorset 330. And if you haven't already done so, be sure to check out Brad's account of the trip here.

 

Author block

Jessica Strange's picture

Jessica Strange

Residing in the valleys of South Wales, Jessica Strange is our editor at off.road.cc. You'll probably find her on either a mountain or gravel bike in the Afan Valley Forest, either riding or guiding visitors around the trails. As a qualified bike mechanic, if Jessica isn't riding her bike, you can bet she's tinkering with one! When not fettling with bikes or blowing her legs out on the trails, self-proclaimed tea-addict Jessica is a colossal sci-fi fanatic.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
2022 rapha knee pads hero.jpg
Rapha goes into the protection game with new Knee Pads
New Knee Pads ulilize RHEON Labs tech
News
2022 mondraker recyclable packaging bike in box.jpg
Mondraker bikes now come in 100% recyclable packaging
Brand moves to more eco-friendly packaging
Review
Vittoria_Syerra_Sidewall.JPG
Vittoria Syerra down country tyre review £60.00
Reasonable speed, but lacking grip on rocks and wet
Review
Met x Ion Traze Amp Helmet review 2021 2.JPG
ION Traze Amp MIPS Helmet review £170.00
A decent enough helmet, but poor value.
Feature
Misc Bike Riding 2
5 Free ways to make your bike faster
It doesn't have to be lighter, stiffer or have more carbon to be faster
News
2022-swiss-side-gravon-wheels-launch-6.jpeg
Swiss Side launch new Gravon aero wheels
New aero gravel wheels said to offer “up to 5W aero drag savings”
News
2022 5ct cover 21.01.22.jpg
5 cool things from Fox, Oxford, Prologo, 7iDP and PNW
Sneaky tools, new saddles, more helmets and some fresh pedals ripe for the testing
News
2022 orange Phase_MX_Team-hero.jpg
Orange unleashes the Phase MX Team Spec
New enduro e-bike gets big travel, mullet wheels and Formula suspension