CushCore Bead Bro review £15.00
A must have if you struggle with installing tyre inserts
2022 cushcore bead bro hero.jpg
|
Apr 8 2022
|
Tools and workshop
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • A huge help in installing tyre inserts
  • Can help when fitting tyres without inserts
  • Small and light
What's not?
  • Perhaps a little pricy when bought on top of CushCore
Buy if...
You need all the help you can get with tyre insert installation

The CushCore Bead Bro is a simple yet incredibly effective little tool that makes a mammoth task an awful lot easier. It’s cheap, small, and a must-have, even if you don’t run tyre inserts.

The idea of Cushcore’s latest tool is pretty simple, but it solves a pretty big problem. It’s designed to stop the tyre from continually slipping off the rim as you wrench it on elsewhere when installing the tyre insert. This kind of works like a third hand, clamping the bead onto the rim while you get on with the rest of the job.

2022 cushcore bead bro profile.jpg


This little device comes in a mostly plastic build with a CNC machined screw/bolt covered with a bit of rubber at the clamping end. There are slots at different distances at one end, and at the other, there is a shaped section designed to sit in between the tyre and the inside of a rim.

Using the Bead Bro is pretty easy. To begin with, get one of the slots around a spoke and hook the clamping side between the rim, a partially installed tyre and Cushcore. Then, wind up the bolt, and you’re good to continue wrenching on the rest of the bead. I’ve found this useful when fitting both of a tyre’s beads.

2022 cushcore bead bro spoke.jpg

Anyone who has taken on the job of installing Cushcore’s tyre inserts will know that it’s rarely met without cursing. Even I admit that I usually steer clear of tyre inserts simply to avoid the stress. However, the Bead Bro has made the job much easier. In fact, I’ve managed to successfully fit Cushcore into both of my wheels in less than 40 minutes with far less stress and my hands left totally intact.

I didn’t even feel the need to whip out a bin to sit the wheel on, as Cushcore’s instructions suggest. The Bead Bro is simply a tool that does exactly what it’s been designed to do.

2022 cushcore bead bro on rim.jpg

The tool isn't exclusively compatible with Cushcore either. I've managed to install tight-fitting tyres sans-insert as the Bead Bro helps keep the tyre in place. Though it's not quite as effective without an insert because there's nothing on the other side of the rim to clamp the tyre's bead in place.

 

If you want to run Cushcore, regularly struggle with tight-fitting tyres, or are a serial tyre changer, the Cushcore Bead Bro is a bit of a lifesaver. It's great to see the brand recognize the installation difficulty and offer something to make it significantly easier. It's got me taking advantage of the tyre inserts quickly, and it's made the job much less intimidating.

Tools and workshop

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

