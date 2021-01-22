MT Zoom Ultralight Inline Carbon Seatpost review £95.00
Incredibly light and very well priced, but max insertion limit may not work for your bike
MtZoom-Seatpost-Main.JPG
|
Jan 22 2021
|
Seatposts
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Incredibly light
  • Firm clamp
  • Fits round and oval rails
What's not?
  • Limited insertion depth
Buy if...
You want to drop weight for (relatively) little cash

At 148g, the MT Zoom Ultralight Inline Carbon Seatpost is probably the lightest seatpost we've ever tested. This narrow, 27.2mm version performed perfectly for our test, although the limit on how far it can be inserted means it won't fit all frames.

In this version the Ultralight is 400mm long, which is pretty long and makes the weight even more impressive. The Ritchey Superlogic is also 148g, for instance, but only in the 300mm length – and it's £240.

While truly exotic options from the likes of Schmolke can be as light as 100g, at €500+ you will need deep pockets. So to get this weight at under £100 is impressive.

MtZoom-Seatpost-Off.jpg

It is available in three widths: 27.2mm, 30.9mm and 31.6mm, each 400mm in length. There's also a 25mm layback version.

They all come with a small tub of carbon paste, which is a nice plus, as anyone who has made the mistake of using normal grease will know... yes, I have been there and done that, and don't wish to return.

The twin bolt design allows for micro-adjustment of the seat angle, although the front bolt can be a little awkward to reach with an allen key, and especially a torque wrench. Interestingly there is no maximum torque measurement given for the saddle clamp bolts: instead MT Zoom recommends you use "common sense" and "tighten them to the point where you feel confident nothing will slip."

MtZoom-Seatpost-Clamp.JPG

The clamp is suitable for use on carbon and metal rails, and also fits oval carbon rails.

One potential issue is that 19cm of the post must remain outside the frame. MT Zoom doesn't say why, but we assume the carbon construction in this upper section is different and not up to resisting the crushing forces of the clamp.

This limit was very close to making it unsuitable for the chosen test bike, and actually did prevent me from using in another gravel frame. MT Zoom makes this issue clear, however (and the V1 version is still available with no maximum insertion limit), so it's not a criticism. It's just something to absolutely be aware of.

MtZoom-Seatpost-Limit.JPG

At £95 it is a lot of money for a seatpost, but for the weight it's very good value. The Ritchey WCS Carbon Link Flexlogic, for instance, is £187 yet still heavier at 163g despite being only 350mm long. Even the Prime Primevera inline carbon post, which got an impressive 9/10 on road.cc, is 190g and £130.

The MT Zoom Ultralight Inline Carbon Seatpost is secure, well made and very light. If counting grams is your thing – and it works with the height of your frame – it's an excellent, well-priced way to drop weight.

You may also like

BEST LIKE THIS...
merida-dropper-post-IMG_7141.jpg
Merida Expert Dropper 27.2mm £140.00
Test report MT Zoom Ultralight Inline Carbon Seatpost review £95.00 X
Seatposts

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

2 comments

2 hours 50 min ago

The Reilly Vector carbon seatpost is a similar design to this but without that constraint on insertion. Mine is 150g for 27.2/350mm and has given me no hassle in two years. It costs £90 on the Reilly website.

3 hours 2 min ago

How does this compare to the KCNC Ti-Pro-Lite?

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£132.99
-30%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2021 nukeproof lil robbo vid hero.jpg
Video: Nine to five - With Lil' Robbo
Watch Lil' Robbo take a break from the usual 9-5
News
2020 Pipedream Full Moxie First look 1.jpg
First Look: Pipedream Full Moxie Frameset
Progressive frameset on test, plus suspension from DVO
News
2021 Leatt DBX 4.0 Enduro hero.jpg
Leatt unveils the DBX 4.0 Enduro helmet
A brand new DH certified helmet with a removable chin guard
Review
RondoRUUT-1.jpg
Rondo RUUT AL1 Review £1800.00
Fun and fast with a well-specced frame, but decent stop and go bits would add more than the gimmicky geo adjust
Review
2021 maxxis shorty hero.jpg
Maxxis Shorty 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR tyre review £65.00
Excellent tyre for UK winters and natural trails, but can be draggy
Buying
best gravel wheel.jpg
The best gravel wheelsets you can buy in 2021
Top scoring wheelsets you can buy for your gravel bike in 2021
Review
2020 weldtite dirt wash hero.jpg
Weldtite Dirt Wash bike cleaner review £8.00
Effective and easy to use, though the bottle can be awkward
News
FiveCool2.jpg
5 cool things from Muc-Off, Shimano, Rimpact and more
New tyre plug tool, alternative tyre inserts plus casual kicks