WTB Silverado Carbon saddle review £180.00
A super lightweight saddle that sacrifices long term comfort
2021 wtb silverado carbon hero.jpg
|
Dec 29 2021
|
Saddles
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very lightweight
  • A lot of area to shift weight
  • Nice shape
What's not?
  • Very expensive
  • Can get uncomfortable deep into a ride
  • Width options won't work for everyone
Buy if...
You're after a very light saddle and don't spend too much time in it

WTB’s Silverado Carbon is one of the brand’s most recognized saddles. While the shape works for me and the bit of flex offered by its carbon build results in some shock damping, it can get uncomfortable into the latter parts of lengthy rides due to its thin padding. Niggles aside, it’s certainly light.

On test, we’ve got the Silverado in its carbon guise and medium, 142mm width that, in fact, is the largest on offer. In this configuration, WTB’s website says it weighs 181g, but my scales weighed the saddle at a rather impressive 166g.

There are several Silverado models and rail options, including a narrower 135mm width. It’s available with titanium, Chromoly or steel rails, though they get slightly different padding.

2021 wtb silverado carbon sky.jpg


The Silverado has a flat profile with the idea of offering riders a variety of riding positions along with the saddle, which is helped by a stretched nose section. Towards the middle of the saddle, the base it scooped out to provide some pressure relief around those sensitive bits. All of that, including the thin, weight-saving padding, is sat on top of a Flex-Tuned base. WTB says that the base isn’t as stiff as carbon but not as supple as the brand’s Soft-Shell base.

Finally, that’s all covered with the microfiber cover found on all WTB saddles. The brand says that the cover allows the foam to fully support sit bones without messing about with its resiliency.

2021 wtb silverado carbon nose.jpg


In practice, I found its shape to really work for me. WTB has achieved exactly what has been set out in giving the saddle a flat profile as it provides plenty of reasonably comfortable areas to shift weight around. That’s whether you’re looking for efficiency as you climb or support over the flat.

While there is a narrower saddle on offer, personally, I wouldn’t want the Silverado to be any narrower. The width towards the back provides just enough support to remain comfy; if anything, a bit more width would be beneficial.

2021 wtb silverado carbon above.jpg


Further into a ride is where the saddle stopped working as well. Perhaps it’s due to the thin padding or that it’s a smidge too stiff, but comfort fades after an hour and a bit. However, having tried non-carbon models of the Silverado on various test bikes, the carbon version definitely feels a little more flexible.

For your average rider, £170 for a saddle is pretty tough to justify, but if you’re racing where every gram counts, the Silverado Carbon’s 166g weight is its main selling point.

2021 wtb silverado carbon hero 2.jpg


If you're looking for a carbon saddle, there's stiff competition from the likes of Burgtech and the Cloud Carbon saddle priced at £120. Like the Silverado, it gets a flat profile with a long nose. However, it's claimed to be heavier with a weight of 198g.

 

Then there's SDG's Bel Air 3.0 Carbon Fibre saddle that matches the Silverado's price. Having tested the Lux-Alloy model before, its shape is much better for me; it benefits from more padding, too, but the carbon version is heavier than the Silverado at a claimed weight of 181g.

 

If lightweight is what you're looking for in a saddle, the WTB Silverado Carbon, for lack of a better saying, has it in spades. I've found it to be comfortable in the short term. Its flat profile offers loads of areas to plonk your weight if you're looking for efficiency on the pedals or support. It does come at a price, though, so prepare your wallet to become as light as the saddle.

Saddles

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

