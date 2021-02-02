Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger review £23.00
Strong, effective and easy-to-fit guard that silently gets on with the job
2021 Mudhugger Gravel mudguard rear-5.jpg
|
Feb 2 2021
|
Mudguards
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Secure
  • Very easy to fit
  • Effective
What's not?
  • Slightly shonky looks...
  • Heli-tape necessary to save paintwork
Buy if...
You want a dry derriere when you ride your gravel bike

The Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger is adapted from the successful mountain bike version, and adjusted for gravel bike sizing. Designed for those gritty winter rides, it is a sturdy performer as long as you can tolerate the looks.

The Gravel Hugger secures with the supplied cable ties, and the handy fitting video on Mudhugger's website is clear and easy to follow. The Gravel Hugger is designed to fit most seat stays (with angles approx 40-55 degrees) and tyres up to 50mm wide.

 

Before fitting the guard, Mudhugger insists you use the supplied heli-tape on the seat stays in order to protect the paint, and recommends keeping an eye on the contact points generally – small amounts of movement will wear away the tape eventually. It's thick tape though, and we saw very little sign of wear during our testing.

2021 Mudhugger Gravel mudguard rear-4.jpg

Time to mention the elephant in the room... the looks. It won’t be to everyone’s tastes, especially if you're from a road background, but the performance and protection should prompt you to reconsider.

2021 Mudhugger Gravel mudguard rear-1.jpg

Riding in typical British winter conditions – sodden fire roads and plenty of thick boggy patches – normally results in a gritty, muddy spray up your back, but the Gravel Hugger keeps you remarkably cleaner.

More impressive than the protection, even, is the rigidity of the guard. Having ridden trails which were arguably more than a gravel bike should be capable of, I can report no rattling or breakages. I generally forgot the guard was fitted at all – it just silently keeps the mud at bay.

2021 Mudhugger Gravel mudguard rear-3.jpg

There are pros and cons to this style over more traditional, full wraparound offerings. The Gravel Hugger is considerably sturdier, is less fiddly to fit, offers strong tyre clearance and gives plenty of protection, for instance.

On the other hand, wraparound guards provide even more protection by enclosing the tyre all the way down to the chain stays. However, these rattle around more and have a high chance of breaking if caught whilst off-roading.

2021 Mudhugger Gravel mudguard rear-2.jpg

At £23 the Gravelhugger is competitively priced amongst its competition, and the easy fitting and rugged build mean it should last multiple winters.

The Rear Gravel Hugger is an excellent option for fending off the winter filth – at least from the rider, if not quite entirely the bike. Okay, the aesthetics are questionable, but the performance more than outweighs it – it's a must-have during the winter months.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Mudhugger -2.jpg
Mudhugger FR front mudguard review £25.00
Test report Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger review £23.00 X
Mudguards

2 comments

33 sec ago

This is perfectly positioned to fire crud at anyone who has the misfortune to be behind you. 

1 hour 36 min ago

Lol, that looks massively crap 😂 

I use guards on my winter gravel bike - I don't like the looks but needs must. However, this looks horrendous. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£111.99
-20%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£57.99
-10%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
Buying
or-best waterproof shorts.jpg
The best waterproof mountain bike shorts
Top rated shorts to keep your bum dry
Review
2021 endura mt500 waterproof short II hero.jpg
Endura MT500 Waterproof Short II review £100.00
A worthy investment for typically wet yet mild UK riding
News
2021 YT CAPRA_Blaze_29_Side HERO .jpg
YT turns up the heat with super limited Blaze models
The Capra, IZZO and Jeffsy get top end RockShox suspension in a limited run
Review
2021 Lazer Jackal Hero.jpg
Lazer Jackal MIPS helmet review £150.00
Impressively comfortable helmet that pairs excellently with eyewear, if a tiny bit heavy
Feature
Liam Riding-6.jpg
Five mountain biking myths that just aren't true
The accepted wisdom that just ain't wise...
News
FiveCool2.jpg
5 cool things from Ragley, Stif, Ribble, Deity and SKS
Take your pick from three hardtails, plus pedals and tools
Review
AlpkitPipedream-1.JPG
Alpkit PipeDream 600 sleeping bag review £270.00
Warm, pretty light and easy to pack bag for winter camping – well worth the expense
News
2021 Canyon TorqueON hero.jpg
The Canyon Torque goes :ON
Canyon adds the Torque:ON to the fleet of e-bikes