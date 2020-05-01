Vaude Men's Strone Jacket review £140.00
A light, close fitting waterproof with strong eco credentials, but not the most breathable
2020 VaudeStroneJkt front.jpeg
|
May 1 2020
|
Jackets
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Lightweight, close-fitting cut
  • No-rustle fabric
  • Long sleeves
What's not?
  • Cuff stitching
  • Breathability
  • Lack of hood
Buy if...
You want a good, quiet waterproof that's usefully odour resistant

The Vaude Men's Strone Jacket is a waterproof designed for cross-country mountain biking and 'moderate' road use, so it's a good bet for gravel riding too. It’s quiet to wear, very light, and easy to stash in a bag or pocket, but while breathability is average, some of the finishing could be better.

At 205g the Men's Strone is a lightweight and slim-fitting jacket with good length sleeves – worth considering if, like me, you struggle to find ones that fit well. The Strone (named for Scottish highland village, presumably) is made from a 2.5 layer Ceplex Green membrane with a soft,  almost peach-like outer texture which is very stretchy and follows your body as you hunch over the bars.

Ceplex Green – not to be confused with Soylent Green – is actually made from recycled coffee grounds (25%), and is odour resistant. That's pretty useful on a jacket you may prefer to hose down rather than hot-wash too often.

There are reflective strips front and back and on the underside of each sleeve so your nighttime gravel adventures are covered as well.

2020 VaudeStroneJkt front.jpeg

Vaude says it cares about the environment, and you could spend a good half hour checking  their credentials, but I’ve done it for you. Safe to say you can wear this jacket with a clear conscience.

2020 Vaude Strone Jkt rear.jpeg

Vaude claims a waterproof rating of 15,000mm, which means the fabric can withstand a 15 metre-high water column (or hydrostatic head) pressing on it before anything can force its way through. In everyday terms, that’s good for all but the highest-intensity activity.

The Strone performs really well on wet rides of between one and two hours. It has no hood and that’s fine by me – I’ve yet to find a hood I can confidently ride fast in without it restricting my vision. You may feel differently, of course.

2020 Vaude Strone Jkt zip garages.jpeg

As befits a slim close-fitting jacket it zips up close to your neck with soft chin guard. There are no hand or rear pockets, just a large front chest pocket complete with water-resistant zip and zip garage. It’s large enough to swallow a six-inch phone and maybe an energy bar or gel or two, though not much more.

2020 Vaude Strone Jkt chest pocket.jpeg

As the 'moderate' road rating for this 'sporty' jacket implies, breathability is not the best under more extreme efforts, and you can end up pretty damp inside despite there being nothing leaking – the vapour coming from you simply can't escape, and condenses instead. Work hard for a while and it builds up to a noticeable wetness.

Vaude chooses to not list a breathability rating for its membranes, citing inconsistent testing procedures and official figures as ‘snapshots’ and impossible to guarantee. It’s a strong line to take, and one which might confuse consumers by simply leaving them in the dark. All you have to go on is Vaude's claim it's 'extremely breathable,' which is itself impossible to guarantee – or even quantify.

There is one last fly in the ointment. The stitching is very neat throughout the jacket, yet is actually coming undone on both cuffs. This is definitely not the quality you expect of a £140 jacket, though Vaude' do offer a two-year 'fair wear' warranty. We'll update this review once we've found a resolution.

2020 Vaude Strone Jkt cuff stitching.jpeg

What of the competition? The feature-packed Cube AM WS Storm jacket comes with a hood that goes over your helmet for £141, while Alpkit's Gravitas is more breathable than the Strone, 35g lighter, and has a hood too – but costs £160. The Madison Roam is just £80 and fares well, meanwhile, though it's heavy and hot.

The Vaude Strone Jacket is a good waterproof that performs well for all but the most arduous, sweaty rides. The clean looks and slim profile will appeal to gravel riders, as will its low weight and willingness to squash to the size of a water bottle. It can also serve as a fine mountain biking jacket, so long as you don’t want a hood, somewhere to stuff your hands, or to really attack the climbs.

You may also like

BEST LIKE THIS...
Altura Mayhem 2 Waterproof Jacket-1.jpg
Altura Mayhem 2
Altura Mayhem 2 Waterproof Jacket £120.00
Test report Vaude Men's Strone Jacket review £140.00 X
Jackets

Product purpose: 

Close fitting xc mtb and gravel waterproof

Build extra: 

Eco friendly construction out of Ceplex gree which is 25% made from coffee beans and is odor resistant

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Everything looks excellent and if it were not for the stitching of the cuffs it would be scoring much higher.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Good waterproof and breathability, just not for high levels of exertion

Product durability extra: 

So far has withstood being worn and stuffed in bag/pocket repeatedly with little impact on the look of the jacket or its seem taping.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

It's not the lightest out there but it's at the light end of the market at just over 200g

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Really comfortable. I like wearing this and appreciate the lack of rustle as well.

product value 

Product value extra: 

It's at the mid to high end of the market although a long way from the top.

Product likes: 

The cut and the material feel.

Product dislikes: 

Lack of back vent or underarm vents to help it breathe

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

maybe

Recommend: 

yes

Conclusion: 

Good lightweight stuffable waterproof with okay breathability which is great for knocking out long gravel, singletrack and road miles.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Buying
Marin Rift Zone 2 dropper post-12.jpg
How to choose the best dropper post for your mountain bike
All you need to know about dropper seatposts
News
Ribble_Cycles_CGR_Ti_Pro_1a.jpg
Ribble’s CGR Ti adventure bike gets a refresh
Dropped seatstays and beefed up headtube among updates
News
Ascend Dropper FULL RANGE.jpg
Brand-X launch 200mm Ascend dropper post
Plus, shorten overall lengths on all models
Review
dhb Blok women's jersey -1.jpg
dhb Blok women's jersey review £45.00
A striking budget jersey for gravel, XC or road – but watch the sizing
Review
Specialized-Epic-Expert-Carbon-Evo-2020-review-100.jpg
Specialized Epic Expert Carbon Evo 2020 review £5249.00
Great fun and highly capable for riders who want to go fast and far, but the suspension and shape won't be to all tastes
Feature
or-feature dropper post gravel bike.jpg
Opinion: You don't need a long dropper on your gravel bike
So our Rach reckons, with one exception to that rule......
News
Peter lloyd fund raising.jpg
Tetraplegic MTB'er set to climb seven hills in one day
Peter Lloyd is fundraising for charity that helps him stay mobile
News
ritchey outback 2020
Ritchey reveals updated Outback gravel bike
There's mounts for more things and fatter rubber too