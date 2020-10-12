Polaris Tor Insulated jacket review £75.00
A useful bit of cold weather kit to have in your pack, but cheap feeling materials spoil the cosiness
Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-100.jpg
|
Oct 12 2020
|
Jackets
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Keeps you warm and stops wind chill for not a lot of cash
  • Very packable and ideal for shoving in your pack til you need it
What's not?
  • Cheap and scratchy materials
  • Rather annoying hood
Buy if...
You don't want to spend much but still get an effective insulating layer

The Polaris Tor Insulated jacket is a great idea, using synthetic lofted insulation over the front and rear of your body with thin sides, sleeves and hood to provide warmth without bulk. It's great for stuffing in your pack for cooler days or overnight adventures, but the affordable price is reflected in rather unpleasant feeling materials.

While the jacket can be worn on the bike for cold but dry days, it definitely excelled as an extra insulating layer that you can stuff into a pack for emergencies, lunch stops, keeping warm overnight on bikepacking trips and general cold weather faffing about.

The fit is good, with the thin sleeves and side insert fitting nice and tight so you can stick a waterproof shell over the top. There are also stretch panels in the pits to help with articulation, so you can still ride in it quite happily. There's also a hood that can fit under a helmet and might come in useful in really ear-chillingly cold weather but I found it a flappy annoyance the rest of the time. 

Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-100.jpg

There are a pair of deep zipped pockets on the front that do the trick for hiding your hands away or keeping a phone handy (and warm). The jacket does scrunch up small and it's also possible to pack the jacket away into its own pocket, though there's no double-sided zip.

Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-102.jpg

The jacket does a good job of keeping your core warm while also providing the benefit of the windproof sleeves, not something you get with a traditional insulating gilet. That design also stops draughts from sneaking in so it's brilliant if you're stuck on a windy and cold hillside with a puncture to repair, for example. 

Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-103.jpg

The jacket is priced very affordably, with similar designs from other brands being double or triple the asking price. However, that's shown in the quality of materials, with the polyester fabric feeling especially scratchy and crinkly so it doesn't feel quite as snug as you'd hope - in fact it feels a bit like you're trapped in a plastic carrier bag on really windy days.

Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-100.jpg
Polaris-Tor-Insulated-jacket-review-100.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Still, the jacket does what it's supposed to do effectively, keeping the wind and light rain off you while also keeping your core warm. You might not use it all the time - and the cheap-feeling material means I never fancied wearing it down the pub - but if you don't want to spend a fortune then it's a very handy backup layer to have as the days get colder.

Jackets

