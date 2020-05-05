- Keeps you warm without being bulky
- Subtle branding and good looks mean it's not too 'bikey' for casual use
- Well made and good detailing
- Brand snobs might still be brand snobby
- A hood would be extra cosy and good
- Can't be stuffed into it's own pockets
Cube's Midlayer Jacket is a cosy insulated layer that's great for fending off post-ride chills, stuffing in your pack for bikepacking missions or wearing on really chilly days. It's well made, well featured and a fair price, plus the looks are smart enough that you can wear it casually, too.
- Buyer's guide to waterproof mountain bike and gravel jackets
- What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?
- When should you replace your bicycle helmet?
Thanks to having synthetically insulated panels on the front, back and arms but not the sides, the Midlayer Jacket manages to cut a good line between all-out warmth and bulk. While it's specifically designed for on-bike use - it's part of Cube's 'After Race' clothing lineup - that means it works pretty well on the bike, whether that's layered up in cold weather or to just get you to and from the pub, post-ride.
However, it's best for sticking in your bag or car as a post-ride warmer, where the all-black finish and discreet logos are nice and subtle and allow you to hide the fact you're wearing bike kit when you just want to get warm in a carpark or get some food. There's no reflective detailing, but I found it ended up getting worn as casual wear much more than bike wear, which makes that a plus in my book.
The fit isn't too tailored or too baggy, meaning you can wear plenty of layers underneath it without getting too constricted or looking like the Stay Puft Marshmellow Man. There are drawcords on the hem and neck, so it's possible to exclude draughts easily. Two big zipped pockets on the outer can easily swallow phone, wallet and whatever else you need, while there are matching unzipped pockets on the inside too.
All the finishing details have proved to be well-made and durable too, with nice big pull cords on the zips and a zip 'garage' up at the neck so you don't pinch a bit of flesh when you get it all snugged down.
All in all, this is a well-priced and well made insulating layer that's totally usable on the bike, but really excels as post-bike or casual wear, thanks to Cube keeping the branding and design subtle. It's comfy, cosy and I like it a lot.
Add comment