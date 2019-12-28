- Stops the wind
- Keeps bulk to a minimum
- High dexterity
- Not for the low single figure temps
- Pricey
- No snot wipe
The Castelli Scalda Pro W women's glove is an excellent fleece-lined winter warmer. The fit is great and dexterity is pretty high too. They are pricey though, and the style's probably best suited to road and gravel rides – although there's nothing bar the look to stop them going mountain biking.
- The best winter mountain bike gloves you can buy - tried and tested
- Five ways to survive winter riding if you hate mud
- How to set up your mountain bike for winter - top tips to get through the slop
This glove from Castelli is designed as a transitional one for the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn; specifically for those bright, cool days where you need more warmth but don't want bulky insulation. They hit their target.
I've worn these for most of this winter so far, and they've kept my hands toasty on chilly days and long, slower-paced rides. They even work well once it gets properly cold and frosty, so long as you're working hard.
The Gore-Tex Infinium outer shell is superbly windproof, and a durable water resistant coating (DWR) keeps light rain and trail splash at bay. The fleece lining does a great job of retaining heat, whilst not being too bulky.
Breathability is good despite all this, so if you start sweating the gloves cope well without letting your hands get too damp and clammy for long.
Grippy silicone strips and some padding completes the palm. I'm not a fan of chunky palm padding, but Castelli keep it to the heel of your hand (where it can do some good) and leave the rest of the fabric thin, giving good feel on the bars and reducing bulk.
The cuff is good and long and has a stretchy neoprene insert that helps you get them on and off. They tuck neatly up sleeves and lie flat against the wrist for a comfy overlap.
I've used mine mostly on gravel and road rides, plus the odd XC ride. I found the reinforced insert between thumb and forefinger a little intrusive on flat bars, but it never went as far as rubbing or creating pressure points.
The DWR works, but this glove is not waterproof and inevitably lets water in fairly quickly in meaningful rain – keep these for dry days. The only things I really would like to see change are a snot wipe (there isn't one) and improved touch screen tech. These work, but not that reliably.
The Castelli Scalda Pro W glove is a high-quality option that's great in mid-single figure temperatures, with minimal bulk and easy dexterity. They're too warm for double figures, too cool for proper freezing winter and too absorbant for heavy rain, but that only confirms how well Castelli has hit the mark. This is a spring and autumn glove for bright cool days. If you can justify the price, the Scalda Pro W can justify itself as well.
Add comment