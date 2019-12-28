Castelli Scalda Pro W gloves review £60.00
Winter option that offer minimal bulk and good dexterity for chilly gravel rides
Castelli Scalda Pro W glove-1.jpg
|
Dec 28 2019
|
Gloves
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Stops the wind
  • Keeps bulk to a minimum
  • High dexterity
What's not?
  • Not for the low single figure temps
  • Pricey
  • No snot wipe
Buy if...
You want to warm fingers on dry chilly gravel rides

The Castelli Scalda Pro W women's glove is an excellent fleece-lined winter warmer. The fit is great and dexterity is pretty high too. They are pricey though, and the style's probably best suited to road and gravel rides – although there's nothing bar the look to stop them going mountain biking. 

This glove from Castelli is designed as a transitional one for the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn; specifically for those bright, cool days where you need more warmth but don't want bulky insulation. They hit their target.

 

I've worn these for most of this winter so far, and they've kept my hands toasty on chilly days and long, slower-paced rides. They even work well once it gets properly cold and frosty, so long as you're working hard.

Castelli Scalda Pro W glove-2.jpg


The Gore-Tex Infinium outer shell is superbly windproof, and a durable water resistant coating (DWR) keeps light rain and trail splash at bay. The fleece lining does a great job of retaining heat, whilst not being too bulky.

Breathability is good despite all this, so if you start sweating the gloves cope well without letting your hands get too damp and clammy for long.

Castelli Scalda Pro W glove-3.jpg


Grippy silicone strips and some padding completes the palm. I'm not a fan of chunky palm padding, but Castelli keep it to the heel of your hand (where it can do some good) and leave the rest of the fabric thin, giving good feel on the bars and reducing bulk.

The cuff is good and long and has a stretchy neoprene insert that helps you get them on and off. They tuck neatly up sleeves and lie flat against the wrist for a comfy overlap. 

Castelli Scalda Pro W glove-4.jpg


I've used mine mostly on gravel and road rides, plus the odd XC ride. I found the reinforced insert between thumb and forefinger a little intrusive on flat bars, but it never went as far as rubbing or creating pressure points. 

The DWR works, but this glove is not waterproof and inevitably lets water in fairly quickly in meaningful rain – keep these for dry days. The only things I really would like to see change are a snot wipe (there isn't one) and improved touch screen tech. These work, but not that reliably.

Castelli Scalda Pro W glove-5.jpg

The Castelli Scalda Pro W glove is a high-quality option that's great in mid-single figure temperatures, with minimal bulk and easy dexterity. They're too warm for double figures, too cool for proper freezing winter and too absorbant for heavy rain, but that only confirms how well Castelli has hit the mark. This is a spring and autumn glove for bright cool days. If you can justify the price, the Scalda Pro W can justify itself as well.

Gloves

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

