Madison Code Breaker Glasses Three-Lens Pack review £55.00
Great riding specs for all conditions, at a great price
2020 Madison Code Breaker Hero
|
Apr 28 2020
|
Glasses
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Serious value for money
  • Great coverage
  • Easy to use lens swap system
What's not?
  • Twist lock system can scratch the lens
  • Can be a bit tricky to put back together
Buy if...
You're after cheap sunglasses that can play with the big boys

The Madison Code Breaker Glasses Three-Lens Pack provides a sharp-looking pair of shades with decent coverage, strong performance and lenses for every occasion – at a wallet-friendly price. They’re not totally fog-free, however, and can be a little finicky to put together when you do swap them.

In the bulky hard case you get two additional lenses: an amber one for low light and a clear one for simple eye protection. There’s also a soft bag for cleaning, and a bonus lower frame with a spare nosepiece.

 

The lenses offer pretty respectable coverage with little of the frame getting in the way. The frames are comfortable too, and only get more so with the matt pink lower section fitted.

2020 Madison Code Breaker case

I found the gloss white frame a little sticky on the face, and a lot more noticeable in my view than darker frames. Because the pink lower has a matt finish and isn't as bright, it both feels softer and fades into your periphery more effectively.

As for fog, the Code Breaker isn’t perfect, but it's good for the price. While stationary with a sweat on, or grinding up a hill working hard, they cloud over, but certainly not as badly as some. And once some air finds its way underneath the fog clears quickly.

2020 Madison Code Breaker extra lower

Swapping the Code Breakers' lenses is simple thanks to its twist lock system. A swiveling lock at the center of the upper frame turns and, with the arms at 45 degree angles, the lens and lower frame falls away. Then it’s just a case of bending the lower section to unclip it from the lens.

2020 Madison Code Breaker back

It’s really easy to deal with, though there are drawbacks. Firstly the swivel scratches the lens as you turn it, even when they're completely clean, but thankfully not in places that will hinder vision. Secondly, if the lower isn't fitted just right, the arms can't travel through their full range.

For me, these are nothing but niggles you rapidly learn to deal with, and if you're not regularly swapping lenses they won't be an issue.

2020 Madison Code Breaker explode

One lens suffered a bit of a scrape where I carelessly put it on the ground only to pile stuff on top. They fared well really, only showing the smallest of scratches whereas the frame shows its damage more proudly. If you seriously wreck them, spares are both available and cheap with clear lenses at £10 and mirror lenses for £15.

2020 Madison Code Breaker front

While not without pitfalls, the Madison Code Breaker glasses outperform their asking price and match more than a few glasses with far loftier price tags. They’re comfy, give a wide range of view, and the Three Lens Pack includes everything you need. If £55 is still a bit rich, Madison offers them with just a single lens for £40.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
bljp_Uvex_Sportstyle_705v-1.jpg
Cool-uncoolness, stylish-unstylishness. At least that's what I tell myself...
Uvex Sportstyle 705 v £115.00
Test report Madison Code Breaker Glasses Three-Lens Pack review £55.00 X
Glasses

1 comments

1 min 36 sec ago

I used to sell Madison Darcs back in the 90s for £25 and there were class with 3 lens'.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
News
Cushcore Bead dropper-1.jpg
CushCore unveil a new tool - The Bead Dropper
New lever helps install and remove brands tyre inserts
Review
DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-1.jpg
DT SWISS G 1800 Spline 25 700c wheelset review £350.00
Budget gravel wheels that work hard and look good
Buying
or-buyersguides kids bikes.jpg
Buyer's guide to kid's mountain bikes
Looking to buy a new MTB for your child? Here's everything you need to know
News
Muc-off antibacterail gel news
Muc-Off Launches range of antibacterial products
Anit-bac spray, gel and other cleaners on sale now
News
Vitus Mythique 29 VRS-3.jpg
Video First Look: Vitus Mythique 29 VRS
Brand new 140mm trail bike for 29er fans on a budget
Review
Bluegrass Solid knee pads-1.jpg
Bluegrass Eagle Solid Knee pad review £69.00
A bulky, stiff pad with decent protection – and expensive for what it is
News
Fox-36-placeholder-web.jpg
Video: 2020 Fox 36 tech deep dive
Want to know what's going on inside the new Fox forks? Better take one to bits...
News
Mudhugger Gravelhugger-3.jpg
Mudhugger releases Gravelhugger gravel mudguard
MTB brand launch gravel bike specific mudguards