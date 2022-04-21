e*thirteen Quick Fill Plasma Valve review £19.00
An easy, mess-free and cost effective way of easy sealant installation
2022 e13 quick fill plasma valve hero.jpg
|
Apr 21 2022
|
Components
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great build quality
  • Works exactly as intended
  • Very competitively priced
What's not?
  • Doesn't gel when used with tyre inserts on shallow rims
Buy if...
You hate clogged valves and messy tubeless setup

e*thirteen’s Quick Fill Plasma Valve solves the annoying clogged valve problem by directly bypassing the Presta part. This results in a product that does its job exactly as intended with a friendly asking price, but it won’t work with tyre inserts on all rims.

Because of its sheer simplicity, the Quick Fill Plasma Valve is a proper "why didn't I think of that!?" product. Essentially, it's a Presta valve, but the Presta part is completely removable, so sealant shouldn't go anywhere near it, even once wound back on. It's made with a two-piece CNC aluminium construction that unscrews apart halfway down the valve, and its build quality is clearly pretty high. Around the valve are precisely serrated areas that provide plenty of grip when unscrewing with or without gloves. At 8g a valve, the weight isn't anything to complain about either.

2022 e13 quick fill plasma valve explode.jpg


Installation is a little different to a traditional Presta valve, but it’s not far off from the 76 Projects HI FLOW ‘No Clog’ valve. Unscrew the base, poke the rest of the valve the wrong way through the rim and then screw the base back on.

2022 e13 quick fill plasma valve thread depth.jpg


The base is where I’ve found a bit of oversight, though. If your rim is particularly shallow, like my DT Swiss M 1900s, the valve will screw deeper into the base and past the channels cut in to allow sealant and air to flow under a tyre insert. Pop a tyre insert over that, and it seals the valve’s hole. This has happened when using the shortest 16-24mm valve, too, but if your rim isn’t as shallow, you won’t find this issue.

2022 e13 quick fill plasma valve in wheel.jpg


Asides from that flaw, the Quick Fill Plasma Valve works exceptionally well. When it comes to putting sealant into a tyre, all you need to do is remove the Presta portion, and you’re left with a pretty big hole to squeeze a bottle directly into. It’ll even work with syringes if its nozzle can fit into the hole.

2022 e13 quick fill plasma valve insert sealant.jpg


This is where the valve really lives up to its name. E13 was kind enough to supply a couple of bottles of the Plasma sealant, and with a single squeeze, the bottle emptied quickly into the tyre, mess and effort-free. Then, after a good few months of testing, the valve is yet to clog. It looks great too.

 

As for value, it's certainly nothing to be sniffed at. The 76 Projects HI FLOW 'No Clog' valve sits at £24.50, but for that extra cash, you get more airflow and compatibility with tyre inserts regardless of the rim depth. The latter is particularly helpful with tubeless setup. With the HI FLOW 'No Clog' valve, you also do away with the Presta valve completely, negating any chance of bending.

 

Then, of course, there's the Reserve Fillmore valve that's £40, which also claims to eliminate clogging but gets a couple more bells and whistles. It does over double the price of the Quick Fill Plasma Valve, of course. Though, if you wanted to go mega fancy and pick up the Quick Flow valve's Intergalactic colourway, you'll be looking at spending £28.

 

At its price, it's tough to knock the e*thirteen Quick Fill Plasma valve as it does exactly what it's designed to do. It allows the user to fill a tyre with sealant, mess-free and run without getting clogged. Though it's worth getting the ruler out as it won't play ball with tyre inserts if your rims are particularly shallow.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
wolfs-tooth-boostinator-front-back-review.jpg
Wolf Tooth Boostinator conversion kit review £40.00
Test report e*thirteen Quick Fill Plasma Valve review £19.00 X
Components

Product purpose: 

E13 says, "Game changer! The Quick Fill Plasma Valve connects directly with the sealant bottle tube for direct injection after mounting the tire, resulting in mess free installation. The Valve allows riders to add sealant without breaking the tire bead, and without the need for tools!". A game changer may be a bit strong of a description but it's definitely excellent and does exactly what it's designed to do.

Build extra: 

Two-piece body and removable valve enables easy cleaning to maintain optimal performance. CNC machined. Aluminum construction.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Really nicely made. Definitely carries a high quality feel.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Works exactly as intended. Sealant installation is quick and mess free. Although when used to shallower rims, the valve has to screw deep into the its base. When a tyre insert is installed, this will seal the valve's hole.

product value 

Product value extra: 

This is the cheapest 'no clog' valve on the market at the moment but it lacks some features found on pricer competitors.

Overall performance: 

Does exactly what it says on the tin. The tyre insert issue is definitely present on shallower rims, however.

Product likes: 

Price, mess-free installation

Product dislikes: 

Issues with shallow rims and tyre inserts

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

An excellent valve that's almost a no brainer if your run tubeless tyres and don't have the shallowest rims in the world.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

1 comments

6 hours 17 min ago

Genius idea for shallow wheels! 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£41.99
-35%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Assos Competition April 2022 - 1 - montage.jpg
ASSOS Mille GTC Gravel kit has a Winner!
ASSOS comp is CLOSED - We name the Winner below!
News
Rapha performance trail 3:4 sleeve jersey 006.jpg
We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a new Editor
Fancy taking the reins of off-road.cc? Get in touch!
News
2022 ally pally cover.jpg
12 best bikes of The Cycle Show
The Cycle Show was back with a bang for 2022, here are the coolest bikes of the show
Review
2022 race face getta grip hero.jpg
Race Face Getta Grip lock-on grip review £22.00
Comfortable, grippy and well priced
News
2022 5ct cover 22.04.2022.jpg
5 cool things from PNW Components, Stolen Goat and more
We've nabbed PNW's new composite pedals and Stolen Goat's MTB clothing for test
Review
Royal Racing Matrix Jersey Review 2022 1.jpeg
Royal Racing Matrix Jersey Review £50.00
A comfy warm jersey good for on and off the bike
News
2022 mtb Aquarius Trail Utah view
190-Mile Aquarius Trail Hut System in Southern Utah Unveiled
The route takes in some of the greatest views and climbs of Utah's "Colour Country".
News
2022_Salsa_Journeyer_environment.JPG
Salsa Cycles renames their all-rounder as Journeyer
The brand takes a gender-neutral approach in updating its flagship all-rounder, the Journeyman.