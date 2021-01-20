Weldtite Dirt Wash bike cleaner review £8.00
Effective and easy to use, though the bottle can be awkward
2020 weldtite dirt wash hero.jpg
|
Jan 20 2021
|
Cleaning products
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Sprayer provides loads of coverage
  • Acid-free
  • Works quickly
What's not?
  • Bottle can be uncomfortable
  • Needs two hands to hold when full
  • Can be quite wasteful
Buy if...
You don't like acid in your bike cleaner

Dirt Wash by Weldtite is a citrusy cleaner with a great spray head for wide coverage, and it works really well, but it’s easy to blast through the bottle quickly.

Dirt Wash is 100% acid-free so it won’t harm your pride and joy, or any of its seals or painted, plated, or polished bits.

It’s designed to work with minimal scrubbing and I’ve been pleasantly surprised that most dirt comes off really easily. Of course, there will be some spots that need extra attention but this cleaner lives up to its expectations.

The spray head offers loads of coverage. The area it blasts is impressively vast. This means, however, that there’s a fair bit of wastage. I’ve gone through nearly half a bottle with only a few washes.

This can be easily combatted with a bit more care and some adjustment to the twisty nozzle, though. So all is not lost.

2020 weldtit dirt wash head.jpg

The lever is super long and because of that, it’s tricky to hold the bottle one-handed, especially when it’s full. There’s not quite enough to hold into without it slipping. I’ve also found it can pinch you at times.

At £8 for 1L, it’s certainly not the most expensive cleaner but it isn’t the cheapest either. It sits happily in the middle of quite a narrow price range.

If coverage and a citrusy scent are what you value in a cleaner, Weldtite’s Dirt Wash fits the bill. Just don’t get too trigger happy with it.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Karcher-OC3-Portable-Washer-103.jpg
Low pressure water won't ruin seals, but you will need to help it along with a brush
Karcher OC3 Portable Cleaner £150.00
Test report Weldtite Dirt Wash bike cleaner review £8.00 X
Cleaning products

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

1 comments

1 hour 26 min ago

£8?

I bet it's no better than Method multi-surface cleaner (£3 for ~800ml) or my Bio-D washing-up liquid, 1L of which lasts months of doing the dishes, washing the whole family's bikes and, very occasionally, my car.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£132.99
-30%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2021 nukeproof lil robbo vid hero.jpg
Video: Nine to five - With Lil' Robbo
Watch Lil' Robbo take a break from the usual 9-5
News
2021 Leatt DBX 4.0 Enduro hero.jpg
Leatt unveils the DBX 4.0 Enduro helmet
A brand new DH certified helmet with a removable chin guard
Review
RondoRUUT-1.jpg
Rondo RUUT AL1 Review £1800.00
Fun and fast with a well-specced frame, but decent stop and go bits would add more than the gimmicky geo adjust
Review
2021 maxxis shorty hero.jpg
Maxxis Shorty 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR tyre review £65.00
Excellent tyre for UK winters and natural trails, but can be draggy
Buying
best gravel wheel.jpg
The best gravel wheelsets you can buy in 2021
Top scoring wheelsets you can buy for your gravel bike in 2021
News
FiveCool2.jpg
5 cool things from Muc-Off, Shimano, Rimpact and more
New tyre plug tool, alternative tyre inserts plus casual kicks
Buying
2021_Trek_Slash_hero.jpg
Your complete guide to the 2021 Trek mountain bike range
A deep dive into everything from the Procaliber to the Slash
News
2021 markus stitz iron curtain cover.JPG
Video: Watch Markus Stitz journey the Iron Curtain
Join Markus on his self supported gravel adventure along the length of the Iron Curtain