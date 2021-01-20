- Sprayer provides loads of coverage
- Acid-free
- Works quickly
- Bottle can be uncomfortable
- Needs two hands to hold when full
- Can be quite wasteful
Dirt Wash by Weldtite is a citrusy cleaner with a great spray head for wide coverage, and it works really well, but it’s easy to blast through the bottle quickly.
Dirt Wash is 100% acid-free so it won’t harm your pride and joy, or any of its seals or painted, plated, or polished bits.
It’s designed to work with minimal scrubbing and I’ve been pleasantly surprised that most dirt comes off really easily. Of course, there will be some spots that need extra attention but this cleaner lives up to its expectations.
The spray head offers loads of coverage. The area it blasts is impressively vast. This means, however, that there’s a fair bit of wastage. I’ve gone through nearly half a bottle with only a few washes.
This can be easily combatted with a bit more care and some adjustment to the twisty nozzle, though. So all is not lost.
The lever is super long and because of that, it’s tricky to hold the bottle one-handed, especially when it’s full. There’s not quite enough to hold into without it slipping. I’ve also found it can pinch you at times.
At £8 for 1L, it’s certainly not the most expensive cleaner but it isn’t the cheapest either. It sits happily in the middle of quite a narrow price range.
If coverage and a citrusy scent are what you value in a cleaner, Weldtite’s Dirt Wash fits the bill. Just don’t get too trigger happy with it.
1 comments
£8?
I bet it's no better than Method multi-surface cleaner (£3 for ~800ml) or my Bio-D washing-up liquid, 1L of which lasts months of doing the dishes, washing the whole family's bikes and, very occasionally, my car.