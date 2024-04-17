 LCP
Sonder Sedona GRX1 gravel bike review £2,449.00
A great-value titanium gravel bike for smoother riding and adventures.
Sonder_Sedona_Hero.JPG
|
Apr 17 2024
|
Bikes
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent value
  • Build customisation
  • Comfortable frameset
What's not?
  • Harsh fork
  • Lateral flex in the frame
  • Cheap cockpit and bar tape
Buy if...
you want a gravel bike for multi-day events on non-technical terrain.

The Sonder Sedona aims to be a fast, high-performance frameset with more aggressive geometry than the widely popular Camino frameset. Sonder has grown in popularity because of its excellent value for money and forward-thinking design. The Camino frameset was a great example of having stand-out geometry when it was initially released, at a period when other brands were little more than road bikes with extra tyre clearance. As a result, the new Sedona feels like a step backwards at times, with geometry that reduces its effectiveness in key areas and fails to highlight titanium's fundamental benefits as a material.

"Quick, precise, and stable. Sedona is our gravel race bike designed for varied terrain speed." Is the opening sentence on the website, yet with gravel riding and racing covering such a wide range, what one person considers a race may be an adventure for another. With several bottle cages and extra mounts, could it be meant for multi-day races, or is it geared for shorter races?

Sonder_Sedona_model.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_model.JPG, by Matthew Page

Sonder Sedona GRX1– Technical details

The Sonder Sedona has a 3Al/2.5V titanium alloy frameset and characteristics that make it more than just a race bike. The main triangle contains two bottle cage mounts, a third under the downtube and an additional accessory mount on the top tube. The fork has three-port accessory mounting on both sides and the frame and fork have mounts for mudguards, which are not common on race bikes, titanium or otherwise.

Sonder_Sedona_mounts.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_mounts.JPG, by Matthew Page


Tyre clearance for the frame is said to be 45mm and all variants of the bike come with WTB Vulpine 700 x 40mm tyres, though they measure just a bit less at 39mm when mounted on the Sonder Alpha wheels. The measured frame clearance in the rear is 55mm, leaving some room for mud or simply wheel flex if you opt to max out with a 45mm tyre. The front provides more room, closer to 60mm measured space.

One change from the Sonder Camino titanium frameset is the use of SRAM UDH, which should make it easier to get replacement hangers if they are needed.

Our medium-sized test bike, without pedals or accessories, weighs 10.4kg, which is heavier than the claimed 9.8kg. Still, neither the claimed nor the actual weight is particularly light for a gravel racing bike. In comparison, the Ribble Gravel Ti that Suvi recently tested weighed 9.8kg, though it was a few sizes smaller.

The Sedona comes in four sizes, one less than the Sonder Camino Titanium frame and two less than the Ribble Gravel Ti.

The frameset incorporates internal cable routing with ports that allow you to use a double chainset or an internal dropper seatpost, and the rear derailleur cable passes through the tall section of the titanium strut rather than tubing, which helps boost tyre clearance.

Sonder_Sedona_cablerouting.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_cablerouting.JPG, by Matthew Page


Where does the geometry differ from the Sonder Camino Titanium bike? Based on a medium-sized frameset, the Sedona has a 2.5-degree steeper head tube (69-degrees vs 71.5-degrees), a shorter head tube and less standover. Other aspects of geometry, such as frame reach and BB drop, remain unchanged.

Sonder Sedona GRX1 – Specification

One big selling point for Sonder bikes in general is the level of customisation available with each model. There are eight base versions, each with a different groupset, including Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo. Our test bike is the Shimano GRX1 single-ring chainset – but there is also a GRX2 double chainset option.

Sonder_Sedona_cassette.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_cassette.JPG, by Matthew Page


Customisation extends much further with numerous sections that can be changed; some for free, others for a small price. Starting with the handlebar, you can choose between the more road-oriented Sonder Hurricane or Spitfire models, the swept Bomber, Crest or even the Crest Cargo version, with multiple widths in each handlebar.

Stem length options range from 60mm to 120mm, with five distinct own-brand saddle options. Premium upgrades include the Cane Creek eeSilk seatpost and stem, Brooks saddle and bar tape, the possibility to install a RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR suspension seatpost and a carbon wheelset upgrade. If the options are too confusing, I am confident help is available either online or at one of the Alpkit stores around the country.

Sonder_Sedona_bike.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_bike.JPG, by Matthew Page


The one disappointment was that all models have an identical crankset length, which means a 172.5mm crankarms regardless of bike size for the GRX1. While this may be suitable for taller riders on larger bikes, with such build flexibility elsewhere, smaller riders may need to make an additional purchase. Other Sedona models, such as the SRAM Apex and Campagnolo Ekar, feature a 170mm size across the size range, showing it is most likely a cost decision, rather than any suggestion that 172.5mm will suit everyone. Alpkit suggested that it could substitute for a different length but this will not be an option available when ordering on the website.

Sonder_Sedona_chainset.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_chainset.JPG, by Matthew Page

Sonder Sedona GRX1 – Performance

Titanium, as a frameset, is known for its comfort and the Sedona helps show this off but not in the way you might expect. There is a noticeable difference in the front and rear comfort using the same tyre size and pressures that you would on a different material frameset.

Sonder_Sedona_fork2.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_fork2.JPG, by Matthew Page


The rear is fantastic with the smooth ride you hope for and the ability to take out the higher-frequency vibrations. Carbon as a material has come a long way and, when manufactured well, the comfort is as good but I have yet to ride a carbon frame that has the same special ride quality as titanium. The front of the bike highlights this perfectly with the carbon fork less able to soak up the vibration and, while it isn’t uncomfortable, it creates a noticeable difference from front to rear.

The bar tape is basic and lacks padding and this would be a very low-priced upgrade to both increase comfort and increase grip and control. The Sonder Spitfire handlebar fitted as standard is basic, with a road-style drop and narrow diameter tubing.

There is some noticeable flex, especially when climbing or pedalling harder out of the saddle. It potentially stems from a mix of factors including lateral flex through the frame bottom bracket area and the basic wheels but, considering the price point and the balance of the build, it is perfectly acceptable. The freehub pick-up felt slow and the 21mm ID rim may be part of the reason why the tyre size size comes in under 40mm. That said, unless you are racing seriously it isn’t something I would be rushing out to change immediately.

Sonder_Sedona_frame.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_frame.JPG, by Matthew Page


The Sedona has been designed as a race bike, so you would expect some fast-rolling tyres and the WTB Vulpine 700x40s do the trick giving a good performance for smoother roads and tracks. They do size up small and the tightly packed tread collects mud quickly if you do end up riding through anything slippery – but they work brilliantly on more hardpacked and surfaced roads.

Sonder_Sedona_tyre.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_tyre.JPG, by Matthew Page


On non-technical terrain and terrain that isn’t too steep, the handling is sharp and precise but with test rides on all styles of tracks the combination of relatively narrow tyres and the steeper geometry did make it feel more difficult on some sections, and quite slow at times.

The frameset has all the mounts, so I did a few rides with the bike setup for a longer ride with bikepacking bags, and using mounts such as a Tailfin fork pack and frame bag. Gravel riding and racing have such a broad meaning that this could quite easily be the bag setup likely to be used on a multi-day ultra-endurance event.

The seat tube has a small bend and, because of this, the bottle cage needs to be mounted higher up the tube. It has the downside of creating wasted space under the cage if you are using the bike for longer adventures and want to maximise bag space. One possible option could be fitting a Wolftooth B-Rad mounting base to lower the cage, although the bend in the tube may cause the bottom of the cage and mount to protrude.

Sonder_Sedona_Loaded.jpg
Sonder_Sedona_Loaded.jpg, by Matthew Page


The Shimano GRX combination groupset is fantastic and there are no flaws here. The brakes are sharp, powerful and well-modulated, and the shifting is slick and sharp. If the range isn’t enough, Sonder provides the GRX2 model to consider at the same price.

Sonder_Sedona_fork1.JPG
Sonder_Sedona_fork1.JPG, by Matthew Page

Sonder Sedona GRX1 – Verdict

The Ribble Gravel Ti is a bike with many similarities with the lowest price Sport model, fitted with Shimano GRX RX610 currently £2,399. The geometry has a size-specific headtube angle between 70-degrees on the XXS to 72-degrees on the XL. The medium-sized frame for each bike shares very similar geometry with identical seat-tube and head-tube angles.

Both the Ribble and Sonder stand out against almost all other titanium frameset manufacturers, creating full bikes at a price that is often lower than many frameset-only options. Suvi also tested and recommended the Landrace Tupelo and the Enigma Edge frameset is similarly priced at £2,777.

The biggest rival to the Sonder Sedona could be the Camino frameset, which offers an almost identical build and similar customisation but a slightly more relaxed geometry that makes for a more adaptable and slightly more capable bike. The purest of racers might prefer the sharper handling of the Sedona but, for those serious gravel racers, titanium is unlikely to be the material of choice – there are stiffer and more responsive carbon frames.

The Sedona is an excellent bike, priced competitively with customisation possible to make it more individual than almost all main brand offerings. It isn’t without its flaws but most are fixable. Is the Sedona a race bike? Well, it depends on what you plan to race. If you are heading to Kyrgyzstan to tackle the Silk Road Mountain Race it could be great but if you aim to qualify and be on the start line for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium this year, it's probably not going to make your shortlist.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Trek X-Caliber 9 2017
Trek X-Caliber 9 £900.00
Test report Sonder Sedona GRX1 gravel bike review £2,449.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Sonder says: Quick, precise and stable. Sedona is our gravel race bike for mixed terrain speed. Attack hard uphill with confidence-inspiring stability down and carry your speed on the loose stuff through onto sections of road and singletrack. Full gas gravel - the closest thing to flying without leaving the ground. I found the bike quite sharp handling, but not suitable for rougher terrain, due to a mix of the geometry and components fitted.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Sonder lists:

Frameset

Frame:

Sedona Frame

Fork:

Monocoque Carbon Gravel | Matte Black

Headset:

FSA Orbit C-40-ACB

 

Groupset

Shifters:

Shimano GRX 610 | 12-speed

Brakes:

Shimano GRX 410 | Hydraulic | Flat Mount

Rotors:

Shimano RT66 | 160mm (front), 160mm (rear) | 6-bolt

Rear Derailleur:

Shimano GRX 820 | 12-speed

Chainset:

Shimano GRX 610 | 172.5mm | 40t | 12-speed

Cassette:

Shimano CS-M7100 | 10-45t | 12-speed

Chain:

Shimano CNM7100 | 12-speed

Bottom Bracket:

Shimano RS500 | BSA

 

Wheelset

Wheels:

Sonder Alpha 700c UK Made

Tyres:

WTB Vulpine | 700c | 40c | Tan

Tubes:

WTB | 700c x 38-45mm

 

Finishing kit

Handlebars:

Sonder Spitfire

Stem:

Sonder Storc

Seatpost:

Sonder Seatpost | 27.2mm

Saddle:

Sonder Abode

Tape:

Sonder Reels | Black

 

Weight

Frame:

S: TBC M: TBC L: TBC XL: TBC

Build:

S: TBC M: TBC L: 9.28kg; XL: TBC

 

Frame & Fork

How much suspension travel does the fork have?: 

Rigid

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The front had more vibration and less comfort than the rear. This I believe is partly simply due to the imbalance, and the rear is very comfortable. Compared to many other gravel bikes the front will be comparable.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The steep head angle was noticed, and I didn't find it benefited the ride. The reach is average, and no longer than the Camino frameset, which is a more general riding and bikepacking bike.

Overall rating for frame 

How much suspension travel does the rear end have?: 

Rigid

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

There is quite a bit of flex through the bottom bracket area when compared to truer race-orientated gravel bikes. The wheels are not the stiffest, which adds to the flex throughout as a full bike.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

The frame is fantastic, but the fork can’t quite match the same level of comfort.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

Aimed towards gravel racing. Medium frame geometry: Riders between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in (170-177cm) Seat tube – 540mm Head tube – 140mm Head angle – 71.5-degrees Seat angle – 74 degrees Chainstay – 420mm BB drop – 73mm Fork offset – 50mm Wheelbase – 1026.3mm Stand over – 792.1mm Reach – 395mm Stack – 565.4mm

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

It was OK, but nothing amazing and less than many carbon gravel bikes.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Lively and sharp.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

It was great on roads, and downhills that were either not too rough or technical, but on more technical gravel tracks it felt a little out of depth. The components, and especially slim 40mm tyres have a big impact on this.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Any comments on high speed descending?: 

Too steep frame geometry, and narrow tyres that don't help stability.

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Any comments on technical descending?: 

The fork can feel harsh, and the tyre is quite narrow.

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Any comments on technical climbing?: 

It climbs reasonably well, with grip in the mud or soft tracks the only problem area.

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

GRX is fantastic and hard to fault. The only problem is the chainset length is fixed at 172.5mm, regardless of which bike size is purchased.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Any comments on wheel performance?: 

Basic, but fine for the bike pricepoint.

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Any comments on tyre performance?: 

OK for smoother terrain

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Any comments on tyre durability?: 

The version on the bike does not have WTB SG2 sidewall protection

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

A wider tyre would boost speed and confidence off-road, or if you were to use the bike for more general riding or bikepacking and encounter some mud, changing the tyre would help.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

Basic and thin handlebar tape, and a narrow diameter handlebar.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

It was OK.

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

No

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

Depending on the riding or racing planned. Wider tyres would add comfort and control, and if chosen wisely could increase speed too. Quick and easy ways to improve comfort would be a different handlebar and better handlebar tape.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

No. There are better race bike options, or for more adventures, the Camino would be more suited.

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Bikes

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2024 invisiframe vid cover.jpg
Video: Rob Warner and Olly Wilkins, Ft Dan Atherton at DYFI
Olly Wilkins, Rob Warner and Dan Atherton put invisiFRAME to the test.
News
2023 trek supercaliber hero.jpg
Up to 30% off Trek bikes and parts in crazy April MTB sale
Huge discounts on Trek bikes, components and shoes.
Review
2024Endura MT500 Burner Clipless Waterproof Shoe Hero.jpeg
Endura MT500 Burner Clipless Waterproof Shoe review £170.00
A good pair of waterproof clipless shoes with plenty of grip with space for thick socks.
News
2024 canyon neurononfly hero.jpg
19.1kg Neuron:ONfly is Canyon’s first lightweight e-MTB
Canyon has added a new version of its Neuron:ON for riders who desire a more agile e-bike.
News
Collection Styled .jpg
Brett Rheeder's Title componentry brand is now in the UK
High-end componentry brand is now available to the UK market.
Feature
2024 nino schurter hero.jpg
The evolution of Nino Schurter’s cross-country race bikes
We chat with Nino Schurter about his bikes, tech and his Olympic hopes.
Buying
2024 best mtb.jpg
Best mountain bikes 2024 - top options from XC to Enduro
Everything you need to know about finding the right mountain bike for you.
News
Specialized_Stumpjumper_Carbon_Comp_14.jpg
Specialized slashes MTB prices by up to 50 per cent
Now is the best time to buy a new Specialized bike!