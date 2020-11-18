- Neat solution to move a bottle cage
- A little expensive
- You might need different bolts for certain frames/kit
The Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 Mounting Base lets you adjust your bottle cage along the downtube, and proves very useful alongside frame luggage. It also serves as a mount for other parts of the B-RAD accessory range. It's a small, simple part that works well, but at £21 it’s quite expensive.
- The best cycling water bottles you can buy - tried and tested
- How to prepare for your first gravel race - kit, bike setup and training
- Opinion: We need to be more specific about what 'gravel' is
The B-RAD 2 mount offers two long slots, and you bolt it to your frame's cage mounts via these. Next you install the cage on top – the two bolt holes in the mount are threaded, so it goes on as normal.
That done, you can slide the whole thing up or down your downtube as required – very useful indeed if your frame luggage is blocking bottle access. And as the mount is very thin, the extra height it creates is negligeable and easily adjusted away.
The B-RAD 2 comes with two sets of M5 bolts – one 7.5mm and the other 16mm long – but unfortunately neither worked with my particular setup. Luckily I have plenty spare and found that disc brake rotor bolts were the perfect length for all four, though you may have more luck with the stock ones.
You also get a pair of nylon shims for adding a little clearance, should your frame need it.
There are other products if water bottle placement is your sole issue, such as the Topeak Alt-Position cage mounts, but while that’s half the price at £10 it only offers a single new position rather than sliding adjustment.
Alternatively, the Problem Solvers Bottle Cage Height Adaptor offers sliding adjustment for your cage, and is £11.
That said, the B-RAD 2 also serves as a base for Wolf Tooth’s growing range of accessories – which includes bags, cages and further custom mounts – and that may offset the £21 cost for you a bit.
If the two-slot B-RAD 2 isn’t quite enough, Wolf Tooth offers three and four-slot versions (guess what they’re called…) alongside a Dogbone mount that offsets your bottle – or other accessory – sideways.
The B-RAD 2 is nicely made and does the job well, as it’s thin, light and creates a good range of adjustment. The supplied bolts won’t fit every frame/cage combo, however, and it’s fairly expensive for just a bottle-mover if you’re not planning to explore further in Wolf Tooth’s own range.
Add comment