Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 Mounting Base review £21.00
Small, light, neat and effective way of adjusting cages, but expensive
Wolftooth B-Rad bottle cage system
|
Nov 18 2020
|
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Neat solution to move a bottle cage
What's not?
  • A little expensive
  • You might need different bolts for certain frames/kit
Buy if...
You cage is blocked or ruled out by your frame or luggage

The Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 Mounting Base lets you adjust your bottle cage along the downtube, and proves very useful alongside frame luggage. It also serves as a mount for other parts of the B-RAD accessory range. It's a small, simple part that works well, but at £21 it’s quite expensive.

The B-RAD 2 mount offers two long slots, and you bolt it to your frame's cage mounts via these. Next you install the cage on top – the two bolt holes in the mount are threaded, so it goes on as normal.

That done, you can slide the whole thing up or down your downtube as required – very useful indeed if your frame luggage is blocking bottle access. And as the mount is very thin, the extra height it creates is negligeable and easily adjusted away.

Wolftooth B-Rad bottle cage system

The B-RAD 2 comes with two sets of M5 bolts – one 7.5mm and the other 16mm long – but unfortunately neither worked with my particular setup. Luckily I have plenty spare and found that disc brake rotor bolts were the perfect length for all four, though you may have more luck with the stock ones.

Wolftooth B-Rad bottle cage system

You also get a pair of nylon shims for adding a little clearance, should your frame need it.

Wolftooth B-Rad bottle cage system

There are other products if water bottle placement is your sole issue, such as the Topeak Alt-Position cage mounts, but while that’s half the price at £10 it only offers a single new position rather than sliding adjustment.

Alternatively, the Problem Solvers Bottle Cage Height Adaptor offers sliding adjustment for your cage, and is £11.

Wolftooth B-Rad bottle cage system

That said, the B-RAD 2 also serves as a base for Wolf Tooth’s growing range of accessories – which includes bags, cages and further custom mounts – and that may offset the £21 cost for you a bit.

If the two-slot B-RAD 2 isn’t quite enough, Wolf Tooth offers three and four-slot versions (guess what they’re called…) alongside a Dogbone mount that offsets your bottle – or other accessory – sideways.

The B-RAD 2 is nicely made and does the job well, as it’s thin, light and creates a good range of adjustment. The supplied bolts won’t fit every frame/cage combo, however, and it’s fairly expensive for just a bottle-mover if you’re not planning to explore further in Wolf Tooth’s own range.

Test report Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 Mounting Base review £21.00 X
Accessories - misc

