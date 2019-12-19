Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 review £1,199.00
Competent, good value cyclocross/mixed terrain bike, but geared high and can't do tubeless
Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 3.JPG
Dec 19 2019
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good handling
  • Value for money
  • The paint job
What's not?
  • No tubeless tyres
  • Gearing too tall for proper off-roading
  • The paint job
Buy if...
You want a good value CX and light gravel bike with upgrade potential

The Cube Cross Race Pro is a fast and nimble cyclocross bike ideally suited to beginner racers, as well as anyone after an adaptable bike for winter road riding, training and off-roading. It’s not as capable as a modern gravel bike – and the lack of tubeless tyres is a handicap for dirt – but stick to smoother trails and it’s right at home. 

Frame and equipment

The Cube Cross Race Pro has a neatly-finished, double-butted aluminium frame with internal cable routing, a press-fit bottom bracket, 12mm thru-axles and flat-mount brakes. Mudguard and rear rack eyelets ensure it can be adapted for road riding and commuting. The fork is carbon fibre with a tapered head tube.

 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 18.JPG

The £1,199 gets you a full Shimano 105 R7000 groupset, combining mechanical gear shifts with hydraulic braking on 160mm disc rotors at each end. Gearing comprises a 50/34t chainset and 11-34t cassette, a setup that's fine on road bikes but, given the smaller chainsets increasingly available, a little tall for a bike designed to go off-road. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 45.JPG

For rolling stock you get Cube RA 0.8 CX wheels built on Alexrims XC 0.8 Discs, and 35mm-wide Schwalbe X-One Allround tyres. Neither part appears to be tubeless, which is worth knowing if you were planning to make the switch. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 13.JPG

Cube-branded equipment fills all the important touchpoints. The aluminium handlebar has a comfortable compact shape with short-reach drops, and the Natural Fit Venec Lite saddle is actually comfy enough you might not have to throw on your fave saddle straight away. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 7.JPG

I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions on the “grey´n´flashyellow” paint job...

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 4.JPG

Ride and handling

If you want to get into cyclocross, the Cube Cross Race Pro is perfectly suited. The handling will help you navigate the typically tight corners, the frame is stiff and responsive, and it’s not too heavy when you have to throw it over your shoulder to run over obstacles. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 9.JPG

It’s a pleasantly comfortable bike on the road, with the aluminium frame impressing by not transmitting all the vibrations to your main contact points. Obviously, the wide tyres help here as well, but 35mm is actually pretty skinny by current gravel standards. The saddle, handlebar and bar tape all contribute nicely to the comfort too. 

On the road, it’s decently quick. There isn’t so much drag from the tyres that you’ll be avoiding Tarmac at all costs, but you might want to consider a change to a slicker gravel tyre if you're planning much time on the road. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 38.JPG

Agility is good for nipping and tucking between trees and around tight corners; the steering is light and on the fast side. It feels alive and energetic compared to the near-laziness of some gravel bikes... it keeps you on your toes, that’s for sure!

The gearing is a little tall for a dedicated cyclocross race bike, or for proper off-road trails with steep hills. It needs a 46/30t chainset rather than this compact 50/34t – I was glad of the 11-34t cassette, which at least adds a little more low range.

That Cube has fitted a compact chainset shows the sort of riding and customer it really has in mind for the Cross Race Pro. Cyclocross bikes have always been so much more than just race bikes here in the UK, and the Cube is very adaptable. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 41.JPG

It’s happy as a winter training bike when the roads are covered in rain and filth, and mudguard eyelets mean you can winterise it further. Used like this, on the road, that compact chainset makes a lot of sense. 

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 49.JPG

And while it might not have the relaxed geometry and voluminous tyres of a dedicated gravel bike, if you want to dabble in gravel and adventure riding the Cube Cross Race Pro does pretty well. You’ve got ample ground clearance to avoid pedal strikes, and it’s a reasonably comfortable bike over rough terrain.

If you do go bashing off-road trails, however, be warned you run the risk of flatting unless you run very high pressures. On my second ride with 40 psi in the tyres I was descending a reasonably rocky trail, not going very fast or really sending it, and still managed to ding the rim – leading a short while later to a flat tyre.

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 48.JPG

Unfortunately, the Alexrims XC 0.8 Disc rims and Schwalbe X-One Allround tyres are not tubeless-ready, so those benefits – greater puncture resistance, lower pressures for comfort and traction off-road – are not easily accessed.

This lack of tubeless tyres and rims is reasonably understandable given the price of the bike, but it’s a real shame because one thing that ruins the fun of a bike ride on wintery trails is a flat tyre. 

Tubeless issues aside, the Schwalbe X-One Allround is a grippy tyre on a range of trails and copes well in mud, finding traction in the boggiest sections and clearing quickly when you get back on the road.

Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 51.JPG

This lack of tubeless readiness (and perhaps the brash paint job with colour-matched rims) are really my only complaints. It's an otherwise very rounded package that's reasonably priced and a decent performer. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty good. 

Rivals

If you can find a bit more money, the Cross Race SL (£1,399) gets the brand-new Shimano GRX 1x11 groupset. Meanwhile, the price of this Race Pro looks especially good against Canyon, with its Inflite AL SLX 5.0 only starting at £1,499, but you do get better (and tubeless-ready) wheels and tyres.

Trek’s cheapest offering is the Crockett 4 Disc (£1,300) which features an aluminium frame, 1x11 gearing and a similar versatility to the Cube.

Gravel bikes might be all the rage but cyclocross bikes still have plenty of appeal if you want an adaptable bike. However, if you’re never going to grace the startline of a cyclocross race, the Cube Nuroad Pro (£999) – with its bigger 40mm tyres and more relaxed geometry – might be a better pick as a versatile, adaptable do-everything machine.

Summary

All things considered, the Cube is good value for money and gets you started in the world of cyclocross race and mixed-terrain riding, with good handling and speed. Save up for some tubeless tyres as a future upgrade and it will be pretty good. 

www.cube.eu

Test report Cube Cross Race Pro 2020 review £1,199.00 X

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

When the cyclocross bug really bites, you'll want a bike that's up to the job. That's why we created the Cross Race Pro - a perfectly balanced, affordable and adaptable machine that's ideal for winter training, racing or exploring beyond smooth tarmac. Our understated Superlite aluminium frameset and carbon fork deliver nimble handling with comfort and pace, but we didn't stop there. Stiffness and steering precision are 'cross must-haves, so we added 12mm thru axles front and rear, and a tapered steerer. Internal cable routing prevents mud and water from interfering with smooth gear shifting race after race, while the ergonomic top tube is specially designed to make shouldering the bike more comfortable. And, of course, it's all powered by Shimano's super-reliable 105 gears, complete with hydraulic disc brakes for assured stopping in even the filthiest of riding conditions. It's ready to ride... and race. Are you?

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

  • FRAMEAluminium Superlite, Double Butted, Advanced Mechanical Forming, Smooth Welded, Internal Cable Routing, Flat Mount Disc, 12x142mm, AXH
  • SIZE50, 53, 56, 58, 61
  • FORKCUBE Cross Race Disc, Carbon, 1 1/8" - 1 1/2" Tapered, Flat Mount
  • HEADSETFSA Orbit Z-t ECO, Top Zero-Stack 1 1/8" (OD 44mm), Bottom Integrated 1 1/2"
  • STEMCUBE Performance Stem Pro, 31.8mm
  • HANDLEBARCUBE Compact Race Bar
  • REAR DERAILLEURShimano 105 RD-R7000-DGS, 11-Speed
  • FRONT DERAILLEURShimano 105 FD-R7000, 31.8mm Clamp
  • BRAKE SYSTEMShimano 105 BR-R7070, Hydr. Disc Brake, Flat Mount (160/160)
  • CRANKSETShimano FC-RS510, 50x34T, 170mm (50/53cm), 172.5mm (56cm), 175mm (58/61cm)
  • CHAINShimano CN-HG601-11
  • COLOURgrey´n´flashyellow
  • HANDLEBAR TAPECUBE Grip Control
  • SHIFT/ BRAKE LEVERSShimano 105 ST-R7020
  • CASSETTEShimano 105 CS-HG700, 11-34T
  • WHEELSETCUBE RA 0.8 CX
  • TYRESSchwalbe X-One Allround, Kevlar, 35-622
  • SADDLENatural Fit Venec Lite
  • SEAT POSTCUBE Performance Post, 27.2mm
  • SEATCLAMPCUBE Screwlock, 31.8mm
  • WEIGHT10,2 kg
  • ART. NO388200
  • PRICE1199 GBP

Frame & Fork

Summary

Author block

Dave Arthur's picture

David Arthur

David has been a tech editor on road.cc since July 2012. Previously he was editor of Bikemagic.com and before that staff writer at RCUK. He's a seasoned cyclist of all disciplines, from road to mountain biking, touring to cyclo-cross, he only wishes he had time to ride them all. He currently resides in the Cotswolds.

1 comments

3 days 6 hours ago

Just about to hit purchase on one of these through cycle to work scheme. Almost seems to be a good all rounder to me for this price and could even be used for some triathlon/duathlons at some point? It would be my first "road" bike so looking for some versatility. Interesting to see what you've said about the rims not being tubeless ready. I emailed Cube to ask and they said yes so might have to suck it and see with a different slicker tyre.

 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

