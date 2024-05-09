 LCP
3T Extrema Italia gravel bike review £7,612.00
A super-comfortable, albeit pricey all-terrain-taming gravel bike.
3T Extrema Italia in profile
May 9 2024
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Huge tyre clearance
  • Super-plush ride quality
  • Crushes technical trails
What's not?
  • Expensive
  • Not the lightest gravel bike
  • Bar arrangement better suited to road bikes
Buy if...
you want to invest in a one-bike solution and ride technical terrain.

Gravel cycling as a discipline is constantly evolving. Bikes are getting bigger and burlier, and are being built to deliver a comforting and capable ride that can handle any terrain at greater speeds. Many of these bikes are starting to resemble mountain bikes but with drop bars.

The 3T Extrema Italia gravel bike is a case in point and the company believes this machine is its most capable gravel bike yet. We were sent a 3T Extrema Italia to put through its paces and test in several settings ranging from open gravel roads and Tarmac to technical singletrack and groomed flow trails.

Read on for our verdict and to learn where it's positioned among the best gravel bikes.

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike - Technical details

3T Extrema Italia 3/4 view
3T Extrema Italia 3/4 view, by Aaron Borrill


At first glance, it might bear a striking resemblance to the Racemax Italia but, apart from the proprietary carbon layup at the bottom bracket and head tube, everything here is new. According to 3T, the Extrema Italia was designed around accommodating 50-57mm tyres and 700c wheels and optimised upwards. The company believes designing a bike this way - rather than wheels and tyre choice being an afterthought - has made the Extrema Italia a more capable gravel machine.

High-speed stability is an area that 3T focussed on, outfitting the Extrema with 436mm chainstays that have resulted in a wheelbase of 1,036mm (medium). The other key geometry numbers such as the head angle come in at 70.5-degrees – this is quite steep when looking at the 69.4-degrees of the YT Szepter but on par with the Specialized Crux, while the Canyon Grail is a degree steeper at 71.5. The 368mm reach and 570mm stack figures represent the middle ground in the category and deliver better comfort and control. A 76mm BB drop rounds off the key metrics.

3T Extrema Italia rear tyre clearance
3T Extrema Italia rear tyre clearance, by Aaron Borrill


A big focus for the 3T team when designing the Extrema Italia was the notion of generous tyre clearance. While outfitting a bike in wider rubber might sound counter-intuitive, especially on a bike designed around aerodynamics, riders are going further off the beaten track and beefier tyres are becoming standard fare – even on racier gravel bikes. That’s not to say the 3T Extrema Italia isn't a racy machine but it has been designed to tackle the most extreme topography and bears the provisions as a result. Look closely, and you’ll notice enough clearance to accommodate 57mm or 2.0- to 2.2in tyres, supplying it with the same level of grip as a cross-country mountain bike. 

3T also looked in depth at bikepacking and on-bike storage to ensure the bike is sorted for adventure riding or long days in the saddle. As a result, there are traditional mounting points for bottles inside the triangle, two mounting slots on the top tube and three bosses on each fork leg for small bike racks.

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike
3T Extrema Italia gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


Other notable design elements include the lack of a proprietary seatpost and seatpost recess. Instead, 3T has opted for a round seat-tube shape for dropper-seatpost compatibility. Those with an eagle eye will also notice the Extrema has been designed solely for use with electronic or wireless groupsets. This might be seen as a negative point by mechanical purists - especially considering possible electronic and battery failure - but this has been executed to ensure the frame is as aero and functional as possible. It also utilises a UDH rear derailleur hanger making it compatible with SRAM’s direct-mount Eagle Transmission.

3T Extrema Italia rear mech
3T Extrema Italia rear mech, by Aaron Borrill


In terms of design options, the 3T Extrema Italia can be had in one of three colourways: Terra (red), Project X (raw carbon) and Mecurio (turquoise) pictured here. The red 3T graphics and wordmark logos complement the desaturated metallic turquoise quite superbly and the entire visual package is premium in look and feel.

The 3T Extrema Italia is available in four sizes only: 51, 54, 56 and 58cm.

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike - Components

The component list is impressive. The 3T Extrema Italia can be had in one of two SRAM mullet configurations: Rival GX Eagle AXS or Force D2 XX SL Eagle AXS. The bike pictured here is built around the former, so it gets a SRAM Rival GX Eagle AXS groupset finished off with a 40T chainring up front and a 10-52T cassette and GX Eagle Transmission at the rear (the bike ships with a Rival Wide AXS 40T crankset but a 3T Torno Wide crank will be shipped with no upcharge in summer 2024).

Rolling stock comes in the form of Zipp 303S wheels shod in Continental RaceKing 2.0 tyres. A RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post, San Marco Shortfit saddle and a 3T Aeroghiaia handlebar round off the touchpoints.

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike - Performance

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike
3T Extrema Italia gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


When riding the bike for the first time, what stood out was its ability to suck up off-road imperfections – this despite not employing any form of suspension fork. Much of this comes down to the 2.0in wide tyres that act as a damper. Most current gravel bikes max out at 45C, so the extra girth and subsequent lower tyre pressures unlocked a new world of comfort, grip and speed. After removing the tubes and converting the setup to tubeless, I ran the Continental RaceKings at 23psi front/rear which might sound rather soft but this is my go-to pressure setup for cross-country mountain biking – I probably could have gone a little lower. Going wider and fitting 2.2in tyres would potentially unlock even greater capability and comfort.

The bike feels like a veritable bulldozer. It smooths out all gravel road imperfections, which increases speed and comfort on sections I often struggle to navigate on a traditional gravel bike. While it's not the lightest option, it's not a heffer either and once it gets up to speed it's rapid and manages to hold momentum with ease over rolling terrain. Climbs are easier than expected, too, and the 1,036mm wheelbase makes it pretty stable on steeper kickers and technical singletrack climbs – that and, of course, the well-balanced ratios provided by the 40T, 11-52T chainset.

It's naturally got a mountain bike-like feel to the way it rides; it's just a little more aggressive and not as upright. All this should provide the hardcore mountain biker with a stepping stone into gravel riding.

3T Extrema Italia handlebar arrangement
3T Extrema Italia handlebar arrangement, by Aaron Borrill


Most of my testing was done on traditional gravel and mountain bike trails. Like the YT Szepter, the 3T is well suited to singletrack but feels more confident thanks to the fatter tyres and wheelbase. The SRAM brakes were powerful and simple to modulate – a boon for inspiring confidence in hairy downhill situations. Shifting was solid, too, and the SRAM GX Eagle Transmission delivered crisp and deliberate shifts, albeit slightly delayed. The benefit of SRAM T-Type drivetrains is the ability to shift aggressively under load, especially on inclines where you often get caught out and need to scramble for an easier gear.

I often forgot I was on a gravel bike such were the technical features I found myself riding down with ease – but this is not the main USP of the bike. The 3T has been designed for going long and exploring terrain you wouldn't normally ride with a traditional gravel bike. And while I don't have the topography here in the Surrey Hills where I live to test its technical endurance capabilities, I feel the Extrema Italia will feel at home on the technical terrain and obstacles that comprise Andorra or the Western Cape region of South Africa.

3T Extrema Italia rear tyre/rim
3T Extrema Italia rear tyre/rim, by Aaron Borrill


Out on smoother surfaces and Tarmac, the 3T is no slouch. The aerodynamics dialled into the frame means it holds speed well. You'll be able to sit in on group rides and only need to put in an effort if there is an acceleration or a turn of speed up a climb – it's that capable. Of course, Tarmac is not its natural habitat and you'll soon find yourself turning left onto the dirt while everyone continues straight to the coffee stop.

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike - Verdict

3T Extrema Italia downtube detailing
3T Extrema Italia downtube detailing, by Aaron Borrill


The 3T Extrema Italia won’t appeal to all gravel riders. It’s on the burlier end of the gravel bike spectrum, almost teetering on the edge of mountain bike territory and will undoubtedly find favour with cross-country or marathon riders. The wider, chunkier tyres render the need for dedicated gravel suspension null and void, such is the ride quality. 

At £7,612 /€8,299 /US$9,199, the Extrema Italia is a pricey bike for what it is. Looking at its rivals – well, there aren't any direct threats with the closest challenge coming from the Enve Mog and YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, the latter of which we tested last year. At £3,800, the Szepter is half the price of the 3T and can confidently handle harsh off-road riding, too. It also weighs just over 10kg and, despite getting a dropper post and a gravel suspension fork, it can only accommodate tyres of up to 45mm in width. While the Szepter is exceptional, it's not as aero or racy and will struggle to keep up with bulldozer-like 3T Extrema Italia when pure speed and corrugation-flattening trickery come into play. 

3T Extrema Italia in profile
3T Extrema Italia in profile, by Aaron Borrill


The abundance of choice currently among the best gravel bikes does have some benefits as riders can pick and choose something that suits their riding conditions. While the 3T Extrema Italia might not be as fast or light as the racier options on the market, it is one of the most complete, comfortable and competent gravel bikes I've ever ridden. For those looking for the one-bike solution, it makes a convincing case – more so, if you enjoy long explorations through unchartered terrain, enjoy open gravel roads or even throw in the odd mountain bike trail with technical singletrack on your training rides. If that's you and you only require one bike, the 3T Extrema Italia is a worthy consideration

Test report 3T Extrema Italia gravel bike review £7,612.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

The Extrema has been fine-tuned for speed and all-day comfort. This makes it the ideal choice for multiday bikepacking trips or races and adventures on the toughest terrain. Comfort, traction and speed in equal measures. 3Touring geometry offers a comfortable yet efficient road-inspired position with very agile handling despite the large tires. And large they are, up to 29”/700c with 57mm WAM (width as measured). This ensures you have enough tire volume to tackle tough terrain with confidence and control. So the Extrema is capable of responding well even on the most technical terrain, allowing to stay on the bike where you otherwise would have had to climb off for the dreaded hike-a-bike. At the same time it allows going fast when the terrain eases off.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

3T’s in-house filament-winding using a combination of high-strength/high-stiffness fibers, combined with RTM resin injection. Made in Italy.

Fork: 3T Fango Extrema Integrale w/ compact crown and accessory mounts
Headset: 3T MinMax Integrale IS42/34 | IS52/40 (36deg)
Thru-axle: 100x12 front - 142x12 rear(specific for Extrema UDH dropout
Handlebar: 3T Aeroghiaia or Superghiaia Integrale LTD depending on availability (51: 40cm - 54&56: 42cm - 58: 44cm)
Stem: 3T More integrale (51: 80mm , 54: 90mm, 56: 100mm, 58: 110mm)
Groupset: SRAM Rival AXS /SRAM GX Eagle Transmission
Brakes: SRAM Rival AXS Hydraulic Disc w/ Sram 160mm rotor
Crankset: SRAM Rival Wide AXS 40T. (3T Torno Wide will be shipped with no upcharge in summer 2024)
Cassette: SRAM GX Eagle Transmission 10-52T
Wheels: Zipp 303 STyres: Continental RaceKing 2.0
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR 27.2mmm, 350mm long (travel 50mm)
Saddle: San Marco Shortfit

Frame & Fork

How much suspension travel does the fork have?: 

N/A

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

Very comfortable thanks to the Continental RaceKing 2.0 tyres that can be converted to tubeless and run with super-low pressures.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

Medium (54cm) sizing was spot on with segment staples.

Overall rating for frame 

How much suspension travel does the rear end have?: 

n/A

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Yes. BB and headtube are super-stiff but do little to impact overall comfort and compliance.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

High-speed stability is an area that 3T focussed on, outfitting the Extrema with 436mm chainstays that have resulted in a wheelbase of 1,036mm (medium). The other key geometry numbers such as the head angle come in at 70.5-degrees. The 368mm reach and 570mm stack figures represent the middle ground in the category and deliver better comfort and control. A 76mm BB drop rounds off the key metrics.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

3T’s in-house filament-winding using a combination of high-strength/high-stiffness fibers,

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Yes. Very responsive to pedal inputs thanks to a super-stiff bottom bracket area,.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The wheelbase of 1,036mm resulted in a stable and predictable bike.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

Ergonomics of the SRAM Rival controls are excellent.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes.

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

No.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

The wide 2.0-in tyres were phenomenal. Going wider - 2.2in - would unlock even greater capability and comfort.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes.

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

At £7,612 /€8,299 /US$9,199, the Extrema Italia is a pricey bike for what it is and won’t appeal to all gravel riders – it's a niche product. It teeters on the edge of mountain bike territory and will undoubtedly find favour with cross-country or marathon riders as it blurs the lines between flat-bar and drop-bar riding. The wider, chunkier tyres means it's one of the comfiest bikes out there but if you're merely looking for a gravel bike to add to your stable, you're better off with a much cheaper YT Szepter or something more traditional such as a Canyon Grail.
Enjoy: 

Yes.

Buy: 

No.

Recommend: 

Yes.

Conclusion: 

A super-comfortable, albeit pricey all-terrain-taming gravel bike.

