Tailfin Cage Packs review £35.00
Smart, lightweight and strong with ample cargo capacity
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted.jpg
|
Sep 21 2022
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Neat, simple and quick to mount
  • Very robust, waterproof fabric
  • Easier to attach than most other strap-mount packs
What's not?
  • Neither Straps or mounts included
Buy if...
you want a strong bikepacking pack to use on fork a cargo 'anything' cage

Tailfin's Cage Packs offer a simple, stylish and very functional storage system in three sizes designed to be used with or without Tailfin’s Cargo cage mounting system. Overall the system and bag are very secure in use and the material is completely weatherproof making it a worthy consideration in the competitive best pannier bags​ category.

While Tailfin makes its own cargo cages and these bags do fit them very neatly; they are not a pre-requisite and can be fitted to other designs, as well. For purposes of this test, I’ve fitted the packs on a mountain bike using Tailfin's Carbon Suspension Fork mount and large Tailfin Cargo Cages.

Tailfin Cage Packs - Technical details

The Cage Packs are available in three sizes, 1.7, (£30), 3, (£35) and 5-litres (£45). I used the 3-litre for the majority of the testing, as this suited my riding and bikepacking needs best. The materials are the same across all sizes, with the only difference being that the 5-litre pack features an air release valve to aid in packing bulkier items and an additional T-Hook compression strap.

The Cage Packs are designed to hold their shape, which allows for them to be placed in awkward locations on the bike, such as under the downtube, where the square-sided shape minimises any chainset and pedal interference.

Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_Main.jpg
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_Main.jpg, by Matt Page


The key difference from other brands is the attachment method that Tailfin calls the Speed Hook. The pair of hooks connect onto TPU straps, which are an optional extra but they will also work with other similar straps including Voile.

With most packs, straps are usually fed through loops or webbing straps on the bag or pack, and while this works, it is not the quickest way of mounting. Tailfin’s Cage Packs slot onto the TPU strap, and then simply secure around the outside allowing for much quicker unpacking and loading of the bike. The Cage Packs also feature additional strap mount locations, which could be used for other items, but are not required for use.

Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_speedhook.jpg
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_speedhook.jpg, by Matt Page


The Cage Pack itself does not have a weight limit, but Tailfin suggests that the limit of their Cargo Cage is 1.5kg per frame mount. This equates to 4.5kg for 3-bolt 'anything' cages or 3kg for a standard bottle cage-style mount. 3kg should be sufficient capacity to carry your kit in the places these packs are designed to be used.

Tailfin Cage Packs - Performance

Fitted to my mountain bike and riding rough technical trails produced no movement from the Cage Pack or rubbing on the frame or fork. Tailfin’s TPU straps feature a slightly altered hook compared to other straps which provide a very secure fastening.

Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted2.jpg
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted2.jpg, by Matt Page


I mounted the 1.7-litre bag to a cage under the downtube on a gravel bike, and there was still plenty of pedal clearance on either side. Both of the larger sizes would be suitable to mount to a fork, a rear pannier or a rack that has suitable mounting locations.

I tested the 5-litre pack on my forks with a four-season sleeping bag and it created a good overall set-up, allowing plenty of compression with the extra ability to expel excess air via the valve as you compress the pack.

The 420d fabric proved to be very durable, and also completely weatherproof. It stayed dry during test rides, so I used a high-pressure water hose to test and not even the slightest bit of moisture got inside. The toughness is backed up with a five-year warranty and a crash replacement service for anyone that might be unlucky enough to suffer any damage.

Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted2.jpg
Tailfin_Cargo_Pack_fitted2.jpg, by Matt Page

Tailfin Cage Packs - Verdict

A single Tailfin Cage Pack costs £30 for the 1.7-litre, £35 for the 3-litre and £45 for the 5-litre. The Tailfin TPU straps are not included as standard, but a pair can be purchased with any Cage Pack in a 'bundle deal' for an extra £10 (£7.50 each when bought separately).

The biggest competitor to the Tailfin Cage Pack is the Ortlieb Fork Packs whose design makes for an even easier mounting and removal, but whose mounting system is very different and won't suit all bikes. The Ortlieb bag in the 4.1-litre size costs £55, which includes the mount, and while it is more, it isn't an exact comparison. The Tailfin bag shares more in common with the Miss Grape Trunk bag, which is another strong bag but costs considerably more at £55 with no straps or mount included.

All sizes of the packs weighed within one gram of the manufacturer's stated weight, at 117g, 154g, and 184g respectively, which is reasonable, especially considering the durable materials.

Ultralight racers will opt for a more basic drybag/stuff sack, which you can find for under 50g, but will probably rip at first sight of a bramble. Compared to other bags tested, the Ortlieb Fork Pack is 275g complete with the mount, or 205g for just the bag. The Miss Grape Trunk bag weighs 100g, with no mount. To factor in a mount, the Tailfin Small Cargo Cage is 57g, or for an ultralight setup look at the drj0n bagworks strapdeck.

If I was looking for a pack that would be purely used on a fork for bikepacking, the Ortlieb Fork Pack would still marginally be my preferred choice, but it does not have the versatility of the Tailfin Cage Pack.

If you are looking for packs to use on a fork, with a downtube-mounted cargo cage or rear racks, the Tailfin Cage Packs have proven to be extremely tough with a design that makes them easier to use and load than a more traditional drybag setup and makes the Tailfin Cage Pack an excellent option although you'll need to budget for straps and mounts.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Tailfin Cage Packs review £35.00 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

Tailfin says: Elevate the drybag! The Cage Pack completes the Tailfin Cage System. Designed to harmoniously work with Tailfin Cargo Cages and TPU Cargo Straps to create the best storage system for use with cargo cages. Available in 1.7, 3, and 5 Litre volumes, Cage Packs are fully waterproof, Bikepacking-specific dry bags. Engineered Speed Hook system provides a reliable and repeatable mounting process, whilst still enabling rapid removal.

Build extra: 

Tailfin lists: Bag Construction Material Hypalon/Ripstop Nylon Waterproof 100% Maximum Load* 1.5kg per cage rivet nut *this is a guide, please check with your individual bike manufacturer Model: 1.7L Cage Pack (Weight – 115g) 3L Cage Pack (Weight 154g) 5L Cage Pack (Weight 183g)

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Great design with waterproof fabric that is incredibly hard-wearing that should last a very long time.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

The buckle is great, and its shape also makes pedal interference unlikely.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Excellent materials, backed up by a five-year warranty.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

There are lighter bags, but not many that offer the same durability.

product value 

Overall performance: 

The Cargo Packs are very durable and can be versatile with the ability to mount in many different locations. The Speed Hook is a real advantage over other packs which feature a daisy chain style webbing, making loading and unloading far quicker. The shape also means placement under the downtube, or within the frame should have less impact on pedalling.

Product likes: 

Quicker installation, durable design, solid warranty and reasonably lightweight.

Product dislikes: 

Nothing. Just factor in for TPU straps if you don't already have some.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

The Cargo Packs improve on a basic drybag design, giving a very secure mounting option and material that gives impressive weatherproofing and wear resistance. Priced competitively they are available in multiple sizes and suit a range of mounting locations and uses.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£31.99
-41%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.95
-35%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£159.99
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£132.99
-5%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29"}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
Altura Compo Sept 2022 - 1 - Montage.jpg
Altura AW22 £500 giveaway!
Altura competition to win £500 worth of Autumn/Winter kit!
Review
2022 renthal apex35 stem hero1.jpg
Renthal Apex35 stem review £117.00
Beautifully made, lightweight stem that’s easy to set up but missing torque recommendations.
News
2022 HUNT Proven Race XC wheelset hero
Hunt introduces new Proven Carbon Race MTB wheels
New wheels offer lightweight XC and Enduro MTB options
News
2022 Rapha Gore-Tex Infinium Trail Jacket hero
Rapha launches a new Trailwear Gore-Tex Infinium jacket
Rapha has partnered with Gore-Tex to create the A/W Performance Trailwear collection
Feature
Nino Schurter in action
Can you use a road bike helmet for MTB and gravel riding?
We explore the pros and cons of using the same helmet across various cycling disciplines
Review
2022 hayes dominion a2 brake hero.jpg
Hayes Dominion A2 brake review £180.00
A solid brake with unique features that makes it a force to be reckoned with, though prone to fade
News
Bosch-eBike_PI_CX_Race_image_4.png
Bosch ups the ante with 2.75kg Performance Line CX motor
Limited-edition Bosch drive unit produces 400 per cent assistance and is lighter than standard CX version
Review
2022 renthal fatbar lite35 hero.jpg
Renthal Fatbar Lite35 handlebar review £100.00
A premium, high-quality and top-performing handlebar