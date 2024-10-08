Tailfin has taken its time to introduce a handlebar system but has aimed for perfection rather than bringing it to market as fast as possible. The two-piece mount and bag setup comes in various sizes to fit all types of bikes. While the system appears heavy and costly on paper, can its performance justify these concerns?
We tested two sizes of the Tailfin Bar Bag system on bikes over several weeks, using them on multiple bikepacking trips as well as during general rides.
Tailfin Bar Bag system – Technical details
The two-piece system features a handlebar mount and a separate bag, available in four different sizes. The handlebar mount is the same for all sizes and can be fitted to 31.8mm or 35mm diameter handlebars. The four bags vary in size, with two specifically designed for drop handlebars (identified by the WaveLock closure system) and two for flat handlebars. The options are as follows:
- Small Drop Bar: 4- to 9.1-litres & 160mm diameter
- Large Drop Bar: 6.7- to 12.5-litres & 180mm diameter
- Small Flat Bar: 5.8- to 14.7-litres & 160mm diameter
- Large Flat Bar: 8.7- to 18.9-litres & 180mm diameter
The mount attaches with a single T25 screw on each hinged section, securing either side of the stem. This makes it quick and easy to fit, especially with reducers bolted in place for standard 31.8mm handlebars. A key feature of the system’s adaptability is the cylindrical section to which each mount is attached. The mounts can be adjusted sideways to accommodate different stem widths and, at just 11.6mm wide, they offer versatile fit options for a variety of handlebars, including aero handlebars with limited central space.
The mount weighs 181g, exactly as claimed. Tailfin also offers additional accessory mount options priced at £12 each, including mounts for GPS devices, GoPro-style options, and 22.2mm universal mounts that attach to the end of the cylindrical aluminium section. I fitted a Wahoo Roam mount, which added 41g to the total system weight — identical to the standard Wahoo Roam mount.
The cylindrical section also features a hook which, along with the X-Clamp, secures the bag in place. Attaching and removing the bag is simple and takes a few seconds, thanks to a lever mechanism that locks it in place.
All bags are made from the same waterproof Hypalon and Ripstop material and Tailfin classifies them as fully waterproof when the ends are rolled at least twice.
At launch, the bags are only available as a complete kit but Tailfin has announced plans to offer the bags and mounts separately shortly. This will allow one mount to be used across multiple bikes or for different bag sizes to be available for the same amount.
We tested the small drop bar and small flat bar bags weighing 557g and 610g respectively. The total system weights are 738g and 791g.
Tailfin recommends a maximum loaded weight of 4kg for off-road use and 8kg for on-road use, across all bag sizes.
Tailfin Bar Bag system – Performance
Typically, the handlebar is the last place I'd choose to mount bags, especially on drop handlebars due to their narrow width, the potential of interference with shifting and limited tyre clearance. However, when testing the Tailfin mount on a 42cm-wide drop handlebar (centre to centre), I found the adjustability of the mount made it easy to position the bag away from the bars. This provided ample space for hand placement on the tops, while keeping clear of all cables and ensuring sufficient height to avoid tyre contact.
The Hypalon material is easy to fold and compress, aided by a valve to expel air. The standout feature, however, is the WaveLock system on the smaller bags. The simple, user-friendly clasp reduces the bag’s overall width and makes it more accessible. I expect this will be particularly useful in cold weather as it's easier to operate with gloves or cold hands.
The bag features multiple pouches and pockets, some of which are easily accessible while riding. There's a zipped pocket plus an elasticated pouch with a silicone strap to keep contents secure. I found myself frequently using the elasticated, non-waterproof pouches due to how convenient they are to access.
Mounting the bag is straightforward with T25 bolts used throughout the system. However, it’s essential to use a high-quality tool. One of my multi-tools caused some slippage, whereas a Wera T25 tool with its tighter tolerances worked flawlessly. It’s also important to apply the correct torque of 5Nm on the handlebar mount bolts.
Initially, I only packed lighter items in the bag, out of habit, to avoid any movement. However, the mount was incredibly solid so it can carry more weight. I successfully packed a full Alpkit Soloist tent in the small drop bar bag and later tested the small flat bar version with a two-man tent weighing 2.5kg, plus additional gear in the other pockets.
Throughout testing, the system performed faultlessly, with no movement. Although side clearance isn’t a concern for flat handlebars, I did miss the WaveLock system, which is more compact and neater. The only issue arises when packing, as placing a heavier item at the bottom can cause some sagging in the material. While all bags feature a reinforced metal cradle, this only supports the rear section near the X-Clamp, not the bottom.
Tailfin Bar Bag system – Verdict
The advanced design, multitude of pockets and pouches, along with the robust aluminium mount and X-Clamp system results in a higher weight and cost compared to other options.
There are several lighter alternatives, such as the 358g/£120 Wildcat Gear Lion Harness. It relies on straps contacting both the fork and handlebar. For an even an extremely minimal setup, the drj0n Strap Deck & DeWidget ‘G FuNk’ combo costs just £58 and weighs 63g, though it is limited in security and weight-carrying ability.
Salsa offers the EXP Series Anything Cradle but it uses a fixed mount point and relies on silicone straps to secure the bag rather than a clamp.
For those prioritising versatility and stability, no other bag or setup I've used matches the Tailfin system. It also has the added benefit of mounting without interfering with front cables.
Although it took Tailfin longer than most brands to release a handlebar system, the result is a well-thought-out design with extensive adjustment options and a robust aluminium mounting system. This ensures hassle-free rides and adventures, no matter what bike you ride with multiple bag sizes to suit the biggest of adventures or the smallest of handlebar sizes.
