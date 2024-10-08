 LCP
Tailfin Bar Bag System review £230.00
The most stable and secure handlebar mounted bag system currently available.
Oct 8 2024
Bags
What's good?
  • Huge adjustability
  • Rock solid mount
  • WaveLock system
What's not?
  • Weight
  • Cost
Buy if...
you want the most secure handlebar bag system currently available.

Tailfin has taken its time to introduce a handlebar system but has aimed for perfection rather than bringing it to market as fast as possible. The two-piece mount and bag setup comes in various sizes to fit all types of bikes. While the system appears heavy and costly on paper, can its performance justify these concerns?

We tested two sizes of the Tailfin Bar Bag system on bikes over several weeks, using them on multiple bikepacking trips as well as during general rides.

Tailfin Bar Bag System Flat.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Flat.jpg, by Matthew Page

Tailfin Bar Bag system – Technical details 

The two-piece system features a handlebar mount and a separate bag, available in four different sizes. The handlebar mount is the same for all sizes and can be fitted to 31.8mm or 35mm diameter handlebars. The four bags vary in size, with two specifically designed for drop handlebars (identified by the WaveLock closure system) and two for flat handlebars. The options are as follows:

- Small Drop Bar: 4- to 9.1-litres & 160mm diameter
- Large Drop Bar: 6.7- to 12.5-litres & 180mm diameter
- Small Flat Bar: 5.8- to 14.7-litres & 160mm diameter
- Large Flat Bar: 8.7- to 18.9-litres & 180mm diameter

Tailfin Bar Bag System Flat 2.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Flat 2.jpg, by Matthew Page


The mount attaches with a single T25 screw on each hinged section, securing either side of the stem. This makes it quick and easy to fit, especially with reducers bolted in place for standard 31.8mm handlebars. A key feature of the system’s adaptability is the cylindrical section to which each mount is attached. The mounts can be adjusted sideways to accommodate different stem widths and, at just 11.6mm wide, they offer versatile fit options for a variety of handlebars, including aero handlebars with limited central space.

The mount weighs 181g, exactly as claimed. Tailfin also offers additional accessory mount options priced at £12 each, including mounts for GPS devices, GoPro-style options, and 22.2mm universal mounts that attach to the end of the cylindrical aluminium section. I fitted a Wahoo Roam mount, which added 41g to the total system weight — identical to the standard Wahoo Roam mount.

The cylindrical section also features a hook which, along with the X-Clamp, secures the bag in place. Attaching and removing the bag is simple and takes a few seconds, thanks to a lever mechanism that locks it in place.

Tailfin Bar Bag System Handlebar Mount.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Handlebar Mount.jpg, by Matt Page


All bags are made from the same waterproof Hypalon and Ripstop material and Tailfin classifies them as fully waterproof when the ends are rolled at least twice.

At launch, the bags are only available as a complete kit but Tailfin has announced plans to offer the bags and mounts separately shortly. This will allow one mount to be used across multiple bikes or for different bag sizes to be available for the same amount.

We tested the small drop bar and small flat bar bags weighing 557g and 610g respectively. The total system weights are 738g and 791g.

Tailfin Bar Bag System Mounted.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Mounted.jpg, by Matt Page


Tailfin recommends a maximum loaded weight of 4kg for off-road use and 8kg for on-road use, across all bag sizes.

Tailfin Bar Bag system – Performance

Typically, the handlebar is the last place I'd choose to mount bags, especially on drop handlebars due to their narrow width, the potential of interference with shifting and limited tyre clearance. However, when testing the Tailfin mount on a 42cm-wide drop handlebar (centre to centre), I found the adjustability of the mount made it easy to position the bag away from the bars. This provided ample space for hand placement on the tops, while keeping clear of all cables and ensuring sufficient height to avoid tyre contact.

Tailfin Bar Bag System Above.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Above.jpg, by Matt Page


The Hypalon material is easy to fold and compress, aided by a valve to expel air. The standout feature, however, is the WaveLock system on the smaller bags. The simple, user-friendly clasp reduces the bag’s overall width and makes it more accessible. I expect this will be particularly useful in cold weather as it's easier to operate with gloves or cold hands.

Tailfin Bar Bag System WaveLock.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System WaveLock.jpg, by Matt Page


The bag features multiple pouches and pockets, some of which are easily accessible while riding. There's a zipped pocket plus an elasticated pouch with a silicone strap to keep contents secure. I found myself frequently using the elasticated, non-waterproof pouches due to how convenient they are to access.

Tailfin Bar Bag System Top.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System Top.jpg, by Matt Page


Mounting the bag is straightforward with T25 bolts used throughout the system. However, it’s essential to use a high-quality tool. One of my multi-tools caused some slippage, whereas a Wera T25 tool with its tighter tolerances worked flawlessly. It’s also important to apply the correct torque of 5Nm on the handlebar mount bolts.

Initially, I only packed lighter items in the bag, out of habit, to avoid any movement. However, the mount was incredibly solid so it can carry more weight. I successfully packed a full Alpkit Soloist tent in the small drop bar bag and later tested the small flat bar version with a two-man tent weighing 2.5kg, plus additional gear in the other pockets.

Throughout testing, the system performed faultlessly, with no movement. Although side clearance isn’t a concern for flat handlebars, I did miss the WaveLock system, which is more compact and neater. The only issue arises when packing, as placing a heavier item at the bottom can cause some sagging in the material. While all bags feature a reinforced metal cradle, this only supports the rear section near the X-Clamp, not the bottom.

Tailfin Bar Bag System X-Clamp.jpg
Tailfin Bar Bag System X-Clamp.jpg, by Matt Page

Tailfin Bar Bag system – Verdict

The advanced design, multitude of pockets and pouches, along with the robust aluminium mount and X-Clamp system results in a higher weight and cost compared to other options.

There are several lighter alternatives, such as the 358g/£120 Wildcat Gear Lion Harness. It relies on straps contacting both the fork and handlebar. For an even an extremely minimal setup, the drj0n Strap Deck & DeWidget ‘G FuNk’ combo costs just £58 and weighs 63g, though it is limited in security and weight-carrying ability.

Salsa offers the EXP Series Anything Cradle but it uses a fixed mount point and relies on silicone straps to secure the bag rather than a clamp.

For those prioritising versatility and stability, no other bag or setup I've used matches the Tailfin system. It also has the added benefit of mounting without interfering with front cables.

Although it took Tailfin longer than most brands to release a handlebar system, the result is a well-thought-out design with extensive adjustment options and a robust aluminium mounting system. This ensures hassle-free rides and adventures, no matter what bike you ride with multiple bag sizes to suit the biggest of adventures or the smallest of handlebar sizes.

Bags

Product purpose: 

Tailfin says: Tailfin Bar Bag System finally completes the set, and we can now offer a full Tailfin setup for your bikepacking adventures; as with all Tailfin products, we have taken our time to create the most stable and user-friendly bar-mounted storage system out there. With four options to choose from, specifically designed for either drop or flat handlebars, we have been at pains to create the perfect solution for carrying extra gear on your bars in a design that will enhance your ride experience. The two-piece system has been chosen to provide incredible stability, adjustable positioning, and rapid attachment, the key performance features that make our approach the best. Four volumes provide options for all riders. Whether you are keeping it light and fast on a weekend road tour or planning a multi-month wilderness expedition, there is an option for you. The good news for riders who may be interested in multiple options is that the system is modular, allowing you to swap out different bag sizes to match your current requirements without needing to purchase a whole new system.

Build extra: 

Tailfin lists: Available in drop and flat (MTB) handlebar versions, each with features and sizesspecific to its style. ●Two volume/size options for each version: ○Small Drop Bar-4 → 9.1L & 160mm Diameter ○Large Drop Bar-6.7 → 12.5L & 180mm Diameter ○Small Flat Bar-5.8 → 14.7L & 160mm Diameter ○Large Flat Bar-8.7 → 18.9L & 180mm Diameter ●Drop Bar bags feature unique patented WaveLock closure to maximise capacity and eliminate closure guesswork when fatigued. Plus, there is no impedance to gear or brake control. ●CNC Aluminium alloy handlebar mount system with multiple axis of adjustment for a perfect fit. ●The two-piece design keeps the bag away from the bars, keeping the full range of hand positions associated with drop bars. ●No movement and no headtube rub when set in position. ●Mount is compatible with all standard (round) 31.8 and 35mm handlebars. ●Safe for use on aluminium and compatible carbon handlebars* ●Narrow clamp width (11.6mm) takes up minimal space on the handlebar, leaving room for aerobars ●Adjustable clamp size accommodates varying width stems and aero bar setups ●Instantly release the bag from the clamp using our tried and trusted X-Clamp system ●All bags feature multiple expandable pockets to add volume and quickly stash kit. Additional accessible volume: ○Small Drop Bar + 1.6L ○Large Drop Bar +2.7L ○Small Flat Bar +2.7L ○Large Flat Bar +3.5L ●100% waterproof ●User-replaceable hardware ●Optional accessories designed to place GPS devices, lights, or action cameras in the ideal positions for full functionality. ●5kg Weight limit recommendation. ●Price: ○Small Drop Bar| £230 | $300 | €280 ○Large Drop Bar| £240 | $315 | €290 ○Small Flat Bar |£240 | $315 | €290 ○Large Flat Bar |£250 | $325 | €300 ●Bags, Mounting kit and Bar Bag hardware (X-Clamp) all available separately *Check with handlebar manufacturer. If the carbon handlebar is compatible with aerobars then our Bar System will be safe to fit.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Excellent quality, with a good choice of fabrics. The WaveLock system and X-Clamp are superb.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

The clamp holds it in a perfect position, and there is no movement when tightened to the correct tension.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The whole system feels strong, and Tailfin have a good warranty and replacement policy in place should you have any issues.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

It weighs more than many other front-carrying systems, although the extra weight does include all mounts and a fully waterproof bag setup.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

The amount of adjustment possible means you will be able to find a location to suit your style of bike and riding position.

product value 

Overall performance: 

Solid, with no movement once in place. Just ensure you have a good quality T25 tool or bit, and an accurate torque wrench to ensure it doesn’t move once fitted.

Product likes: 

How adjustable the system is, with additional mounts and the ability to be fitted to different bikes. The X-Clamp is good, and the WaveLock is superb.

Product dislikes: 

It’s quite heavy.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

If I need a solid handlebar pack, yes.

Recommend: 

Yes, to anyone who needs the space and security it provides.

Conclusion: 

Tailfin extends its impressive range of storage and bikepacking solutions with the Bar Bag System, which I believe is currently the most secure and best-performing option on the market. The X-Clamp is outstanding, offering ease of use and reliability, while the various pockets provide quick and convenient access to essentials. Available in a range of sizes, the system caters to different bikes and storage needs.

