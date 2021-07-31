2021 Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Front Roll review £60.00
Solid waterproof design with good fitment options, except one short strap
2021_Altura_Vortex2_Main.jpg
|
Jul 31 2021
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Waterproof material
  • External easy access pocket
  • Multiple attachment points
What's not?
  • One strap not long enough
  • Not as stable as a harness
Buy if...
You want a small, fully waterproof front roll pack

The Altura Vortex 2 front roll combines durable, waterproof materials with a large main storage area in addition to an accessible, quick-access pocket. It is reasonably stable in use, assuming the supplied strap is long enough, or an alternative is sourced, and it has stood up to some poor weather.

The handlebar roll has a maximum size of 5 litres, which may seem small, but should be enough to fit a summer sleeping bag, spare items of clothing or perhaps a bivvy bag. It isn't a large amount of space, so if you have the room and the need to carry more, there are much bigger bags available, but it still provides a useable amount of space for bikes with limited clearance or handlebar width.

The bag is constructed using the same impressively waterproof and durable 210D polyester fabric as the Vortex 2 saddle pack with an IPX6 water protection rating. This rating means it's tested to withhold powerful water jets, assuming you correctly close both ends of the bag. When fitting the bag to a bike with a narrower drop handlebar or a bar with levers tilted in, you may lose some of the 5 litres of maximum space available.

Altura Vortex 2 - Fitting

2021_Altura_Vortex2_strap.jpg


 

The front roll attaches to the handlebar with two fully removable velcro straps. These work well and means that if they start losing their 'bite', they can be easily replaced. Altura provides small foam pads to separate the bag from the bar slightly, although if used on a drop handlebar bike, there is still not enough room for your fingers behind it. You could add more of your own if this is an issue for you.

Several attachment points allow the bag to fit different styles of bikes with two options for the handlebar and two frame/fork points underneath. The strap provided for the frame/fork was too short and could not reach behind either the fork crown or behind the head tube on my bikes, so my only option with the strap was to attach around some cables, which is not ideal.

Luckily as this velcro strap is removable, fitting a longer alternative will be very easy. Although I feel this really should have been provided, the standard strap will not be long enough for many, if any, bikes, and it seems like a big oversight.

2021_Altura_Vortex2_shortstrap.jpg


Using a longer strap, the setup is quite stable, with the mounting system allowing easy attachment to the bars, adjustment and removal. The attachment and stability can't match a good harness system, such as the Alpkit Kanga or Wildcat Lion (on test currently), but it is at least on par compared to other similar bags. It's also a big plus that Altura has made the straps fully removable, so when they wear out, you can fit new ones.

The buckles used for both end closure and tensioning straps are easy to use, and there is the option of strapping something extra under the tensioning straps on the front, although doing so could make access to the front zipped pocket more tricky. There is also a small tab on the front, which is a good place to fit a light, although it won't form the most stable mounting point.

The front, easy access pouch is big enough for items like food, phone, a small tool or spares and is secured using a fully waterproof GETBLOCK zip, which worked well throughout and remained watertight.

The Vortex 2 weighs 285g, which is reasonable for a front roll with the amount of space available, but there are lighter systems or harnesses available for minimalists.

Value and verdict

2021_Altura_Vortex2_rear.jpg

 

The Altura Vortex 2 costs £60, which isn't as cheap as the Lifeline Adventure pack, but the design and quality of materials still make it very good value, even if you factor in buying a longer buy velcro strap.

With the exception of that short attachment strap, which can be easily solved, the Vortex 2 provides a durable design with fully waterproof materials that should handle the worst British weather. Multi attachment points make it suitable for various bikes, and in use, it is quite stable with a weight and price that makes it competitive against other similar designs.

You might also like:

 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report 2021 Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Front Roll review £60.00 X
Bags

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£44.99
-30%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Pacenti Competition July 2021
£1,000 Pacenti Forza-C Wide wheelset from to be won!
Win a set of £1,000 Pacenti Forza-C Wide wheelset and 10 runners up prizes of Pacenti Caps worth £15 each
News
5ct cover 30.07.21.jpg
5 cool things from VHS, FiveTen, 100% and Troy Lee Designs
Sticky shoes, noise reducing tape and helmets fresh in for testing
News
2022 trek roscoe 9 hero.JPG
Trek refreshes the Roscoe for 2022
The Roscoe gets an updated progressive geometry and a tonne of tyre clearance
News
2021 orange alpine evo LE hero.jpg
Orange introduces the Alpine EVO
New Alpine EVO gets mega progressive geometry and goldilocks suspension
News
2022 canyon inflite cover.jpg
Canyon updates the race winning Inflite for 2022
The podium topping cyclocross bike gets new colours and an updated spec
Review
Fearless Warlock Frame and Fork Review 20219.jpg
Fearless Warlock Frame and Fork review £720.00
Excellent performance coupled with a great price for this all-purpose frame set.
Review
2021 acerbis x-elite handguard hero.jpg
Acerbis X-Elite Handguards review £35.00
A solid but basic entry-level handguard that's not without a few quirks
News
2021 Scott Ransom 920 hero straight.jpg
First Look: 2021 Scott Ransom 920
We've got Scott's enduro-ready 29er in for test, here's a quick taster ahead of its full review