Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount £20.00
Simple and effective spares storage solution
Granite Portaledge_XE_Strap_Mount_Loaded.JPG
Dec 21 2021
Racks
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Simple solution
  • Adaptable to carry different things
What's not?
  • Requires free space within frame
  • Narrow strap
Buy if...
You want quick access to spares on the go

The Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount is a lightweight, secure storage system that provides easy access to puncture repair tools and other essentials. Comprising an alloy bracket that mounts onto bottle cage bolts and a strap to secure spares in place, this is a simple and effective design, assuming you have the space within the frame.

The Portaledge XE Strap mounts to your frame's bottle cage bosses and requires at least 7cm of clear space within the frame. Depending on what you choose to carry, stash sizes should remain around fist-size or larger.

The bracket has various bolt slots available, allowing you to find the right placement on your bike. There are long and short bolts supplied with the mount so that you can attach a bottle cage to the mount if desired. Once the mount is in place, the strap can be fed through and wrapped around your stash. There is also a foam pad glued to the underside of the mount to prevent damage to the frame, which is a small but nice touch.

Once installed, there was enough space for a tube, plus two C02 canisters, a C02 injector and a tyre lever. The mount alone weighs just 36g, factor in another 11g for the strap and 8g for all the bolts, and the total weight is still quite low at 55g.

Granite Portaledge_XE_Strap_Mount_Empty.JPG
Granite Portaledge_XE_Strap_Mount_Empty.JPG, by Matt Page


The Granite strap holds your stuff in place, which is aided by a silicone grip on the back. Granite does produce a C02 cartridge holder with a slot for the strap to provide extra security if you are worried about losing a cartridge while riding.

 

While the strap is not as thick or features extra security features such as the Huck strap with its integrated elastic system, the Portaledge is a neat system that doesn't need to touch the frame at all, leading to potential frame rub. I found the strap provided enough security, and I didn't lose anything while riding. Although on wetter and muddier rides, some of the spares did get splattered with mud, so enclosing things in a ziplock bag might be a solution to keep things clean should this become an issue.

 

Value & verdict
 

Granite Portaledge_XE_Strap_Mount_Loaded.JPG
Granite Portaledge_XE_Strap_Mount_Loaded.JPG, by Matt Page

 

The alloy bracket is available in black or orange with a coordinating strap. Compared to similar storage solutions, it is priced competitively. The Huck Strap (formally named Louri) is the same price for just the strap. The Piggy On storage bracket is £27.50, and Wolf Tooth has an adaptable, modular system, but the 4-slot base alone is £26, without any straps.
 

The Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount provides a simple and effective way to make use of the usually wasted, empty space under the bottle cage area while still allowing full access to the bottle cage itself. At £20 and including the strap, it is well priced and a useful accessory if you have the space available.

Accessories

Product purpose: 

Granite say: Portaledge XE adds a lightweight, rock-solid, and kind-on-paint stash to your bike frame, sitting alongside your water bottle. With room for a tube, CO2 and tyre levers it guarantees you’ll never be left stranded on the trails.

Build extra: 

Granite list: 186mm (length), 56mm (width) Portaledge weighs just 50g and mounts alongside your water bottle cage. With room for a tube, CO2 and tyre levers it guarantees you’ll never be left stranded on the trails. Simply bolt the plate in place and use the strap to quickly and easily stash your must-have essentials on your frame. Requires a fist-sized space behind your water bottle in order to fit. Made up of a tough AL6061 alloy plate with 30mm silicone-coated hook and loop strap.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

The strap is not as strong as some other similar designed being narrower and slimmer.

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The bracket is good, but strap does not seem as strong as some other designs.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Weight obsessed can use a strap alone, removing the ??g of the mount

product value 

Overall performance: 

The Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount works well and holds everything you need for a tyre repair in an easy to reach position.

Product likes: 

Simple design, reasonably lightweight, stability once secure

Product dislikes: 

Strap is narrower than some designs

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Maybe

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Simple, effective and good value way to make use of the usually wasted, empty space under the bottle cage area while still allowing full access to the bottle cage itself.

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

