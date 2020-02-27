Lezyne Sendit Caddy review £18.00
A solid and effective strap, but the caddy part needs refinement
Feb 27 2020
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Works really well
  • Fits most frames
What's not?
  • Finish could be better
Buy if...
You want a cheap, effective carry strap

One of many strap based products, allowing you to attach essentials to your bike, the Lezyne Sendit Caddy has some plus points that is does it securely, has a compartmentalised pouch to store items out of muds way, but the pouch could be a little bigger and slighter better made.

The tough, 47cm webbing strap means the Sendit Caddy attaches with plenty to pull it tight. It loops through a buckle, secures with Velcro and is reliably secure, while the material is soft enough to minimise paint rub.

Behind the main tube-holding band is a pouch. This pouch could really do with bigger pockets and ideally have some sort of closure, but at least the neoprene is soft and friendly to your paint. It does hold water, though, despite offering some protection from mud.

lezyne-sendit-caddy-review-19.jpg

The band takes 29” tubes quite happily, and once mounted the Sendit Caddy stays put and does its job. The long strap gives you plenty of scope for mounting spots, and also lets you strap extra things to the Caddy reasonably securely.

The finish lets it down a little. The neoprene's stitching feels fragile and showed signs of wear fairly quickly, which leaves a question mark over its longevity, especially as you're going to be stuffing those tiny pockets pretty full whenever you use it – even a fairly compact multitool is a bit of a stretch, and full-sized ones are a no-go.

lezyne-sendit-caddy-review-3.jpg

Assuming the stitching holds up, the Sendit Caddy is a handy and secure luggage strap at a keen price, and definitely worth considering. A 'version two' with tougher stitching and bigger pockets could be a real winner.

Accessories - misc

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

