Effetto Mariposa Shelter Off-Road protection tape review £20.00
Excellent frame protection and very flexy, but may react with fluoro paint
EffettoORShelter-1.JPG
|
Mar 30 2021
|
Accessories - misc
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent frame protection
  • Moulds to curves easily
What's not?
  • Can react with some paints
Buy if...
You want to protect your frame from cable rub and stone chips

The Effetto Mariposa Shelter Tape Off-Road gives excellent protection thanks to its 1.2mm thickness, and is easy to apply with a very sticky backing. It's excellent stuff, though did cause some darkening on one fluorescent paintjob we tested it on.

While the version I tested came as two 500mm sections that can be cut to shape, it's also available in precut shapes or simply on a roll at either 1m or 5m.

The tape is very flexible and easy to mould, and I only needed a heatgun for the trickiest shapes – unlike some other tapes I've used.

EffettoShelter-Ritchey-2.jpg

It has a very sticky adhesive, so it is vital to make sure the size and position is right before removing the backing tape, as once it is down you will struggle to remove and re-use it.

EffettoShelter-Ritchey-3.jpg

Many miles carrying luggage through some terrible weather, and plenty of exposure to cleaning products afterwards, has done nothing to diminish this tape. I've found zero peeling or discolouring in the tape itself.

EffettoShelter-Ritchey-1.jpg

The one issue I found with Shelter tape is its affects on fluorescent paint – or at least, on a fluoro yellow frame of mine. It seemed to react with adhesive and left a dark patch where the tape had only been in place for a few weeks.

EffettoShelter-CSysSix-2.jpg

Removing the tape is reasonably easy should you need to, though a blast from a hair dryer or heat gun certainly helps. I had no issues with paint being removed, either.

The discolouration issue aside, Shelter tape is ideal for bikepacking setups. In the past I've had major issues with wear around seatposts, head tubes and handlebars where bag straps rub, and in all these locations the tape is easy to apply and gives excellent protection.

If you are not using bags or attaching anything to the frame, the pre-cut version might be more suitable, although you do pay a premium – it's £23, versus £20 for the uncut one.

The Effetto Mariposa Shelter Off-Road is strong, flexible and extremely sticky, making it a good option for all bikes – except, perhaps, for very bright or fluorescent ones.

You may also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report Effetto Mariposa Shelter Off-Road protection tape review £20.00 X
Accessories - misc

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Hunt and Miss Grape Compo March 2021
£709 of Hunt Gravel Wheels and Miss Grape bags up for grabs!
Win bikepacking bags and gravel wheels in our competition
Buying
or-best MTB clipless shoes.jpg
Best trail and enduro clipless shoes
Tried and tested, these are the best you can buy
Review
Shotgun_Kids_Seat_1.jpg
Shotgun Child Bike Seat + Handlebars Combo review £147.00
Effective, adjustable and well made, if a bit fiddly – and can't deal with very wide tubes
Buying
or-best trail enduro tyres.jpg
Best trail and enduro mountain bike tyres of 2020
Tried and tested tough tyres for techy trails
News
2021 Ribble_Gravel_Ti_1hero cover.jpeg
Ribble unveils whole new gravel platform
Four new bikes get three different frame materials and a new e-bike is added to the range
Feature
Giro Montara MIPS Helmet-7.jpg
When should you replace your bicycle helmet?
The expert's advice on when you should change lids
Review
2021 Stif squatch hero riding.jpg
2021 Stif Squatch review £2500.00
An aggressively shaped hardtail that's a hoot on the downs and a breeze on the ups – if not really at home in between
Review
LookXtrackRace.JPG
Look X-Track Race pedal review £70.00
Light yet sizeable pedals with lots of float and very tuneable engagement, but the bearings disappoint