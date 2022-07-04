76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review £17.50
A light, well designed product for carrying essential kit
76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review 1.JPG
|
Jul 4 2022
|
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Simple and effective
  • Easy to install
  • Secure
What's not?
  • Not much
Buy if...
You want a carry option that is secure and reliable

Despite its size, the 76 Projects Micro Piggy is a handy and reliable item for carrying extra kit. I was impressed with how much it can hold, the fact it can be stuck anywhere, and how well it stayed in place. It's well made, performs well, and is very affordable. 

76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review - Materials and Details

76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review 0.JPG
76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review 0.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The Micro Piggy is made from nylon and 3D printed using a Multi Jet Fusion Printer. It's very well made and feels robust. The base platform is 40mm wide by 90mm long and it comes with a 300mm long by 40mm wide velcro strap to secure whatever you need to carry. It's easy to use too, you simply secure items by doubling the velcro back and securing them down. It’s simple and very solid.

The version tested is the stick on version, but there's also a bolted version available. This version uses a 3M tape that has stuck fast through all the riding, weather and loads I have put on it. When I applied it, I made sure the underside of the tube was very clean. I wiped it with a degreaser after washing before securing it to the bike. It was simply a matter of peeling the backing off and placing it where required.

76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review - In Use

When testing, I loaded the Micro Piggy with bulky, heavy items - it’ll keep whatever you want in place, and I haven’t managed to work the sticky tape off. It’s been used in wet, cold weather and in warmer temperatures during a lot of rocky and rough riding. 

There is of course a limit to what can be carried. A tube, CO2 cartridge and valve, plus a multitool can all be stowed quite happily. I found it was best to secure a small bag to it to keep things inside. It was then secured with the tough rubber band and lashed down with the velcro strap. It’s a simple, effective, and well executed design.

When riding, it keeps everything in place, and the sticky tape mount means it can be placed anywhere on the bike, as long as it doesn’t interfere with the rider or moving parts. You can place it wherever makes the most sense for you and what you're likely to carry.

76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review 2.JPG
76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review 2.JPG, by Jim Clarkson

76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On Review - Summing Up

With versatile mounting placement and its low weight (22g), it's a useful addition to the bike for carrying items. I can’t fault the 76 Projects Micro Piggy Stick On, it’s made in the  UK and the price is good value, especially as it works so well. 

There are a few similar products that carry around the same amount and can be placed in varying places on the bike, the Louri Frame Strap (now called 'Huck' at £20) isn't as good as it wears paint as it sits next to the frame, and it's a little more pricey.

I liked that I can carry almost all the essential items I needed on the bike, especially for shorter rides. I also liked that it can be removed if need be, but it’s staying put. It's a neat, low-weight design that works and doesn't cost the earth. 

76projects.com

