Water-to-Go launch a new bottle - The Active Bottle

The Active Bottle may be the first cycling specific filtered bottle
2020 water-to-go active bottle closed.jpg
Sep 30 2020
News
After a mostly glowing review from our sister site, Road.cc, Water-to-Go has taken that feedback to create what could be the very first cycle-specific bottle with a filtration system.

The Active Bottle can store 750mm of fluid and thanks to its internationally recognised and tested 3 in 1 filter water can be scooped from any non-saltwater source.

The filter uses two nanotechnologies and one traditional in order to get the job done. Combined they can remove up to 99.9999% of microbiological contaminants in water. These results have been independently tested against internationally recognised standards by industry specialists.

2020 water-to-go active bottle open.jpg

The tech inside the filter rids nasties with mechanical filtration, a positive electrical charge which attracts contaminants and then active carbon. The carbon is what reduces any bad tastes and smells.

Water-to-Go has also redesigned the cap on the Active Bottle. It now features a larger spout, a new breather plug for an improved seal, a breather valve for better flow and, importantly, a protective seal to keep crud away from the spout. It can also be opened with one hand.

2020 water-to-go active bottle closed.jpg

The Active Bottle is available for £30 and replacement filters will set you back £20 for a pack of two.

2 comments

2 hours 13 min ago

About time - I bought one of the bottles for a trip around Nepal and couldn't believe they missed the obvious trick from the outset of making the bottle fit properly in a cage!

4 hours 37 min ago

laugh

1) How well does the carbon remove heavy metals and fertilisers/ pesticides that you would come across in the real world?

2) Someone IS going to pee in it.

