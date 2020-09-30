Water-to-Go launch a new bottle - The Active Bottle
After a mostly glowing review from our sister site, Road.cc, Water-to-Go has taken that feedback to create what could be the very first cycle-specific bottle with a filtration system.
- Buyer's guide to hydration packs for mountain biking
- The best cycling water bottles you can buy - tried and tested
- 5 Tips for Going Packless
The Active Bottle can store 750mm of fluid and thanks to its internationally recognised and tested 3 in 1 filter water can be scooped from any non-saltwater source.
The filter uses two nanotechnologies and one traditional in order to get the job done. Combined they can remove up to 99.9999% of microbiological contaminants in water. These results have been independently tested against internationally recognised standards by industry specialists.
The tech inside the filter rids nasties with mechanical filtration, a positive electrical charge which attracts contaminants and then active carbon. The carbon is what reduces any bad tastes and smells.
Water-to-Go has also redesigned the cap on the Active Bottle. It now features a larger spout, a new breather plug for an improved seal, a breather valve for better flow and, importantly, a protective seal to keep crud away from the spout. It can also be opened with one hand.
The Active Bottle is available for £30 and replacement filters will set you back £20 for a pack of two.
2 comments
About time - I bought one of the bottles for a trip around Nepal and couldn't believe they missed the obvious trick from the outset of making the bottle fit properly in a cage!
1) How well does the carbon remove heavy metals and fertilisers/ pesticides that you would come across in the real world?
2) Someone IS going to pee in it.