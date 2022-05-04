Vittoria builds a bike park offering a number of facilities for testing and developing tyres
Opening to the public in September this year, the park aims to offer the cycling world a one-of-a-kind testing facility and proving ground. The park will surround the tyre manufacturers' headquarters near Milan, Italy, to foster innovation in the development of bicycle tyres.
The park is open for cyclists of all skill levels and aims to offer a place to enhance bike confidence, skills and capabilities - or simply have fun on different tracks and surfaces.
The park will have four kilometres of tracks including different road and gravel surfaces, a replica of Strade Bianche gravel, a Paris-Roubaix cobblestone section, and mountain bike features like stone gardens, roots and rock sections, drop-offs up to 1,35m, a 380m jump line with banked corners. There is also a pump track which fits all UCI standards to host qualifier events, a jump training airbag and a skills-and-tricks area.
All tracks come with at least three levels of difficulty from beginner to professional to offer a safe and controlled, yet challenging environment for every cyclist.
“We can’t wait to open our doors to everyone passionate and curious about cycling to discover their ride ahead at the Vittoria Park and I am incredibly excited to bring to life an innovative way of working and approach to tyre development in our new Italian Bicycle Tyre Innovation Center,” Vanessa ten Hoff, Chief Innovation Officer at Vittoria Group, said.
The new Bicycle Tyre Innovation Center, located in Vittoria Park, will provide high-tech testing facilities that combine internal and external testing for the first time in the world. Inside the park is also Vittoria House, serving food, a flagship Vittoria store and workshops to try new bicycles or tune-up visitors' own bikes.
The park itself is a design spectacle, offering a green and spectacular oasis, designed by the landscaper agronomist of the world-famous “Bosco Verticale”, Laura Gatti. Vittoria reports that all continents of the world are represented in the park by more than 300 newly planted trees, over 15.000 plants, flowers and grass, and millions of tons of rocks and stone.
The construction of the Vittoria Park is done by Velosolutions - the number one company in professional pump tracks, bike parks and MTB trails building.
