Vittoria builds a bike park offering a number of facilities for testing and developing tyres

Vittoria has just started the construction of the world’s first all-discipline cycling experience
Vittoria builds a bike park offering a number of facilities for testing and developing tyres
|
May 4 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Opening to the public in September this year, the park aims to offer the cycling world a one-of-a-kind testing facility and proving ground. The park will surround the tyre manufacturers' headquarters near Milan, Italy, to foster innovation in the development of bicycle tyres. 

The park is open for cyclists of all skill levels and aims to offer a place to enhance bike confidence, skills and capabilities - or simply have fun on different tracks and surfaces. 

The park will have four kilometres of tracks including different road and gravel surfaces, a replica of Strade Bianche gravel, a Paris-Roubaix cobblestone section, and mountain bike features like stone gardens, roots and rock sections, drop-offs up to 1,35m, a 380m jump line with banked corners. There is also a pump track which fits all UCI standards to host qualifier events, a jump training airbag and a skills-and-tricks area. 

All tracks come with at least three levels of difficulty from beginner to professional to offer a safe and controlled, yet challenging environment for every cyclist.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to everyone passionate and curious about cycling to discover their ride ahead at the Vittoria Park and I am incredibly excited to bring to life an innovative way of working and approach to tyre development in our new Italian Bicycle Tyre Innovation Center,” Vanessa ten Hoff, Chief Innovation Officer at Vittoria Group, said. 

The new Bicycle Tyre Innovation Center, located in Vittoria Park, will provide high-tech testing facilities that combine internal and external testing for the first time in the world. Inside the park is also Vittoria House, serving food, a flagship Vittoria store and workshops to try new bicycles or tune-up visitors' own bikes. 

2022 Vittoria-Park-3.jpeg
2022 Vittoria-Park-3.jpeg, by Suvi Loponen

The park itself is a design spectacle, offering a green and spectacular oasis, designed by the landscaper agronomist of the world-famous “Bosco Verticale”, Laura Gatti. Vittoria reports that all continents of the world are represented in the park by more than 300 newly planted trees, over 15.000 plants, flowers and grass, and millions of tons of rocks and stone. 

The construction of the Vittoria Park is done by Velosolutions - the number one company in professional pump tracks, bike parks and MTB trails building.

Check out the details of the park from the link below.

You might also like:

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£42.49
-34%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Rapha performance trail 3:4 sleeve jersey 006.jpg
We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a new Editor
Fancy taking the reins of off-road.cc? Get in touch!
News
2022 east devon bikepacking route
Katherine Moore reveals the East Devon Trail
The new trail takes in some of the greatest wildlife and landscapes in the area
News
2022 gravel bike mtb.jpg
11 off-road events to check out
Here are some suggestions to get your calendar filled up with off-road races and events
News
2022 stash spacerail lifestyle hero.jpg
The Stashed SpaceRail is a clothes rail for your bikes
Save space by hanging your bikes from sliding hooks
Review
2022 PNW Components loam pedal hero.jpg
PNW Components Loam Pedal review £74.00
Durable pedals with outstanding grip, though feel and platform shape may be an acquired taste
News
2022 mtb film Esperanto picture 4
Video: Esperanto - TGR drops trailer for new MTB film
Director Jeremy Grant joins TGR for the new visual masterpiece
News
2022 t-orcc cover APRIL.jpg
Team ORCC - Brad battles it out on the beach for April
And Liam M gets his enduro season underway
Buying
buyers guide gravel and adventures bikes header.jpg
Buyer's guide to gravel & adventure bikes
Want to ride anywhere? A gravel bike might be right up your street