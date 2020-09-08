Video: Josh Ibbett Bikepacking GBDuro 2020
Self-sufficient, self shot bikepacking race reality
Rachael Gurney
|Sep 8 2020
Finishing the recent 2,000km GBDuro bikepacking race in 7 days, 17 hours, and 44 minutes. Taking in 30,000m of climbing, following the GB Divide route and carrying 8 days of food and kit, Josh also self-filmed as he rode. Take 20 minutes over breakfast and watch as events unfold.
Inside Josh's win at the 2020 GbDuro, a 1200mile fully self-sufficient bikepacking race the length of the Uk. Starting at Lands End in the south of England the route takes riders through 5 national parks to finish at John O Groats in the north of Scotland. Due to Covid19 the race was fully self-sufficient.
Filmed by Josh and edited by Ryan Le Garrec.