Video: Josh Ibbett Bikepacking GBDuro 2020

Self-sufficient, self shot bikepacking race reality
2020 GBDurro Josh Ibbett Bikepacking
|
Sep 8 2020
|
News
Finishing the recent 2,000km GBDuro bikepacking race in 7 days, 17 hours, and 44 minutes. Taking in 30,000m of climbing, following the GB Divide route and carrying 8 days of food and kit, Josh also self-filmed as he rode. Take 20 minutes over breakfast and watch as events unfold. 


Inside Josh's win at the 2020 GbDuro, a 1200mile fully self-sufficient bikepacking race the length of the Uk. Starting at Lands End in the south of England the route takes riders through 5 national parks to finish at John O Groats in the north of Scotland. Due to Covid19 the race was fully self-sufficient. 

Filmed by Josh and edited by Ryan Le Garrec.

