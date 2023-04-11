The Terra CLX II is Roval's lightest gravel wheelset

Fresh hoops promise to out-perform in weight and toughness
The Terra CLX II is Roval's lightest gravel wheelset
|
Apr 11 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Hope RD40 Carbon CX wheels.jpg
Hope Release New Carbon CX and Gravel Wheelset
The RD40's - disc specific carbon hoops
2021 Spinergy GX_MAX_Pair.jpg
Spinergy unevils all new GX Max gravel wheelset - Motocross tech comes to gravel
Motocross tech finds its way into Spinergy's new gravel wheelset
2021 fulcrum rapid red carbon cover.jpg
Fulcrum adds the Rapid Red Carbon to the family - All-new carbon gravel wheels for 2021
Brand new carbon gravel wheels set to be the benchmark of reliability
2022 Parcours_Alta riding.jpg
Parcours launches the newest iteration Alta Gravel wheelset
New wheels use #thinkwider aero profiling and IMPACT+ tech

Built to suit every gravel rider, whether you're a big distance bikepacker or someone who prefers mixing their surfaces, Roval's new Terra CLX II wheelset is said to combine lightweight with durability. Here's everything you need to know.

Touted is Roval's lightest and most durable wheelset our of the brand's ultra-premium range, the Terra CLX II wheelset is designed to please all kinds of gravel rider thanks to its claimed 1250g weight. This new wheelset is said to be 50g lighter than the previous iteration as it uses Roval's latest Low Flange Disc hubs, which we first saw on the Alpinist CLX II wheels.

2023 roval terra clx ii riding.jpg
2023 roval terra clx ii riding.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Though not everything has changed as the new Terra CLX II wheels use the very same hooked rim that we saw on the first model. Roval says that because the rim is hooked, the wheel can be ridden using almost any tyre and pressure. And because there's a 25mm internal width, the wheelset is optimised for 28 up to 47c tyres up to 80psi.

2023 roval terra clx ii freehub.jpg
2023 roval terra clx ii freehub.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The new wheelset then rolls on Roval's LFD hubs that employ DT Swiss 180 hub internals, including SINC ceramic bearings. Elsewhere, the are DT Swiss Hex Prolock Al nipples, DT Swiss Aerolite T-Head spokes and Roval Rim Tape is pre-fitted.

As for prices, the full wheelset costs £2,500 while the front is £1,050 and the rear £1,450.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£127.99
-20%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£56.99
-12%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
News
2023 team orcc 23 ep 2 liam.jpg
Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 1 - Suspension setup for enduro
In our latest instalment of Team ORCC, we check in with Liam who visits Sprung for a suspension setup
Review
2023 ohlins ttx22m.2 hero.jpg
Ohlins TTX22m.2 rear shock review £863.00
Great quality meets great trail performance
News
2023 revel ranger hero.jpg
The Revel Ranger gets reworked and revitalised
The cross-country bike gets fresh rear end for better stiffness and more tyre clearance
Feature
Bosch-eBike-Touring-BCN-MY2022-JMV_2548-Edit-Print.jpg
Test the new Bosch eBike ABS at The Cycle Show 2023
Incredible breakthrough e-bike technology, including ABS anti-lock braking, from serial e-bike innovator Bosch will be available to test at this year's Alexander Palace Cycle Show.
Review
tsgmain copy.jpg
TSG Chamber Elbow Guard review £74.00
Great elbow protection for trail riding to enduro racing with a simple sleeve design and reliable crash defence at a good price
Review
Orucase Smuggler HC Handlebar Bag Hero.jpeg
Orucase Smuggler HC handlebar bag review £49.00
A good handlebar bag with lots of neat ideas but a small opening means access is tight
Feature
2023 5ct cover 07.04.23.jpg
Marin's Oso pedals, Five Ten's Kestral shoes and more
And the best stories of the week
News
Stefan Sahm's Bulls E-Stream EVO AM 6
Bike check: Stefan Sahm's Bulls E-Stream EVO AM 6
A closer look at the bike that brought as all the live action from deep in trails of the Absa Cape Epic