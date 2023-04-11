The Terra CLX II is Roval's lightest gravel wheelset
Built to suit every gravel rider, whether you're a big distance bikepacker or someone who prefers mixing their surfaces, Roval's new Terra CLX II wheelset is said to combine lightweight with durability. Here's everything you need to know.
Touted is Roval's lightest and most durable wheelset our of the brand's ultra-premium range, the Terra CLX II wheelset is designed to please all kinds of gravel rider thanks to its claimed 1250g weight. This new wheelset is said to be 50g lighter than the previous iteration as it uses Roval's latest Low Flange Disc hubs, which we first saw on the Alpinist CLX II wheels.
Though not everything has changed as the new Terra CLX II wheels use the very same hooked rim that we saw on the first model. Roval says that because the rim is hooked, the wheel can be ridden using almost any tyre and pressure. And because there's a 25mm internal width, the wheelset is optimised for 28 up to 47c tyres up to 80psi.
The new wheelset then rolls on Roval's LFD hubs that employ DT Swiss 180 hub internals, including SINC ceramic bearings. Elsewhere, the are DT Swiss Hex Prolock Al nipples, DT Swiss Aerolite T-Head spokes and Roval Rim Tape is pre-fitted.
As for prices, the full wheelset costs £2,500 while the front is £1,050 and the rear £1,450.