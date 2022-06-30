Parcours launches the newest iteration Alta Gravel wheelset

New wheels use #thinkwider aero profiling and IMPACT+ tech
Parcours launches the newest iteration Alta Gravel wheelset
|
Jun 30 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
parcours alta wheelset
Parcours Alta gravel wheelset now offered in a 650b option
And they are a 1,360g build
2021 fulcrum rapid red carbon cover.jpg
Fulcrum adds the Rapid Red Carbon to the family - All-new carbon gravel wheels for 2021
Brand new carbon gravel wheels set to be the benchmark of reliability
Hope RD40 Carbon CX wheels.jpg
Hope Release New Carbon CX and Gravel Wheelset
The RD40's - disc specific carbon hoops
MarcGasch_OPENDTSWISS171103__DSC0673.jpg
DT Swiss took us out into the Swiss Jura to test their CR 1600 wheelset.
Riding in the Swiss Jura with DT Swiss CrossRoad 1600 wheels
We check out their versatile aluminium all-road hoops

Wheel brand Parcours has updated the known Alta gravel wheelset. Now, it comes with a brand new rim featuring aerodynamic profiling and IMPACT+ tech. Here's everything you need to know.

The latest Alta wheelset is designed to take on everything from the strade bianche, to American fire roads and the British filth. Built with an internal rim width of 24mm and an external width of 33mm, the hoops take inspiration from the brand's #thinkwider aerodynamic profiling in order to allow riders to add some extra speed to their off-road spins.

With the wheelset's width measurements, it's designed to run tyres from 28mm up to 50mm, so that covers some road tyres and a good selection of gravel-orientated rubber.

2022 Parcours_Alta side.jpg

These hookless rims employ Parcours' IMPACT+ tech which is said to strengthen the rim against impacts. This is done by using a carbon layup with a more flexible resin at the edges of the rim.

2022 Parcours_Alta on bike.jpg
2022 Parcours_Alta on bike.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Parcours' new Alta gravel wheelset comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing and workmanship defects and it'll be shipped with a tubeless conversion kit in the box. It'll also come with options to run Shimano and SRAM 11-speed freehubs along with SRAM XDR Campagnolo 11/12 speed and Campagnolo N3W 13-speed freehubs.

Sorted with a rim depth of 36mm and built using Parcours Disc Centrelock hubs and 28 Sapim CX-Ray spokes both front and rear, the Alta wheelset is claimed to weigh in at 1,500g while costing £900.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£36.99
-32%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£104
-25%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£83.99
-40%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£46.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
Peruzzo Competition June 2022.jpg
Win a Peruzzo bike car rack worth £665!
One three e-bike compatible car rack is up for grabs
News
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 01.jpg
£2359 Cairn BRAVe 2.0 to be won!
We give away a Cairn BRAVe 2.0 worth £2359 to one lucky reader!
News
2022 cairn coast to coast hero.jpg
Video: Can you coast to coast on an e-bike?
Our very own Matt Page puts the Cairn BRAVe 2.0 to the ultimate test
News
2022 lapierre XR75th_coté hero.jpg
Lapierre celebrates 75 years with limited edition colourways
The XR and Overvolt AM get special colourways and blingy builds
News
2022 ENVE G Series dropper-post-action-38.jpeg
ENVE brings out a new G-Series gravel-specific dropper post
The new seat post offers a 40mm drop, weighs less than 400g and can be cut to desired length
News
Dirt Divas Cathkin group.jpeg
Dirt Divas organise Scotland’s first mtb and gravel festival
The event will take place in Aberfoyle in October and offers a host of activites
News
2022 Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hero.JPG
Pirelli updates Scorpion enduro tyre range
Updates include new SmartGRIP rubber compound and Mixed Terrain tread pattern
News
5 cool things cover 24.06.22.jpg
5 cool things from TSG, Renthal, Five Ten, Privateer and KS
More shoes, a budget friendly lid and a suspension dropper post