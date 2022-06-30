Parcours launches the newest iteration Alta Gravel wheelset
Wheel brand Parcours has updated the known Alta gravel wheelset. Now, it comes with a brand new rim featuring aerodynamic profiling and IMPACT+ tech. Here's everything you need to know.
The latest Alta wheelset is designed to take on everything from the strade bianche, to American fire roads and the British filth. Built with an internal rim width of 24mm and an external width of 33mm, the hoops take inspiration from the brand's #thinkwider aerodynamic profiling in order to allow riders to add some extra speed to their off-road spins.
With the wheelset's width measurements, it's designed to run tyres from 28mm up to 50mm, so that covers some road tyres and a good selection of gravel-orientated rubber.
These hookless rims employ Parcours' IMPACT+ tech which is said to strengthen the rim against impacts. This is done by using a carbon layup with a more flexible resin at the edges of the rim.
Parcours' new Alta gravel wheelset comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing and workmanship defects and it'll be shipped with a tubeless conversion kit in the box. It'll also come with options to run Shimano and SRAM 11-speed freehubs along with SRAM XDR Campagnolo 11/12 speed and Campagnolo N3W 13-speed freehubs.
Sorted with a rim depth of 36mm and built using Parcours Disc Centrelock hubs and 28 Sapim CX-Ray spokes both front and rear, the Alta wheelset is claimed to weigh in at 1,500g while costing £900.