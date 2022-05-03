The Stashed SpaceRail is a clothes rail for your bikes
Stashed Products has recognised that the pandemic has made people reevaluate space in their homes and the emphasis on organisation and the maximisation of space as many of us spent more time at home. The brand has now launched SpaceRail, a new method of bike storage that's said to reduce storage volume by 50%.
Stashed Products reckons that traditional bike storage systems have always compromised either easy access to your bikes or they've taken lots of room. With the SpaceRail, the brand claims to have solved both of those issues.
The SpaceRail reduces storage volume by up to 50%, says the brand, by overlapping a bike's extremities and bringing each bike closer together. It's said that traditional storage solutions requires 350-400mm of space between each bike to allow access, while Stashed Product's contraption only needs 150mm. Then, easy access is achieved by sliding the hooks to unveil your desired bike.
Stashed Product's hook is said to be pretty special too. It's built with an auto locking ball joint that reduces the chances of the bikes being fumbled by allowing the hook to move around with the bike. Then, when unloaded the hook locks, which the brand says makes hanging much easier. It's only when loaded that the hook is free to move.
There's no need to worry about your bikes knocking together either as the system has a self-spacing design but if that's not enough space, there are extra trolley spacers included that'll increase the distance between bikes.
Along with that, the hook is covered with a polymer cover to keep your rims safe from damage, and it can hold up to a 3" tyre. As your bike collection grows, as can your collection of hooks, and the SpaceRail is expandable, thanks to add-on rails.
The SpaceRail is built using a combination of 304 stainless steel and 6063-T6 aluminium and the whole thing can be installed onto your ceiling using four screws.
Prices for the SpaceRail start at £160.
I thought these looked great for a minute, then I looked at the price. £160, and then £50 extra per hook! A glorified curtain rail for 4 bikes would be £300, what are they made out of, platinum?!