The Rider Firm is offering huge savings off Privateer and Cairn bikes and HUNT wheels in its Black Friday sale
Black Friday is known for price-drop pandemonium and, The Rider Firm, the parent company to Hunt, Cairn and Privateer has joined the party. Offering big savings on upgraded Privateer mountain bikes, discounts on HUNT wheelsets and price reductions on Cairn bikes – there's a saving for everyone.
Posing the best value throughout the whole of The Rider Firm's big Black Friday sale is the deals it has put together with its Privateer range. Between now and December, you can pick up a second-generation Privateer 141 or 161 and upgrade the standard wheelset to HUNT's Proven Carbon Enduro H-Core wheels (worth £1,149) free of charge.
But there's more as with this wheelset, not only are you upgrading from alloy to carbon, but the Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheelset gets HUNT's latest H_Core technology that makes the wheels stronger than before. Although you're not paying anything for these wheels, HUNT is including its H_Care lifetime crash replacement warranty.
The Rider Firm's Black Friday sale extends to Cairn, it's brand that's dedicated to e-gravel. With that, the Cairn Cycles has lowered the price of the E_Adventure by £1,240 down to £2249. That's a Fazua Ride 50-powered, drop-bar machine said to be ideal for your daily commute and multi-day adventures.
Additionally, the brand is bringing savings to the Cairn Brave which is an e-gravel bike that's a little more mountain bike flavoured with its flat handlebar. This bike rocks a Shimano EP6 motor that's powered by a 630Wh battery and its price has been reduced to £1,999.
The Rider Firm's wheel brand, HUNT, one that's best known for its great value but solidly performing wheelsets, benefits from the largest range of discounts. First up, the Trail Wide wheelset can be bought for £349.40 after a 30% discount in both its 29-inch and mullet guises.
As well as coming as a free upgrade on the Privateer bikes, the HUNT Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core hoops can be picked up for £746.86, down from £1,149 and the enduro flavoured savings continue to the Enduro Wide V2 wheelset, which can be picked up for £324.35.
If you're into skinnier tyres and lycra, HUNT also has you covered as the Proven Carbon Race XC has been graced with a 25% saving and is now down to £824.26. The carbon spoked, Proven Race XC UD Carbon SpokeL wheelset also gets a reduction down from £1,599 to £1,439.10 with a 10% discount.
HUNT's alloy XC Wide goes down to £359.26 and the race-focussed alloy wheel, the Race XC MTB alloy sits at £399.
