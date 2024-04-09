Synapse Neo goes Allroad for adventure and commuter e-biking
Cannondale has developed an all-terrain version of its Synapse Neo, targeting riders who value the potential of a dropbar e-bike for gravel touring and commuting. The new Synapse Neo Allroad features a frame with adequate tyre clearance to roll larger-volume tyres, enhancing traction, comfort and load-carrying ability.
Cannondale’s engineers have designed the Synapse Neo Allroad frame with a carbon-fibre structure that has fibre orientation in specific areas for vibration absorption. That should equate to less terrain-induced rider fatigue on those multiday adventure rides.
Providing the Synapse Neo Allroad’s pedal assistance is a Bosch Performance Line SX mid-drive motor powered by a 400Wh battery pack. Recognising its potential for adventure touring, Cannondale equipped the Synapse Neo Allroad with a secondary battery port, where a 250Wh range extender can be mounted.
The Synapse Neo Allroad features familiar gravel bike geometry. On a size medium, Cannondale’s new all-terrain e-bike has a 72-degree head angle, 394mm of reach and a 73-degree seat angle.
Cannondale curated the Synapse Neo Allroad build options for dedicated riders who might use it as a multipurpose drop-bar bike. There are mounts for fenders and a rear rack, ideal for commuter duty year-round, while the kickstand also means you’ll never have to worry about finding a rack to balance against when parking the Synapse Neo Allroad. The integrated kickstand is also convenient when composing that side-view Instagram photo for your social feeds, deep into an adventure ride.
Globally, the Synapse Neo Allroad is available in two configurations. If you need the widest possible spread of gearing, for high-speed flat terrain cadence and steep climbing ability, the Synapse Neo Allroad 2 features a Shimano GRX 820 2x drivetrain, with a 48/21T chainring linked to an 11/34T cassette. Rolling the Allroad 2 along are Cannondale GXD10 alloy wheels with Vittoria Terreno Dry 700x40c tyres.
The Allroad 1 has similar specifications to the 2 but for its drivetrain and brakes. A blended SRAM 1x drivetrain is on the Allroad 2, with a 38T chainring linked to an XPLR 10-44T rear cassette. Gear changes are selected with SRAM Force eTap AXS HRD shifters and executed with a Force AXS XPLR derailleur. The brakes are SRAM Force AXS, modulated by eTap AXS levers, with 160mm rotors fixed to both wheels.
Cannondale UK is launching with the Synapse Neo Allroad 1, priced at £6,000.