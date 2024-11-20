 LCP

Stone Circle rising – UK Gravel Festival revived for 2025

With gravel category products being a robust cycling segment, a new company has formed to host The Stone Circle event, scheduled for 27 to 29 June next year.
Nov 20 2024
News
The Stone Circle gravel festival has been rescued – by former employees. Recognised as one of the must-do UK off-road cycling event weekends, there was great disappointment in August when The Stone Circle was cancelled – indefinitely.

Riders can expect the same calibre of organisation and gravel-specific event details that have made The Stone Circle such a cherished experience. How? The four staff members now steering the festival have more than four decades of industry experience and a deep understanding of riding and events. 

Features of The Stone Circle that will remain unchanged include craft beer, quality camping, pizzas, and the fancy dress hill climb challenge. 

SC Large web-10.jpg
SC Large web-10.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The new event director, Jane Fairley, is thrilled to manage The Stone Circle's continuation. “Since year one, I've loved being part of the event and watching it grow – not just in terms of participants, but it keeps getting more and more fun, too. Our gravel community is special to us, and we felt a duty to continue providing them the chance to ride and party together in 2025 and beyond. We've got big plans for next year – it will be the best Stone Circle yet.”

The Stone Circle 2025 will offer riders three route options, all departing from the hilltop fort of Old Sarum. Mildest of the routes is The Jester, at 80km, or riders can go up to 130km for The Rebel. Those who need the ultimate summer UK gravel bike challenge can opt for the appropriately named The Bastard route option, tallying 220km. 

What are the route features that make The Stone Circle so memorable? Being on the drops passing Stonehenge at sunrise is undoubtedly one. The event’s overall route diversity makes it so rewarding for gravel riders, combining bridleways, forest singletrack trails, and farmyard link tracks. 

SC Large web-45.jpg
SC Large web-45.jpg, by Liam Mercer


For many riders, access to severely restricted terrain is an unquestionable appeal of The Stone Circle, like passing over American-style gravel surfaces while crossing MOD land.

Weekend tickets are available from £90 a pop and entry can be bought now. 

