Silca now offers 3D printed, titanium cleats
The usual SPD cleats that we've come to know and love are usually made from softer metals in order to make sure that the cleat wore faster than the pedal interface. More often than not, this means that we're left with heavy cleats that wear super quickly. That is until now, as Silca has announced a new, 3D printed titanium cleat.
To create the new cleats, Silca has used 6/4 titanium that claimed to only be ever so slightly softer than a pedal's interface. It's also said to be 2.25x stronger and 3x harder than the usual brass of mild steel cleats. That means that the overall toughness and abrasion resistance of the new titanium cleat is promised to offer 300-400% wear life compared to traditionally made cleats.
It's not just Silca's choice of titanium that makes the new cleats special, however, it's also the fact that they are 3D printed. 3D printing the cleats has allowed Silica to build them with an internal lattice structure, usually called a gyroid, which retains stiffness and strength but further reduces the weight of the cleat to around half the weight of a traditionally made cleat set, says the brand.
Silca's new titanium cleats include CNC machined washer plates, 6/4 titanium mounting screws with T25 tool interfaces. They're also available with Shimano SPD, Crankbrothers, and Time ATAC compatibility.
As for price, that's $85 (around £63) for a pair.
7 comments
Plenty of more miles left on them id say
Ive probably been wearing the same Shimano SH-56 cleats since 2016 - Still clip in and out just fine.
From a road pedal user: You have NO problems with fast wear.
£16 is the cheapest at the mo...times 4 (roughly what they claim the new cleats will last compared to standard) and you have spent £64, possibly plus x4 postage.
And not forgetting the environmental costs of 4 sets of disposable cleats being made and transported. So it may make some sense if they work as advetised.
And they are softer than the pedal as it said in the article.
What a stupid idea. Take a £12 item and make a £63 version that will wear out your expensive pedals much faster.
Titanium 3D printing really does seem to be the new fad for the stupid with more cash than brain cells.
Shiny!