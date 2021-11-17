Silca now offers 3D printed, titanium cleats

3D printed cleats promise a 400% improvement in wear life
Silca now offers 3D printed, titanium cleats
Nov 17 2021
News
The usual SPD cleats that we've come to know and love are usually made from softer metals in order to make sure that the cleat wore faster than the pedal interface. More often than not, this means that we're left with heavy cleats that wear super quickly. That is until now, as Silca has announced a new, 3D printed titanium cleat.

To create the new cleats, Silca has used 6/4 titanium that claimed to only be ever so slightly softer than a pedal's interface. It's also said to be 2.25x stronger and 3x harder than the usual brass of mild steel cleats. That means that the overall toughness and abrasion resistance of the new titanium cleat is promised to offer 300-400% wear life compared to traditionally made cleats.

2021 silica 3d printed titanium cleat full.jpg

It's not just Silca's choice of titanium that makes the new cleats special, however, it's also the fact that they are 3D printed. 3D printing the cleats has allowed Silica to build them with an internal lattice structure, usually called a gyroid, which retains stiffness and strength but further reduces the weight of the cleat to around half the weight of a traditionally made cleat set, says the brand.

2021 silica 3d printing titanium cleat cross 1.jpg

Silca's new titanium cleats include CNC machined washer plates, 6/4 titanium mounting screws with T25 tool interfaces. They're also available with Shimano SPD, Crankbrothers, and Time ATAC compatibility.

As for price, that's $85 (around £63) for a pair.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

7 comments

1 hour 23 min ago

RoubaixCube wrote:

 

Ive probably been wearing the same Shimano SH-56 cleats since 2016 - Still clip in and out just fine.

 

 

Plenty of more miles left on them id say

1 hour 24 min ago

Ive probably been wearing the same Shimano SH-56 cleats since 2016 - Still clip in and out just fine.

1 hour 55 min ago

cleats that wear super quickly"

From a road pedal user: You have NO problems with fast wear.

2 hours 7 min ago

EddyBerckx wrote:

Cleats are £12 on wiggle.

Also, if they do last so much longer how can they not wear out the pedals to a greater degree than steel cleats?

Transport and packaging etc. is such a tiny part of the environmental impact of a product. The massive amount of electricity used to refine titanium from ore and the relative inefficiency of additive manufacturing versus stamping out parts from steel makes these cleats relatively bad for the environment.

A quick google suggests CO2 output from titanium production is around 10 tonnes per tonne of material, compared to approx 1.9 tonnes per tonne for steel.

 

DrG82 wrote:

 

 

What a stupid idea. Take a £12 item and make a £63 version that will wear out your expensive pedals much faster.

Titanium 3D printing really does seem to be the new fad for the stupid with more cash than brain cells.

 

 

 

£16 is the cheapest at the mo...times 4 (roughly what they claim the new cleats will last compared to standard) and you have spent £64, possibly plus x4 postage.

And not forgetting the environmental costs of 4 sets of disposable cleats being made and transported. So it may make some sense if they work as advetised.

And they are softer than the pedal as it said in the article.

 

2 hours 56 min ago

DrG82 wrote:

 

What a stupid idea. Take a £12 item and make a £63 version that will wear out your expensive pedals much faster.

Titanium 3D printing really does seem to be the new fad for the stupid with more cash than brain cells.

 

£16 is the cheapest at the mo...times 4 (roughly what they claim the new cleats will last compared to standard) and you have spent £64, possibly plus x4 postage.

And not forgetting the environmental costs of 4 sets of disposable cleats being made and transported. So it may make some sense if they work as advetised.

And they are softer than the pedal as it said in the article.

3 hours 25 min ago

What a stupid idea. Take a £12 item and make a £63 version that will wear out your expensive pedals much faster.

Titanium 3D printing really does seem to be the new fad for the stupid with more cash than brain cells.

hawkinspeter's picture
3 hours 33 min ago

Shiny!

