SCOTT's new Gravel shoe gets 'gravel up' design

New gravel shoe blends road shoe weight with mtb shoe durability
SCOTT's new Gravel shoe gets 'gravel up' design
|
Nov 8 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 SCOTT ransom 600 future pro hero cover.jpg
SCOTT launches the Future Pro line - Kids specific mountain and gravel bikes
Long travel enduro rigs, full suss trail bikes and hardtails especially for little rippers
Gravel bike Bergamont Grandurance-1.jpg
The best new gravel bikes of 2018
Will one of these be your next gravel grinder?
Specialized S-Works Recon shoe-8.jpg
Specialized say the new S-WORKS Recon is “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
Claimed to be “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
Scott Contessa Speedster Gravel 25 First Look-12.jpg
First Look: Scott Contessa Speedster Gravel 25
Ladies gravel bike with identical geometry to the unisex bike

SCOTT's brand new Gravel shoes have been meticulously designed for the outdoor adventurist who are after a shoe that'll get you out into the unknown and back again. However, it's not just a road shoe and it's not just a mountain bike shoe, it's more of a blend of the two, offering ruggedness and lightweight.

SCOTT"S Gravel shoe comes in two guises, the Pro and the Tuned. The former comes built with a single BOA dial and a sole that's been designed to provide plenty of grip off of the bike. This one is more for the long-haul rider where hike-a-bike will find its way into the ride. Its sole isn't quite as stiff in order to provide some comfort during those long days in the saddle and a smidge of flexibility when walking.

2021 scott gravel shoe rp pair.jpeg

Speaking of the Pro's stiffness, it gets a carbon fibre composite outsole which sits at eight in SCOTT's stiffness index.

2021 scott gravel shoe pro side.jpeg

Then, the Tuned is designed towards competition and speed. It features a stiffer sole than the Pro for a boost in power transfer and it gets two BOA dials for a micro-adjustable fit. The Tuned's stiffness, it gets a carbon fibre composite outsole which sits at eight in SCOTT's stiffness index.

2021 scott gravel shoe tunes.jpeg

Both shoes get the brand's newly designed Sticki Rubber tread for grip off of the bike without adding weight to the shoe. Then, the uppers are made using light but durable materials that are easy to clean after those filthy rides. There are also a bunch of perforations to encourage some airflow into the shoe.

2021 scott gravel shoe pro.jpeg

The SCOTT Gravel Pro shoe is priced at £130 whereas the Gravel Tuned is a bit more expensive at £165.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Red - 120mm FAT, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£144.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2021 leatt tencel cover.jpg
Jerseys made from coffee? Leatt's jersey range goes natural
Leatts jerseys come made using Tencel technology
News
2021 5ct 09.11.21.jpg
5 cool things from WTB, PNW, Five Ten and more
Fresh rubber for wheels and feet, along with mudguards and lights
News
2021 reserve fillmore valve hero.jpg
The Fillmore valve promises to revolutionise tubeless set up
Reserve's new valve is said to offer 3x the airflow of a regular valve
News
revolt-advanced-pro-enviro.jpeg
Giant reveals ‘lighter, faster’ Revolt gravel
New Revolt gets flip chip for terrain adaptability
News
2022 canyon neuron CF hero.jpg
Canyon gives the Neuron new carbon models
New carbon framed models get updated componentry
News
2022 bold linkin action.jpg
Get both a trail and an enduro bike with the BOLD LINKIN
BOLD's new trail bike offers 135 or 150mm of travel with changeable inner link
News
Tailfin Suspension Fork Mount (SFM) 002 copy.jpg
Tailfin launches its new Suspension Fork Mount system
Carry more without compromise on your mountain bike adventures
News
2022 shimano XC502 hero.jpg
Shimano's XC lineup gets new Ultread compound
And BOA dials, super light carbon shanks and talon-shaped spikes