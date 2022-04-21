Salsa Cycles renames their all-round adventure machine as Journeyer
Inviting everyone to the gravel world, Salsa Cycles has re-designed the Journeyman frameset and named it Journeyer, in an effort to make the bike name genderless.
In 2020, Salsa partnered with a third party group to go audit their product names for any offensive or problematic language. The company said that as a result of this and feedback from their customers, they feel that a genderless product name is more welcoming to all people.
The company said it’s proud of the name because it upholds its brand attributes of inclusivity and community while retaining the value they’ve built behind its journey.
The American manufacturer said: “This platform [the Journeyer] is a gateway to all-road riding; the confidence of its redesigned frame and fork attracts gravel riders while its cargo capacity and versatility appeal to bikepackers and riders seeking a do-it-all bike.”
Choose the journey – multiple configurations catering to every rider
The complete Journeyer builds come in 18 different configurations and there is also an option to buy just the frame. The bikes are offered with a drop or flat bar cockpit (only dropo bar in the UK market) and equipped with components from Shimano or Sram.
All of the frames have been built with 6061-T6 aluminium alloy and feature either a Waxwing carbon through-axle fork or a new Fantail Deluxe aluminium fork that is available in through-axle or quick release.
The new Journeyer features a tapered steerer and flat-mount brakes and adding to the versatility, a bunch of mounts. All of the bikes take mudguards, but also several frame and fork packs. The bike is equipped with a 68mm threaded bottom bracket and has internal cable routing.
Tyre clearance for the carbon Waxwing fork is up to 45mm in 700c and 56mm in smaller 650b. The Fantail aluminium forks take up to 56mm rubber in 700c size and up to 58mm in 650b.
Multiple mission configurations
The Journeyer’s frame and fork are designed for maximum cargo capacity. The smallest 49cm frame takes one bottle inside the frame triangle, whereas the largest size can take up to three. However, these bottle capacities can be extended by numerous other mounting locations.
With the multiple bottle mounts, top tube mount, front and rear rack, mudguard mounts and three-pack fork mounts, and a down tube accessory mount there are many options for carrying luggage on the Journeyer.
The UK prices start at £710 for the frameset, and the complete builds cost £1,070 (Claris), £1,400 (Sora), £1,700 (Apex), and £2,350 (GRX600), and will only be offered in the drop bar version. Sizes range from 49cm to 60cm.
I can see why they've made this change, but I had to google to see if was a real word and not just made up...