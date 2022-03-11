Salsa adds to the Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus to the lineup

The Stormchaser now gets gears, suspension and a dropper post
Salsa adds to the Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus to the lineup
|
Mar 11 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 salsa cutthroat hero 3q.jpg
First Ride: 2021 Salsa Cutthroat Carbon GRX 810 - Salsa's Tour Divide-inspired drop bar bike
Salsa's new gravel bike gets more compliance and huge cargo options
Shimano GRX first impression
Video: Shimano GRX RX800 1x hands-on
David gets to grips with Shimano's first dedicated 1x gravel groupset
FiveCool header GRX.jpg
5 cool things from Shimano, TRP, Lezyne and Muc-Off
12spd SLX, e-bike brakes, a gravel groupset and more
Shimano GRX 1x-9.jpg
First Look: Shimano GRX RX600 1x 11speed gravel groupset, plus prices and how much do the components weigh?
Details, plus prices and weight of each component

The Stormchaser, Salsa's single speed gravel bike designed especially for harsh conditions has now been given 11-speed shifting, suspension, and even a dropper post, making it even more capable than before. Though, it holds its name as a bad weather brawler.

Salsa says that the Stormchaser laughs in the face of rutted and chunky gravel roads thanks to the brand's Class 5 VRS (Vibration Reduction System) built into the frame. This system is essentially made up using outwardly bowed and thin seat stays paired with vertically complain chainstays built into the 6066-T6 alloy frame. Therefore, vibration is reduced by allowing a bunch of compliance.

2022 SALsa Stormschaser_GRX_SUS riding 2.jpg

Also battling vibration is the RockShox Rudy XPLR Base suspension fork, offering up 40mm of travel. That's not all that's new on this bike as it also benefits from a Shimano GRX 810 1x11 drivetrain, offering gears as standard on the Stormchaser. There's then the TransX dropper post with 90mm of drop.

Apart from that, the bike remains the same as the Stormchaser Single Speed, with the Teravail Rutland 700c x 47mm tyres, Salsa cockpit, and WTB ST i25 TCS rims laced to Shimano hubs.

2022 SALsa Stormschaser_GRX_SUS riding 1.jpg
2022 SALsa Stormschaser_GRX_SUS riding 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer

As for its geometry, the Salsa Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus gets a 393mm reach on a 57.5cm frame, a 73° seat tube angle, a 70° head tube angle, and a 435-450mm chainstay.

If you want your Salsa Stormchaser with gears, a dropper post, and suspension the Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus is priced at $3,500. Unfortunately this bike won't be available in the UK.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Red - 120mm FAT, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£144.99
-38%
Buy now
Buying
2022 mens jerseys cover.jpg
The best mountain bike jerseys for men
Men's riding jerseys for any conditions
Review
2022 Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket Black .jpg
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket review £160.00
An impressive cold-weather jacket with a focus on warmth
News
2022 Orbea Terra Hydro hero.jpg
The Orbea Terra is now available with an alloy frame
The new Terra H utilises a hydroformed frame to match comfort and control of carbon counterpart
Review
2022 fox defend fire bib pants hero.jpg
Fox Defend Fire Bib Pants review £180.00
A comfy, extra warm but breathable trouser, though the straps need a bit of work
News
2022 ohlins RXF34 m.2 hero 2.jpg
The RXF34 m.2 is Öhlins' new downcountry fork
New fork is optimised for short travel 29ers with all-new damper
Review
PINND CS2 Flat Pedal Review 2021 main image.JPG
PINND CS2 Flat Pedal Review £195.00
A beautifully made, super expensive and ultimately compromised pedal
News
2022 specialized camber and ambush hero.jpg
Specialized updates the Ambush and unveils the Camber
The Ambush gets a ground-up redesign and the brand introduces a budget friendly lid
News
2022 transition repeater riding 3.jpg
Transition announces the Repeater - The brand's first e-bike
A carbon frame, 160mm of travel, a Shimano EP8 and 29" wheels