Salsa adds to the Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus to the lineup
The Stormchaser, Salsa's single speed gravel bike designed especially for harsh conditions has now been given 11-speed shifting, suspension, and even a dropper post, making it even more capable than before. Though, it holds its name as a bad weather brawler.
Salsa says that the Stormchaser laughs in the face of rutted and chunky gravel roads thanks to the brand's Class 5 VRS (Vibration Reduction System) built into the frame. This system is essentially made up using outwardly bowed and thin seat stays paired with vertically complain chainstays built into the 6066-T6 alloy frame. Therefore, vibration is reduced by allowing a bunch of compliance.
Also battling vibration is the RockShox Rudy XPLR Base suspension fork, offering up 40mm of travel. That's not all that's new on this bike as it also benefits from a Shimano GRX 810 1x11 drivetrain, offering gears as standard on the Stormchaser. There's then the TransX dropper post with 90mm of drop.
Apart from that, the bike remains the same as the Stormchaser Single Speed, with the Teravail Rutland 700c x 47mm tyres, Salsa cockpit, and WTB ST i25 TCS rims laced to Shimano hubs.
As for its geometry, the Salsa Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus gets a 393mm reach on a 57.5cm frame, a 73° seat tube angle, a 70° head tube angle, and a 435-450mm chainstay.
If you want your Salsa Stormchaser with gears, a dropper post, and suspension the Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus is priced at $3,500. Unfortunately this bike won't be available in the UK.